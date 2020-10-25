Helpful update on the Joe Biden saga.

Then two days ago (October 21) the flood gates started to open. That evening, a guy named Tony Bobulinski — identifying himself as a former business partner of Hunter and Joe Biden and also of Joe’s brother Jim Biden — issued a statement about his own role in the 2017 China transactions, specifically focusing on his personal eyewitness observation of the conduct of the Bidens and the ways in which Joe’s involvement contradicted his own previous public statements. The next morning, October 22, the New York Post printed the full text of Bobulinski’s written statement. Go to the link to read the full statement, but here are a few key quotes:

I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine.

What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman,” and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true. . . .

I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.

I would ask the Biden family to address the American people and outline the facts.