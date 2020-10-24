China Joe will make it a crime to be unmasked alone in a car

Millions of Americans would be subjected to detainment, fines or arrest on US highways:
JUST IN: Joe Biden says as President he would mandate masks on highways.
As the 2020 campaign draws to a close, Biden has revealed something about himself that will not go unnoticed by voters; I don’t mean the dementia, the love of child-groping or the bribe-taking. Nor his plan to sack millions of people in fossil fuel-related jobs or his enthusiasm for nuclear war against North Korea. I mean that he is an effete physical coward.
I don’t think anyone at all is voting for Joe Biden.
If this bloke had an R after his name, the media would have had him for breakfast long ago.
Only the most dishonest person would now not acknowledge the bias of the media.
I think even if Trump does not do much else for the next 4 years, his exposition of the media has been the best service to the people (The World over) in many generations.
Careful, or Joe will take you behind the school gym and “beat the hell out of you”. Remember what happened to Corn Pop.
(Just now when I used Google to find that quote, I put in “Biden physically threatens Trump” and the very first hit I got was a NY Times article headed “Trump threatens Joe Biden”.)
There you are everyone wears a mask and it will stop the virus dead . Now he has acquired a medical degree as no other expert recommends this I am waiting his next policy. I have daily contact with people whose brains do not process information because of of age Some Cognitive impairment. Like Dan’s policy lock everyone up as much as you can and he thinks he has stopped the virus . Only stopped the virus spreading as fast but where is it lurking ?
Well, at least Creepy China-Joe is no hypocrite.
Rather than bury his snout in a mere mask, he generally opts for a full kiddie, or a grown woman instead of a mask.
Why is it that people refer so unkindly to “China Joe”?
He is able to call himself after any regime he likes…and after all, the Chinese bought and paid for him (as well as the Ukrainians, the Russians, the Iranians, the Iraqis, etc., etc., etc.).
Come on Man …… You know the thing !
My understanding is that the single biggest killer of lone white Dementiacrat-linked middle-to-senior-aged white-skinned male drivers on America’s highways in recent years has not been Covid, but is the remarkable phenomenon of “spontaneous Arkancide”.
Somewhere near 100 such unfortunates have been found dead by their cars at the side of the road, having miraculously committed “Arkancide” by shooting themselves four or more times to the back of their own head.
Hey Joe, you have less than a fortnight left to practice your best contortionist moves and work on perfecting your aim.
Swampy Joe will save us!
This is all you’ve got, straw man rubbish based on obviously wrong interpretations of selectively edited footage? Low energy, sad!
Biden says he would make wearing face masks mandatory for Americans amid coronavirus pandemic
Interpret that.
This is all you’ve got, straw man rubbish based on obviously wrong interpretations of selectively edited footage? Low energy, sad!
Alinsky’s playbook, now being used against the Demorats.
Ain’t Karma fun m0nty?