The stupidest political leader in the world

Daniel Andrews will be remembered a century from now having set the standard for incompetence and stupidity in office that will never be exceeded.
Melbourne coronavirus live coverage: Seven new cases, major easings of restrictions delayed.
Premier Daniel Andrews has put a “cautious pause” on any major changes to Melbourne’s restrictions. The city’s 14-day rolling average has dipped below five after seven new cases of coronavirus were recorded overnight. But it was good news for regional Victoria, where more restrictions were rolled back.
Seven new cases (not deaths but cases) in a population of 6.5 million. That man is a dunce with no idea of proportion or sense. Now there’s this as well.
Former health minister Jenny Mikakos criticises Dan Andrews for not opening up.
Former health minister Jenny Mikakos has accused Daniel Andrews of having “paralysis in decision-making” after the Premier refused to open up the state.
Andrews has never said a single intelligent thing in all the times I have listened in. The paralysis is based on his low intellect which has been visible from the start, evident from his never having any idea what to do (other than to build unaffordable train crossings).
Jenny, why don’t you take over? There must be others who think the same.
A majority of Victorian voters elected crappy Dan.
What else were they expecting?
Stackja not once but twice, wonder if any of them regret that decision now? Nah their victorians they love being kicked.
And they will probably elect this useless labor mob again next time around
Jenny take over?? She’s shown herself incapable of leading.
Id say there is now a majority of Victorians including many members of the Labor Party that would like to see Andrews out of a job. Jenny Mikakos would seem to have some principles and would at least have a chance of Victorians trusting her. I’d back Jenny over Andrews any day.
My sources in Melbourne say that Jenny seemed out of her depth as minister. But she would probably still be a distinct improvement on Andrews.
Former health minister Jenny Mikakos criticises Dan Andrews for not opening up
James Law, NCA NewsWire
October 25, 2020 11:51am
Subscriber only
Former health minister Jenny Mikakos has ripped into the Victorian government for not lifting coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne on Sunday, saying “any delay is unnecessary”.
The state met the target of a rolling 14-day average below five on Sunday, with only seven new cases recorded.
However, Premier Daniel Andrews refused to lift restrictions as expected because health authorities were still waiting for a high number of test results related to the outbreak in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.
“Vic has met the under 5 threshold which some thought was unachievable,” Ms Mikakos wrote on Twitter.
“This was a very cautious target. 6/7 of new cases are related to a known outbreak so the risk is manageable.
“The set reopening is gradual & safe so any delay is unnecessary. It’s paralysis in decision-making.”
Mr Andrews refused to be drawn on Ms Mikakos’s spray on Sunday morning.
“I have nothing to say about those comments,” he said.
Chief health officer Brett Sutton said Ms Mikakos was “entitled to that opinion”.
“We’re just asking for 24 hours, 48 hours (for) significant numbers of tests come back when we know that there are 11 households and still some clusters within the broader outbreak where the linkage between the households is not known,” Mr Sutton said.
Ms Mikakos quit as health minister last month after Mr Andrews told the hotel quarantine inquiry she was “primarily responsible” for the bungled scheme, which caused the state’s second wave of COVID-19.
In a statement at the time, Ms Mikakos said she strongly disagreed with elements of Mr Andrews’ evidence to the inquiry and she could not continue to serve in his cabinet.
All the communists need to do is make sure 6-7 people get the COVID every week, then we can have a permanent State of Dan-istan.
Morrison needs to grow a back bone and instead of paying the jobkeeper/jobseeker bonus – divvy the money up between the states.
Let Andrews be responabile for the unemployment and complete melt down of the state he runs.
Premier Daniel Andrews needs to ditch the ring of steel and 25km limit
Sophie Elsworth, News Corp Australia Network
October 25, 2020 6:00am
Subscriber only
Premier, enough with the power trips.
It’s time for the ring of steel to come down and with that, ditch the absurd 25km rule too.
After months of keeping millions of Victorians locked up in their homes, Premier Daniel Andrews, the master of micromanaging, needs to stop messing with Victorians’ lives.
Dividing this great state up has gone well beyond a joke.
With about 100 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria there’s no good reason to leave Melbourne locked up and five million naughty Melburnians segregated from the rest of the state.
And let’s face it, there’s zero “data and science” behind many of these decisions made by this fumbling state government.
I’m confident the Premier’s supercomputer doesn’t spit out critical information that says, “split this state up, keep the city slickers well away from the country folk and make their lives as miserable as possible”.
