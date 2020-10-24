Pell cash-for-calumny file handed to hotel quarantine squad

FOLLOWING the highly predictable decision by VicPol to run dead on Gategate, on Friday Austrac confirmed to Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells that Vatican payments to an as yet unnamed party in Victoria – allegedly in connection to the infamous prosecution of George Pell – were a “serious crime” red flag:

Australia’s international financial watchdog considers information on mysterious money transfers from the Vatican to Victoria, allegedly to influence the trial of Cardinal George Pell, as “actionable financial intelligence of serious crime”… The Australian on Thursday revealed Vatican prosecutors ­investigating unauthorised ­financial transfers had been given details of more than $2m wired to Australia between February 2017 and June 2018 — almost double the $1.1m reported by Italian newspapers and The Times of London. There were four transactions in that period, the first for more than a quarter of a million euros from the Vatican’s secretariat of state in February 2017, according to documents being considered by Vatican investigators. The second came from the secretariat in May 2017, while the third and fourth totalled more than €800,000 and were sent in December 2017 and June 2018.



The timing of the transfers exactly matched the most crucial events in the Get Pell travesty:

The four transfers connected to the Vatican secretariat covered the period from when Victorian police were preparing briefs for charges against the cardinal up to the committal hearing and two trials. After examining the transfers, Austrac deemed there was “actionable financial intelligence” in relation to serious crime. It sent ­secret details to the AFP and Victoria Police for investigation. So, Austrac has confirmed the existence of suspect money transfers from Italy and considered them serious enough to be investigated.



For some reason, in neither of these two reports filed last night by Dennis Shanahan is any mention made of the fact that Victoria Police has announced it will not conduct any investigations. Reported exclusively by the left-wing Guardian yesterday, VicPol’s explanation for a peremptory shut-down misrepresents the Commonwealth’s top financial intelligence agency: “[Austrac] have not advised Victoria police of any suspicious activity related to these transactions,” a spokesman said. That is disingenuous. Austrac does not have the power to investigate the uses made of those monies by the recipients. In other words, VicPol is saying there is no suspicious activity associated with the transfers because it refuses to look for suspicious activity associated with the transfers. This is like ringing triple-0 to report a robbery and being informed the police can’t get involved because they have no proof of a robbery. For the get-square prosecution of Cardinal Pell, by contrast, VicPol aggressively advertised and trawled for “witnesses” – for months. These “witnesses” turned out to be ex-cons, drug dealers, a convicted woman basher, oddball chancers and artful charlatans.

Ergo: A pincer of official indifference

Notwithstanding the well-earned crooked reputation of Victoria Police, the fact that the Austrac intelligence has also been handed to the AFP and Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission means we can be reasonably sure no Vatican monies were paid into the accounts of Victorian public officials. There is now far too much oversight from other agencies for VicPol to bury such corruption. In the lynch mob atmosphere created by an anti-Catholic Royal Commission, an anti-Catholic ABC, an anti-Catholic police hierarchy and an anti-Catholic government, bribes were unnecessary. All of the hatred was pro bono. Two things follow from this premise: 1) if the mystery money was transferred to any entity tangentially involved in the Get Pell scrum, that entity was a private one – which means IBAC won’t take any action either; 2) the episode’s leftovers will be on the AFP’s plate and will be centered only on taxation issues and the status at law of the misappropriated euros. Rollo Tomasi, baby. He’s the guy who gets away with it. Unless, that is, a parliamentarian and/or a journalist investigates the private recipient and asks point blank how the money was spent.

Finally, a reminder: Cardinal George Pell AC is an innocent man. More than that, he is a Christian hero for the ages. If millions of dollars really were sent to Australia to repair a gate, it will not be an ah-ha moment for his vicious, lying enemies. He won.