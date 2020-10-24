It Could Be A Sign

Posted on 1:38 pm, October 24, 2020 by currencylad

A conundrum for the ABC’s David Lipson: how to report that Donald Trump handily won the debate (again)?


 
Filed under “Analysis.”

This entry was posted in American politics, Fake News, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to It Could Be A Sign

  1. Judge Dredd
    #3631113, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    The ABC (Always Be Cowards) will push the narrative no-matter-what. You only need to read their article on Hunters Laptop to know how low they are in pushing lies and falsity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.