In the past week, Dictator Dan has said the hard border dividing Melbourne from the rest of the state could be removed some time in November.
But when it comes to the Premier and his timelines, I’m sceptical.
I’ve written off seeing my parents, my brother and his family for the rest of the year at their homes in central Victoria because if I have low expectations, I won’t be left disappointed.
The 25km rule is again proof that the Premier and his sidekick, the under siege Chief Health Officer Prof Brett “who knows” Sutton, just make this stuff as they go along.
I want to see the robust evidence that says Victorians are more likely to catch COVID-19 if they are further than 25km from their residence.
The state government’s disastrous announcement earlier in the week by Jobs Minister Martin Pakula to allow hundreds of horse owners to attend the Cox Plate was living proof how out-of-touch the Labor government and its crisis cabinet really is.
How could this decision pass the pub test in the first instance when there are strict limits on funerals and religious gatherings across the state?
Within hours of the announcement, Pakula did a backflip.
As the Premier keeps saying, the decisions he and his government make aren’t about being popular.
Funny that because the outrage from this Cox Plate decision was what prompted the backflip, not health reasons.
It seems to me the Premier and his ministers are making this stuff as they go along and dragging more than six million Victorians along for the torturous ride.
A celebration for many will be when this great state opens back up again, freedoms are returned and Dan’s depressing daily pressers come to an end.
Daniel Andrews is not stupid. How can he be stupid when he is in total control of everyone that is going on in Victoria. It’s the rest of the 23+ million people in Australia who moan, whinge and put up with it and Scott Morrison is in charge of the most inept, gutless Government for allowing this to happen. He was elected to look after the interests and well-being of all Australians. He is a failure.
Yes, we should resist the media propaganda and stop calling these meaningless positive test results “cases”. They are not cases of infection or disease. Almost all of them are totally asymptomatic and and they are not “cases” of illness. They have nothing to do with controlling a disease or managing public health. It is all political.
Daniel Andrews is not stupid. How can he be stupid when he is in total control of everyone and everything that is going on in Victoria. It’s the rest of the 23+ million people in Australia who moan, whinge and put up with it and Scott Morrison is in charge of the most inept, gutless Government for allowing this to happen. He was elected to look after the interests and well-being of all Australians. He is a failure.
He is a loathsome creature but he has rat political cunning, and supported by his Ministry of Truth media, he is winning.
No. He is dangerous. On several levels.
Andrews is a prime example of a total failure of leadership. He simply cannot think quickly or expansively enough to manage complexity or uncertainty, an essential quality in a leader. He and his minions think that if they control each and every component of the situation we are in, they will prevail. They fail to understand that they are dealing with a much bigger, more complicated system which requires them to identify the subtleties, complexities and connections between its component parts.
He cannot get his head and what passes for a brain around it, he doesn’t even know that this is the case and it’s apparent he cannot be explained to him.
Politicians, government ministers and senior bureaucrats of this Titanic of a government are all convinced the ship cannot sink. They have put their fellow travellers, public servants, union mates and big business into the available lifeboats and are keeping the third class, small business and other unimportant (to them) passengers below decks, pretty much at the point of a VicPlod gun. They will not be persuaded of the greater disaster they are presiding over so busily and will not comprehend their terminal idiocy until the icy water is well over their stupid heads.
Wouldn’t it be great if some big retailers like Bunnings could get together and say “we are opening up all our stores to the public as of tomorrow.” What would Dan do about it? I think he would freeze then blink.
My sources in Melbourne say that Jenny seemed out of her depth as minister. But she would probably still be a distinct improvement on Andrews.
Andrews sets a very low bar for comparisons.
When in doubt, check the data:
Victoria’s DHHS COVID-19 stats, as of yesterday
98 active cases
8 in hospital
none in intensive care
Andrews: ‘PANIC!’
Well these are the same people who believe that they can control the temperature in the world so of course they think they can stop the virus . Just like they have stopped the common cold and flu.
Dan Andrews needs to keep control so that parliament is kept closed down, do the daily dose of propaganda to brainwash local inhabitants and continue to reinforce the fear and just maybe he thinks he can control outcome of the inquiry. Peta Credlin has more time to dig up the dirt and no matter how all the media that support Andrews tries to hide it the whole sordid corrupt mess will seep out ,just as it is in the States with the Biden tapes .
