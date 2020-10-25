The stupidest political leader in the world

Daniel Andrews will be remembered a century from now having set the standard for incompetence and stupidity in office that will never be exceeded.

Melbourne coronavirus live coverage: Seven new cases, major easings of restrictions delayed. Premier Daniel Andrews has put a “cautious pause” on any major changes to Melbourne’s restrictions. The city’s 14-day rolling average has dipped below five after seven new cases of coronavirus were recorded overnight. But it was good news for regional Victoria, where more restrictions were rolled back.

Seven new cases (not deaths but cases) in a population of 6.5 million. That man is a dunce with no idea of proportion or sense. Now there’s this as well.

Former health minister Jenny Mikakos criticises Dan Andrews for not opening up.

Former health minister Jenny Mikakos has accused Daniel Andrews of having “paralysis in decision-making” after the Premier refused to open up the state.

Andrews has never said a single intelligent thing in all the times I have listened in. The paralysis is based on his low intellect which has been visible from the start, evident from his never having any idea what to do (other than to build unaffordable train crossings).

Jenny, why don’t you take over? There must be others who think the same.