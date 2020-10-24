Open Thread: October 24, 2020

  1. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3630541, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Long live the new thread!
    At lest until the next one opens.

  6. Megan
    #3630547, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Is that Dan fella still grinding Victorians into the dust? Of course he is!

    Hopeless, jug eared, imbecile. Deadly Earnest of the South.

  9. stackja
    #3630552, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Just over a week until we discover how gullible a majority of USA voters are.

  10. mh
    #3630554, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Courier Paywall

    LABOR ACCUSED OF GIVING VOTERS’ PRIVATE DETAILS TO UNIONS
    Names, dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers of an unknown number of people has allegedly been shared between the Queensland Labor Party and unions to influence voters in critical seats.

  11. Steve trickler
    #3630555, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Some seriously cool old timers here.



  12. areff
    #3630557, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Just saw a short clip of Michael O’Brien on ABC — for those fortunate enough not to live exist in Victoria, an obscure politician listed in official documents as leader of the Vic Opposition — denouncing the Friday’s protest as irresponsible with the killer virus on the loose.

    I wonder if Andrews sent him a thank you note? If he did, O’Brien is dopey enough to frame it for the office wall.

    Gawd, we are stuffed: a government of corruptocrats and an opposition fit, on a good day, to stuff envelopes in a sheltered workshop.

  13. mh
    #3630558, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:29 am

    BREITBART NEWS POLL

    Who won the Presidential Debate?

    Donald Trump 95.97%
    Joe Biden 4.03%

  15. Black Ball
    #3630563, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:51 am

    Top million.
    Peter Mel, a big wave surfer is on now, a show called Peaked. Very meticulous with his planning. Would need to be riding waves 5 storeys high. Those blokes are insane.

  16. areff
    #3630566, posted on October 24, 2020 at 12:58 am

    This lady, Alma Besserden, was Victoria’s Australia Day ambassador.

    WAS

    she has just quit to protest Premier Putz’s curtailment of liberties.

    Letter reproduced here as an image. Can be read with some minor difficulty — and boy, is it a blast at Andrews!

    https://ibb.co/TWQXxmG

    (posted on former thread by mistake)

  17. Steve trickler
    #3630570, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Catching up with the highlights.



  19. mh
    #3630573, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:16 am

    The broadcaster currently on 2gb (I’m listening on 4bc) just commented on this, and fell for it hook line and sinker. What a doofus.

    pine cone
    pine cone
    5 hours ago (edited)
    Ski mask guy is CLEARLY a glowie. No one in our movement is accusing the cops of racism, or their horses.
    Ski mask guy is a double agent and should be doxxed. It’s amazing how transparent these cops are.

  21. JC
    #3630580, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:38 am

    It’s uncanny how the Hiden campaign resembles the Liar’s from the last election. The most Leftwing polices ever seen and a real fuck you the energy producing regions.

  23. Mitch M.
    #3630582, posted on October 24, 2020 at 1:54 am

    Correcting each other’s mistakes—why cells stuck together in early evolution

    “If a single cell cannot find the trail it will get lost, but if a cell in a group cannot find the trail it will follow the cells that can.”

    Fascinating. How is that done?

  24. JC
    #3630583, posted on October 24, 2020 at 2:00 am

    Shit

    You need to be a careful where it’s coming from though.

    President Trump’s Approval with Black Voters Soars to 46% After Debate Win Over Joe “Predator” Biden thegatewaypundit.com/

  25. egg_
    #3630584, posted on October 24, 2020 at 2:19 am

    From the OOT:

    He’s our President (overseas meddling bint!)

  27. C.L.
    #3630586, posted on October 24, 2020 at 2:26 am

    Banning oil, sacking millions, Hitler, nuclear war with North Korea…

    Biden is done. It’s all over for Joe.