..
Bingo.
The greatest peril for Victoria is that, when the next uptick arrives, the same killer who bragged about being ‘responsible and accountable’ for 700 deaths, will still be in the hangman’s job
I reckon in a Venn diagram of people who believe the renewables fairy tale and those who believe in these current shutdowns would be a single set.
The majority of labor seats are in the city. The regions are largely labor free, with the exception of the northern corridor from Melbourne. You know, this same corridor that has been the site of a couple of recent outbreaks.
This map shows the electoral makeup. And not surprisingly, it also aligns with where the worst outbreaks have been over the last few months. These are Dan’s people and they are no longer happy.
Even the Italians are showing more resistance to medical despotism than are the the docile indoctrinated drones of Australia.
From the comments:
Mark from Melbourne
#3632443, posted on October 25, 2020 at 2:45 pm
My MP is Andrews. I’ve sent over a dozen emails to him and his office. Not even an acknowledgement let alone a reply. Good luck.
Look, I know it is probably futile, but as I’ve said, I’m at a loss for Plan B at this point. Anyone with a better idea is welcome to posit it. But deluging ALP members with emails advocating the fact the Dan is a complete [insert rude word here] seems to me the best way we have right now.
If it weren’t for 4 elderly parents (and PiL) here in Melbourne, SWMBO and I would be out of here (assuming we could do so) tomorrow. Permanently. Even if it had to mean putting down the elderly dawg, who wouldn’t survive a trip to Vanuatu, and selling the digs at breakeven.
OldOzzie
#3632468, posted on October 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm
Mark from Melbourne
As I have said before there is no Plan B
Victoria has reached the point where over 50% of the Population live on the Public Teat
Vic Federal MP’s and their Staff, Vic State MP’s and their Staff, Local Govt, Public Servants, Police, Health, Firies imncl CFA, Welfare Recipients, Arts Community, Vic ABC Staff, Vic SBS Staff, Multicultural Community Groups etc
A hell of a lot of them are on permanent paid holidays during lockdown and have no desire for it to end.
They will all vote Vic Labor/Greens back in at the next election
Victoria is Stuffed.
I have a Daughter, Son-in-Law and 3 Grandkids in Melbourne in the Private Sector and my advice to them is Sell up and leave Victoria, there is no future in Victoria.
Mark from Melbourne
#3632473, posted on October 25, 2020 at 3:07 pm
Sell up and leave Victoria, there is no future in Victoria.
Right sentiment, wrong location. There is no future in Australia. Victorianstan is just the current meanest example.
Any country that can allow this shit to go down in one of its regions (which are pretty much funded by said country) is irredeemably fucked. It is only a matter of time.
Mark from Melbourne
Yes I agree with you – Palachook will get back in QLD just like Arden in NZ – only hope is President Trump gets back in America.
ScoMo is TurdBull Lite and Photios Liberals Green Wet Blankets have JellyFish Spines
Makka
#3632478, posted on October 25, 2020 at 3:09 pm
Vic Federal MP’s and their Staff, Vic State MP’s and their Staff, Local Govt, Public Servants, Police, Health, Firies imncl CFA, Welfare Recipients, Arts Community, Vic ABC Staff, Vic SBS Staff, Multicultural Community Groups etc
…. Education Dept, multitude of Health associated organisations and enterprises, State utilities and licensing entities, unions and construction companies under Govt contracts – list goes on and on. All attached to the Govt’s teat. It’s sick.
How about Jenny M (former Health Minister) and Lisa N (former Emergency Services Minister) as a “New Labor(sic) Ticket”?
They each have stood up to the Premier on serious issues. They each have more G&D than the present team put together.
Joanna Smythe – what exactly, or even approximately, do you believe Morrison and the Commonwealth Government should do about the situation in Victoria? Can you point us to the Section of the Australian Constitution that grants him and the Commonwealth Government the power to do what you believe he should have done, or to intervene at all?
You are presumably unaware that Morrison offered 850 ADF personnel to the Victorian Government to help VICPOL guard the hotel quarantine system but that Daniel Andrews (or someone acting on his behalf, and almost certainly at his direction) refused that offer, and VICPOL effectively refused to do the job. Instead, as Peta Credlin has proved, they appointed an unvetted private security company with direct connections to the ALP without a tender process and paid them $30 million .
