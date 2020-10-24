It’s not unusual

After somebody told Wales Dan Andrews is the world’s looniest virus nazi: Hold our Tom Jones records.
-
Wales is bonkers.
I think the main epidemic Wales is suffering from is wokeness.
‘Black Lives Matter’ Audit of Statues and Street Names, Announces UK Region (7 Jul)
The Sturgeon slag wants to ban Christmas too.
Best story I heard about Wales was the uni there offering a degree in surfing. Glad my forbears immigrated.
sorry emigrated.
Getting the punters ready for the transition into communism ?
Shelves with North Korean frozen seaweed , Venezuelan chillies , Chinese noodles and bugger all else ?
It’s not good to touch the green green grass of home?
‘Oh dread, how sad, never mind’ Windsor Davies
The major virus infecting the west is wokeness which infests the weak minded.
I’ve not heard of any African tribes going into mass self-flagellation regarding selling their enemies or their own into slavery… whether to white or black slavers.
This will only encourage Klansman Dan.
Bruce of Newcastle
#3631389, posted on October 24, 2020 at 5:59 pm
Wales is bonkers.
Of course they are, BoN – have you seen their terrible spelling??
Tom’s still going strong at 80.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-52933638
Here’s his pal Cerys Mathews with a great version of Welsh hymn and rugby song Bread of Heaven.
Drakeford hasn’t announced if he considers that essential yet.
Maybe somebody can embed this:
https://youtu.be/ECu2vkHkX9g
Don’t forget Burly Chassis
Hers songs were made for Dan –
What kind of fool am I?
Big spender.
Fool on the hill.
There’s even one for his citizens – I (who have nothing)
Almost forgot, Dan’s biggest hit – This is my state
It’s spelt Wales but pronounced Lannfahgochpontyfaer.
Best story I heard about Wales was the uni there offering a degree in surfing. Glad my forbears immigrated.
IIRC Southern Cross University was offering those.
Spiked had been in danger of disappearing up its own arse but this piece is spot on, detailing draconian policies in Scotland and Wales.
Nicola is like Spinal Tap.
Like Boris, but one more ..
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/10/23/will-scotland-really-cancel-christmas/
How does buying a new pillow case increase Covid risk? Or is it about not fair to other retailers?
More covid madness:
Vanuatu is covid free, yet seasonal Vanuatuanfruit pickers coming into the NT & QLD need to quarantine for two weeks.
The cost is passed on by government to their employers.
And this at a time of acute labour shortage due to travel restrictions.
Ya know when “he touched the green green grass of home”, that he was dead. Executed. Never understood how that was going to work…
Worst. Song. Ever. Apart from the other awful songs, of course.
All this Covid hysteria is now well and truely beyond my comprehension. I literally cannot process the stupid that has befallen the world.
WTF is going on over there? Has the world officially gone into crazy town? The bastion of freedom that spread it’s message to the end of the world via the British Empire has gone full German-Nazi or Eastern Soviet, take your pick