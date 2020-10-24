Letter to Dan Andrews

Posted on 11:45 am, October 24, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This is a letter of resignation from Alma Besserdin to Dan Andrews.

(HT: areff)

13 Responses to Letter to Dan Andrews

  1. feelthebern
    #3630972, posted on October 24, 2020 at 11:50 am

    It’s beside the point, but you get elected to be an Australia Day Ambassador ?

  3. Albatross
    #3631007, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Did that sound smart in your head cMunt?

  4. Roger
    #3631014, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Interesting given that she appears to be a bit of a progressive.

    In any case, well said Alma.

  5. Catlady
    #3631015, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Wimmigrants. Not much immigration at the moment.

  6. Rockdoctor
    #3631044, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Can’t find where she escaped from but apparently featured on SBS Radio Bosnian could be from the former Yugoslav Republic. That aside looking at her profile seems very progressive, I may not agree with her views there but I am going to give credit where credit is due. Well said.

    Looks like Dan is starting to lose his own base now and the more rusted on. How long before he is pushed?

  7. mem
    #3631045, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Brilliant letter.A person of moral standing who, because of her background, is able to see what is happening to our formerly free Australian society.

  8. Mustapha Bunn
    #3631053, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Dan won’t even read the letter never mind worry about it. After all he is right in everything that he does.

  9. BrettW
    #3631072, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    No idea who she is but I like her letter writing.

  10. Chris M
    #3631082, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Thank you Alma! A good letter plus the decent and proper thing to do.

  11. Robber Baron
    #3631086, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Well said that woman.

    Klansman Dan’s slaves are leaving the plantation.

  12. Rossini
    #3631096, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    You think dan gives a fuck!

  13. Roger
    #3631107, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    You think dan gives a fuck!

    He will when such disapproval strat being expressed in the polls.

    As will his masters.

