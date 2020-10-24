Letter to Dan Andrews

This is a letter of resignation from Alma Besserdin to Dan Andrews.
(HT: areff)
All unions should pay income tax and so too should charities and churches. We need a system where everyone contributes, there are no rorts, no exemptions, no welfare, no grants and no concessions.
It’s beside the point, but you get elected to be an Australia Day Ambassador ?
Never let HR dictate policy.
Did that sound smart in your head cMunt?
Interesting given that she appears to be a bit of a progressive.
In any case, well said Alma.
Wimmigrants. Not much immigration at the moment.
Can’t find where she escaped from but apparently featured on SBS Radio Bosnian could be from the former Yugoslav Republic. That aside looking at her profile seems very progressive, I may not agree with her views there but I am going to give credit where credit is due. Well said.
Looks like Dan is starting to lose his own base now and the more rusted on. How long before he is pushed?
Brilliant letter.A person of moral standing who, because of her background, is able to see what is happening to our formerly free Australian society.
Dan won’t even read the letter never mind worry about it. After all he is right in everything that he does.
No idea who she is but I like her letter writing.
Thank you Alma! A good letter plus the decent and proper thing to do.
Well said that woman.
Klansman Dan’s slaves are leaving the plantation.
You think dan gives a fuck!
He will when such disapproval strat being expressed in the polls.
As will his masters.