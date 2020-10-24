Liberty Quote
The verdict of the historical research is unavoidable. It is the state itself that created the political ‘necessity’ for the welfare state.— Arthur Seldon
Open Thread: October 24, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Long live the new thread!
At lest until the next one opens.
Hi!
1
Is that Dan fella still grinding Victorians into the dust? Of course he is!
Hopeless, jug eared, imbecile. Deadly Earnest of the South.
Lyin’ Joe
https://nypost.com/cover/october-23-2020/
Aha!
Just over a week until we discover how gullible a majority of USA voters are.
Courier Paywall
LABOR ACCUSED OF GIVING VOTERS’ PRIVATE DETAILS TO UNIONS
Names, dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers of an unknown number of people has allegedly been shared between the Queensland Labor Party and unions to influence voters in critical seats.
Some seriously cool old timers here.
Just saw a short clip of Michael O’Brien on ABC — for those fortunate enough not to live exist in Victoria, an obscure politician listed in official documents as leader of the Vic Opposition — denouncing the Friday’s protest as irresponsible with the killer virus on the loose.
I wonder if Andrews sent him a thank you note? If he did, O’Brien is dopey enough to frame it for the office wall.
Gawd, we are stuffed: a government of corruptocrats and an opposition fit, on a good day, to stuff envelopes in a sheltered workshop.
BREITBART NEWS POLL
Who won the Presidential Debate?
Donald Trump 95.97%
Joe Biden 4.03%
Wheeee! Top 15!
Top million.
Peter Mel, a big wave surfer is on now, a show called Peaked. Very meticulous with his planning. Would need to be riding waves 5 storeys high. Those blokes are insane.
This lady, Alma Besserden, was Victoria’s Australia Day ambassador.
WAS
she has just quit to protest Premier Putz’s curtailment of liberties.
Letter reproduced here as an image. Can be read with some minor difficulty — and boy, is it a blast at Andrews!
https://ibb.co/TWQXxmG
(posted on former thread by mistake)
Catching up with the highlights.
Red Bull Rampage. FMD
The broadcaster currently on 2gb (I’m listening on 4bc) just commented on this, and fell for it hook line and sinker. What a doofus.
pine cone
pine cone
5 hours ago (edited)
Ski mask guy is CLEARLY a glowie. No one in our movement is accusing the cops of racism, or their horses.
Ski mask guy is a double agent and should be doxxed. It’s amazing how transparent these cops are.
Dice on a Roll.
It’s uncanny how the Hiden campaign resembles the Liar’s from the last election. The most Leftwing polices ever seen and a real fuck you the energy producing regions.
The real buyers didn’t even notice. Huh
https://nypost.com/2020/10/23/couple-mistakenly-served-2000-wine-at-nyc-restaurant/
Correcting each other’s mistakes—why cells stuck together in early evolution
Fascinating. How is that done?
Shit
You need to be a careful where it’s coming from though.
From the OOT:
He’s our President (overseas meddling bint!)
Banning oil, sacking millions, Hitler, nuclear war with North Korea…
Biden is done. It’s all over for Joe.