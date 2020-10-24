Political self-harm

-
NY Post: Former Business Partner of Hunter
Biden Says Joe Biden Was In On Family
Deal ‘to Make Millions’ From ChinaThere will be a lot of raised eyebrows today.
Pray on that one Joe, pray real hard.
Most people lead such empty lives they are grateful for anything to believe in. Now that politics has replaced religion, particularly on the left, the madder the notion, the more likely it is to be adopted to provide their lives with meaning.
Take global warming. With the limited levels of un-faked evidence that the planet is warming – polar bears, anyone, no rise in sea levels etc – plus the tremendous harm that ridding ourselves of fossil fuels would do to our standard of living, you might think these would make some kind of impression. Why are people so willing to believe that something that will damage their lives in such a devastating way is true?
But for whatever reason, that they are. Biden Said He Would Transition From the Oil Industry. Nearly 3 in 5 Voters Support That Move.
The election remains a cliffhanger. Talking to lefties is a sobering experience. They don’t just believe this stuff, they instantly believe anything the moment it is put onto The LeftAgenda. How stupid do you have to be to believe the Chinese Flu means we should shut down our lives until it has entirely disappeared. You should even be made to compulsorily wear a mask if you are driving alone in your car. That’s what Joe wants to do and said exactly that yesterday.
California here we come.
Like any poll, it depends where the respondents are located. If the poll was instead compared by electoral college, instead of ‘rural’ etc, the results would be considerable different.
religion or the left eh? to give our lives “meaning” Seems like either path is stepping backwards a few hunded years and also risks mass kiddie fiddling. There are probably better ways.
urban bugmen srike again
Don’t depress me even more, Steve, about the high levels of belief in pseudo-religious secular chimeras like ‘climate catastrophies’ and ‘Covid lockdowns’. I keep plodding on looking at the world with reason, but see far too little of it to feel very hopeful lately.
A Trump win would be a fantastic shot in the arm, but the cards are so stacked, and even if he does win, there is still such a lot to be done to correct the poorly informed voters and turn things around.
I am at the stage of thinking that unless there is a huge, great, in fact totally overwhelming surge of votes for Trump and that we know the result on the very night, then the US deserves all it is going to get. But maybe I’m just feeling crabby today. I hope so.
Polls ? The Age used to take theirs outside the Trades Hall in Carlton Vic. Butthey coukdnt get the figures they wanted so they took theminside the Trades Hall much more desireable results .
My old saying is , Polls,you feed in crap and you get out gold ,been going on forever .
When polled people say warm and fuzzy things about da environment. That is classic virtue signalling, and possibly fear of being cancelled. But when they are asked how much they are willing to cough up that is a very different thing.
Americans demand climate action (as long as it doesn’t cost much): Reuters poll (2019)
Two thirds of people aren’t willing to personally forego $100/year to tackle climate change. Data here is basically the same.
62% of Australians don’t want to pay even $10 a month for renewables (2017)
The response of the green-progressives has been to lie a lot and to hide the costs deep in electricity bills where no customer can easily see it.
At the time that survey was done “green schemes” accounted for c. 1/6th of the average Australian’s electricity bill. They were already paying more than that per month and probably didn’t realise it.
“Registered voters were asked is they supported or oppose phasing out the US oil industry over time as the country transitions to using more renewable energy.”
This is a typical case of verballing the participants. It assumes a position and asks if they agree with a logical consequence. It would be crazy to state otherwise.
It doesn’t ask if the participants agree with the premise of the statement i.e. should the country try to transition to more renewables.
Now that politics has replaced religion, particularly on the left, the madder the notion, the more likely it is to be adopted to provide their lives with meaning.
Actually it is pretty easy to workout what the Left believe. It is the opposite of anyone with wide experience, who has been through hardships and had to work to make a living and support a family. It is a simple rebellion against the father figure.
As Roger has already stated, we are already being stung by the green energy scam but I would say a large percentage don’t even know it. It’s like a slow boil, the water just keeps getting warmer, warmer, hotter, until it’s too late. It will be too late then.
I wonder how many will be buying ICE cars in california from about 2030 on?
Big question for the californians will be how they are going to charge their vehicles after 2035? They had better hope that their interstate counterparts have excess reliable power available.
It is a simple rebellion against the father figure.
Isn’t that what Satan got his arse kicked out of Heaven for?
A more honest question would be:
Do you support or oppose continuing to force the oil and other industry to cross subsidise the renewable energy sector.
A more honest question would be:
Do you support or oppose continuing to force the oil and other industry to cross subsidise the renewable energy sector.
Or, more accurately, us Consumers/tax-payers