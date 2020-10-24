The Democrats’ recipe for the downfall of the US

The Wall Street Journal outlines Mr. Biden’ plans to wreck the US economy:
- ban on drilling leases and development on federal land, which accounts for 22% of oil and 12% of gas production, (and phasing out of all oil and gas)
- “robust federal standards” on methane releases from pipelines as well as storage facilities, which the Trump Administration relaxed.
- use the Endangered Species Act and National Monuments Act to limit lands open to development. Obama walled off 10.7 million acres in the western U.S. for the sage grouse, but Trump pared those back.
- all infrastructure projects that require federal approval or receive federal funds to undergo a “climate test.” Government to project carbon emissions costs attributable to every new pipeline or liquefied natural gas terminal defined such that regulators could ban almost any oil and gas project.
- require carbon sequestration technologies on power plants, which EPA estimates raise capital costs of new gas-fired plants two- to three-fold.
- Additional subsidies for wind and solar power raising prices by battery requirements.
At least the Rasmussen polls show some likelihood of a Trump victory but it seems certain that, even if Biden loses, over half of Americans, including the vast bulk of the “intelligentsia” will vote for penury on energy policies in addition to the Democrats’ debilitating spending, taxing and coronavirus policies.
The Founding Fathers’ fear of democracy as populism brought the constitutional restraints on administration and legislature excesses, the prospects of which that so alarmed them. They might have been surprised that it took over 200 years for these restraints to be dismantled.
Many in the USA have become lazy and believe “spending, taxing and coronavirus policies.” Will save them.
America’s Long National Nightmare of Peace and Prosperity is once again at hand.
So this is the legacy of the two world wars – when defenders of freedom fought against imperialism, communism and fascism with the loss of millions of lives.
Now the free world is being white-anted from within by those who embrace the imperialism (China), communism (China) and fascism (China) that good men died fighting in the first half of the 20th century.
What the left isn’t telling you is that, to embrace its totalitarian ideology and all its fashions, you must forgo your personal freedom (as we are doing now with Kung Flu) and embrace the poverty that will inevitably follow as a result of the decimation of our free market economy (now underway).
That is what the left demands as penance for our success as a civilisation.
Hounding Trump for 4 years from before inauguration thru to the implausible impeachment, the complete Democrat debauchery of the Kavanaugh SCOTUS nomination, the exposed Democrat political, spying, lying and cover-up of an opposing presidential campaign including lying to the FISA Court, the failed Muller coup d’état and last but by no means the least, the complete political hackery performed by a subjective MSM, has almost certainly reached their use by date.
Enter the Biden Crime Family with evidentiary receipts.
Hint: Apparently the Republicans will no longer play the Democrat’s games and will now use (copyright pending) the Democrat/Leftist Play Book in the same manner as the Democrats use against their ideological opponents.
Payback is a bitch !
Haha he’s going to totally kill it. The black vote alone will be massive, Dems will be reeling for years – in the dozen or so states that still voted for them.
Hope you r right Chris. The corruption of the electoral process worries me.
As part of the 2016-2020 great unmasking, the legacy media have shown themselves to be nothing more than propagandists.
As the Rest of the WSJ Article says
The irony, as Mr. Trump said at the debate, is that fracking is the main reason U.S. energy-related carbon emissions have fallen 15% since 2007. Cheaper natural gas has replaced coal, with the gas share of electric generation nearly doubling since 2007.
All of this will mean hundreds of thousands of lost jobs. Mr. Biden after the debate said he wouldn’t get “rid of fossil fuels for a long time,” perhaps not until 2050, and promised new jobs in green energy. Mr. Obama promised millions of new green jobs too, but the main jobs boom in his two terms was from the fracking revolution due to innovation and market demand.
Will laid-off roustabouts in Ohio get relocation subsidies to install solar panels in California? How about workers in industries that support or depend on fracking, such as Wisconsin sand mines and Pennsylvania cracker plants? Even the United Auto Workers project that increasing electric car production over the next several years would cost 35,000 jobs.
Mr. Biden’s energy transition has nothing to do with consumer choice or technological innovation, the way society moved from the horse-and-buggy to autos or from print newspapers to the internet. He’d use government coercion. The targets can at least take comfort that they won’t be banned. They’ll have the good fortune of being transitioned.