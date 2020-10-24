It’s not unusual

After somebody told Wales Dan Andrews is the world’s looniest virus nazi: Hold our Tom Jones records.

21 Responses to It’s not unusual

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3631389, posted on October 24, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Wales is bonkers.

    The leader of the Welsh government has announced an “urgent audit” of statues, street names, and building names “to address Wales’s connections with the slave trade”. The move was inspired by weeks of protest by the Marxist Black Lives Matter campaign which saw statues toppled and graffitied.

    Heading the press release published on Monday “Black Lives Matter”, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said that the review will “span the length and breadth of the country”.

    I think the main epidemic Wales is suffering from is wokeness.

    ‘Black Lives Matter’ Audit of Statues and Street Names, Announces UK Region (7 Jul)

  2. miltonf
    #3631398, posted on October 24, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    The Sturgeon slag wants to ban Christmas too.

  3. miltonf
    #3631401, posted on October 24, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Best story I heard about Wales was the uni there offering a degree in surfing. Glad my forbears immigrated.

  5. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3631424, posted on October 24, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Getting the punters ready for the transition into communism ?
    Shelves with North Korean frozen seaweed , Venezuelan chillies , Chinese noodles and bugger all else ?

  6. Mark M
    #3631428, posted on October 24, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    It’s not good to touch the green green grass of home?

  7. Bronson
    #3631437, posted on October 24, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    ‘Oh dread, how sad, never mind’ Windsor Davies

  8. Zatara
    #3631441, posted on October 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    The major virus infecting the west is wokeness which infests the weak minded.

    I’ve not heard of any African tribes going into mass self-flagellation regarding selling their enemies or their own into slavery… whether to white or black slavers.

  9. Robber Baron
    #3631457, posted on October 24, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    This will only encourage Klansman Dan.

  10. Fat Tony
    #3631459, posted on October 24, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Of course they are, BoN – have you seen their terrible spelling??

  11. Nob
    #3631467, posted on October 24, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Tom’s still going strong at 80.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-52933638

    Here’s his pal Cerys Mathews with a great version of Welsh hymn and rugby song Bread of Heaven.
    Drakeford hasn’t announced if he considers that essential yet.
    Maybe somebody can embed this:

    https://youtu.be/ECu2vkHkX9g

  12. Shy Ted
    #3631483, posted on October 24, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Don’t forget Burly Chassis
    Hers songs were made for Dan –
    What kind of fool am I?
    Big spender.
    Fool on the hill.
    There’s even one for his citizens – I (who have nothing)
    Almost forgot, Dan’s biggest hit – This is my state

  13. IainC
    #3631534, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    It’s spelt Wales but pronounced Lannfahgochpontyfaer.

  14. Eyrie
    #3631544, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Best story I heard about Wales was the uni there offering a degree in surfing. Glad my forbears immigrated.

    IIRC Southern Cross University was offering those.

  15. Nob
    #3631562, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Spiked had been in danger of disappearing up its own arse but this piece is spot on, detailing draconian policies in Scotland and Wales.

    Nicola is like Spinal Tap.
    Like Boris, but one more ..

  17. notafan
    #3631569, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    How does buying a new pillow case increase Covid risk? Or is it about not fair to other retailers?

  18. Roger
    #3631606, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    More covid madness:

    Vanuatu is covid free, yet seasonal Vanuatuanfruit pickers coming into the NT & QLD need to quarantine for two weeks.

    The cost is passed on by government to their employers.

    And this at a time of acute labour shortage due to travel restrictions.

  19. HT
    #3631610, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Ya know when “he touched the green green grass of home”, that he was dead. Executed. Never understood how that was going to work…

    Worst. Song. Ever. Apart from the other awful songs, of course.

  20. HT
    #3631616, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    All this Covid hysteria is now well and truely beyond my comprehension. I literally cannot process the stupid that has befallen the world.

  21. a reader
    #3631619, posted on October 24, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    WTF is going on over there? Has the world officially gone into crazy town? The bastion of freedom that spread it’s message to the end of the world via the British Empire has gone full German-Nazi or Eastern Soviet, take your pick

