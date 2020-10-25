Helpful update on the Joe Biden saga.

The Manhattan Contrarian has summed up the stages in the Joe Biden story as the trickle of news turns into an avalanche.
Then two days ago (October 21) the flood gates started to open. That evening, a guy named Tony Bobulinski — identifying himself as a former business partner of Hunter and Joe Biden and also of Joe’s brother Jim Biden — issued a statement about his own role in the 2017 China transactions, specifically focusing on his personal eyewitness observation of the conduct of the Bidens and the ways in which Joe’s involvement contradicted his own previous public statements. The next morning, October 22, the New York Post printed the full text of Bobulinski’s written statement. Go to the link to read the full statement, but here are a few key quotes:
I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine.
What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.
Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman,” and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true. . . .
I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.
I would ask the Biden family to address the American people and outline the facts.
And then today, the flood turned into an avalanche. It appears that, in addition to his statement, Bobulinski turned over a trove of emails and text messages to the Wall Street Journal. In this morning’s Journal (however, posted online at 7:32 PM last night, before the debate started), Kimberley Strassel has an unusually long column with extensive revelations from the Bobulinski materials. Again you should read the whole thing, but here are some key points:
-
The Biden/CEFC transactions had their genesis in 2015 and 2016, when Joe Biden was still Vice President.
-
From Strassel: Hunter, in his own angry texts, makes clear that his contribution is his name. He rails at Mr. Bobulinski that the CEFC heads are “coming to be MY partner to be partners with the Bidens.” He reminds him “that in this instance only one player holds the trump card and that’s me. May not be fair but it’s the reality because I’m the only one putting an entire family legacy on the line.”
-
There is no question CEFC was buying Hunter for influence.
-
In one text, Hunter says that “my Chairman gave an emphatic NO” to a version of the deal. Mr. Walker, Hunter’s partner, explains in a text to Mr. Bobulinski that when Hunter “said his chairman he was talking about his dad.” This is the same “dad,” of course, who claimed in 2019 to have “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”
-
And finally, at 6:30 this morning, the website RedState posted a 60 page “Intelligence Report” from an organization called Typhoon Investigations.
Its come a little too late, media will just not run the story and Trump won’t be able to mention it.
Biden is 100% corrupt and always has been. Infact every single politician who suddenly became involved in buisness dealings with Ukraine at the exact same time congress starting shovelings that country money…. doesn’t pass the pub test. Anyone with two brain cells knows this is not a coincidence.
So in summary, no actual evidence showing Joe Biden had knowledge of the deal, or tying Joe Biden to the deal. Got it.
Same with Kerry and Iran. When Obama started shovelling hundreds of millions there, Kerry was visiting every 5 minutes. Be interesting to see how much of those payments found their way to his or his relatives pockets.?
Hey Cruel, you complete swine, you used the mirror opposite of that argument to nail Pell. I’ve instructed you before that this is not a court case (unlike Pell) and voters will reach their our conclusion about Hiden.
From FelixKruell at 11:27 am:
FelixKruell #3632161, posted on October 25, 2020 at 11:27 am
That’s not a summary, that’s a substitution.
NPC Kruell implies that after having had knowledge of the deal Joe rejected, later Joe had no knowledge of the deal that was agreed.
So in a deal in which Joe’s potential influence in the State department was the main drawcard of the deal, Joe was initially an important stakeholder, decider, and “chairman”, and then suddenly he wasn’t!
NPC Kruell is reliable.
What Joe did deliver for his share of the Burisma cash was at least one clandestine meeting with him at the White House with some Burisma execs.
A republican-led inquiry had already found no evidence that Hunter Biden’s business had influenced USA policy. The nicest and most charitable description we can give to Joe’s involvement, on the basis of the “10% of income” email (only revealed after the inquiry had finished), is that Joe was totally fine to take money from foreign interests in exchange for USA policy influence that he never intended to deliver.
Rafe – it gets better by the minute, if it wasn’t so serious it would be bloody hilarious:
Joe Biden: ‘We Have Put Together the Most Extensive Voter Fraud Organization in History’ (VIDEO)
BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack
How else to spend a Sunday morning. I’m in awe at how the Democrats keep nominating the most high ranking criminally corrupt people to be leaders of the free-world. Their depth of talent in quality in non-criminals, or at least honest hard working criminals, is as shallow as a six inch paddle.
It’s impossible to make this stuff up ! Willy Brown was right when he advised Camel Harris to sit this one out when considering Biden’s offer to be his VP pick.
How clueless can leftists be?
Well, at RealClearPolitics the following article caught my attention…
“Why Trump’s Outsider Image Won’t Work Like It Did in ’16 : Jonathan Allen, NBC News”…
“At final debate, Biden shows Trump what it means to be a politician
Analysis: Four years have diminished the value of Trump’s framing that it’s better to have an outsider as president.” etc etc.
Now, bearing in mind that in the US….
America’s Least Trusted Professions
August 28, 2019 by nofm_admin….
are…..
1. Members Of Congress (Most Dishonest) .
2. Lobbyists.
….you’d have to wonder why anyone would assert that Biden showing “what a great” specimen of a politician he is, is a plus.
So the only point where we get Joe’s input is him kiboshing the whole thing. This is the weakest tea since the Tea Party.
What happened to the rock spider stuff? It got no traction, so now you’re trying something else? Pretty obvious that this is all rubbish.
Pretty obvious that this is all rubbish.
Is this Joe on the phone?
Follow the link to an alleged recording of Joe talking with the Ukranian President in November 2016 after Trump had won the election. Make up your own minds.
m0nty
#3632235, posted on October 25, 2020 at 12:22 pm
monty – honest question – would you let either of the Bidens babysit your kids for you when you go for a weekend at Bernie’s?
You gotta watch this. Rudy Giuliani dumps on the Bidens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7ziEwfWghA
Copy and paste the link
Literal Russian propaganda, as this would have come from Russian phone taps. They’re not even pretending any more.
So , I would ask the dems in relation to choosing a president; what has happened to the precautionary principle now?
monty – please answer my question above
“would you let either of the Bidens babysit your kids for you when you go for a weekend at Bernie’s?”
thanks
Holy shit Mutt, so you can prove that it wasn’t a leak from the NSA just like the Flynn phone tap leaks ?
The standard defense for any dimbocrat apologist is,,,”the russians!”.
Monty, you didn’t disappoint.
So Munster, Is Antifa just an idea as well???
He won’t give you an honest answer because he is not here to get to the truth.
He is here to piss people off – if he can’t be noticed because he is likeable he can at least be noticed for being despicable – so he want to say yes whether it is true or not.
Ofttimes people are attracted to things that resemble them: perhaps a stocky mandibularly prognathic person has a pet bulldog. Perhaps a solidly built guy with rough features and minimal grooming drives a slightly batteredFord F-150.
Literal Russian propaganda, as this would have come from Russian phone taps. They’re not even pretending any more.
So, this came from Wussian phone taps? Recordings remain recordings, no matter who made the recording.
You’re not even pretending any more.
JC
I think you need to have m0nty on speed dial for the Help Line from 3 November. Just call divert him to some muzak for an hour or so, then answer.
For so long they have not needed to be adept at concealing their villainous misdeeds since they would never be exposed to scrutiny – their allies control the very institutions charged with investigating and exposing them. They could have a pallet of cash, elephants tusks, and some of Tiberius’ minnows in a forecourt of the FBI Building and affix a post-it note saying “This not here. You cannot see this.” Nothing would happen.
Trump is an outsider. He follows different rules and they were not ready for it.