Morrison’s by far the one with the least power to fix Victoria’s or any other state’s COVID-19 problems. But he’s certainly smart enough to understand that there is nothing Andrews and the other Premiers would like better than to dump all their well-deserved political odium onto him, which they would do the instant he intervened.
Reserve your contempt for Andrews and the Victorian electorate. He deserves it, as do they for their blind political stupidity for electing him and for showing every sign of being willing to do so again.
BoyfromTottenham #3632487, posted on October 25, 2020, at 3:14 pm
BfT, that’s actually:
– 98 positive results from the PCR test
– 8 cases (being those in hospital receiving medical care)
– 0 in ICU
Stupid is thinking evil is stupid.
Arky
+1000
The coronavirus is absolutely divided on political lines. The socialists love to control and their followers love being told what to do.
Yeah. Like the Victorian blog-owner fathead.
Victoriastan is never coming out of lockdown while Chairman Dan is around. It is his lifeline.
The virulent 8 will have gone to hospital with some other complaint, had their temp taken and swabbed and be in hospital for other conditions or precautionary measures. They won’t be in hospital because of Covid.
I think this is about right. Labor will let him eat the pain and roll him after this is done. I think he knows he’s cactus as soon as restrictions are eased.
Hilarious, excellent summary of the Hunchback and his team:
https://imgur.com/HxpKP4U
Mique, I’ve just read in the Australian that Scott Morrison and co have just told Andrews, enough is enough and to get on with his recovery plan. That is a start, that is what he should be doing and if Andrews doesn’t change his tactics, Scott Morrison as the Prime Minister should make his rhetoric even stronger. I am sure all those locked up in Victoria would appreciate it.
UPDATE
HAA HAAAA
https://imgur.com/6RpPTWY
ScoMo should remember that the majority of state funding is based on Commonwealth-state funding agreements. He should simply decree that all funding is suspended until Andrews backs down.
https://twitter.com/MarkChangizi/status/1320051055904907266
I actually don’t want Morrison to intervene. We have enough abuse of the federation and centralisation of power in Canberra as it is. Just because there is a problem in one state does not justify further dismantling of the federation.
I suspect it would require legislation that would be a permanent change to arrangements.
Just be careful what you wish for. The cure can be worse than the disease, as we are seeing. Actions in government set precedents. For good or ill and I believe Morrison intervening in the long run will be ill.
Unions back Andrews’ ‘cautious pause’
Victoria’s union movement labelled Daniel Andrews’ “cautious pause” on the easing of coronavirus restrictions “tough but critical”, saying the state must do everything in its power to prevent a third wave.
“Victorians want to get back to work, and they want to get back to work safely.
Today’s announcement is tough, but it is critical that when workers return to work they are confident that they and their families are not being put at risk,” Victorian Trades Hall Council secretary Luke Hilakari said.
“The workers that have been on the front line of the pandemic since March are relying on us to get this right, and not put at risk all that we’ve worked so hard for.”
‘Daniel Andrews will be remembered a century from now’ by the communist authors of our history as a genius near equal to the great Lenin, as he paved the way for China’s takeover of Australia.
nb
#3632687, posted on October 25, 2020 at 5:17 pm
‘Daniel Andrews will be remembered a century from now’ by the communist authors of our history as a genius near equal to the great Lenin, as he paved the way for China’s takeover of Australia.
Correct
He will use China Belt and Road Initiative to sell out Victorians and Australia to China – A perfect Labor/Greens Stooge for China
Today’s announcement is tough, but it is critical that when workers return to work they are confident that they and their families are not being put at risk,” Victorian Trades Hall Council secretary Luke Hilakari said.
“The workers that have been on the front line of the pandemic since March are relying on us to get this right, and not put at risk all that we’ve worked so hard for.”
Given that the Victorian Trades Hall Council (and unions generally) are so far in bed with Labor that it’s not funny, their siding with the government is predictable, and thus their opinion is worthless.
He cranked this up back in April to bury his deal to pick up the waste bill on his roads, and has no plans to face scrutiny anywhere or anytime.
He increasingly seems to be motivated by revenge, to the extent that I would bet we are still closed at Xmas.
The fear of hell has underpinned religion for millenia, and, at last, the state has an alternative, and the lord can make unbelievers feel his wrath.
Victoria is a shambles and will not get better until Andrews is ejected
Piers Akerman, The Sunday Telegraph
October 24, 2020 7:00pm
Subscriber only
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ claim that his brutal lockdown of Melbourne is based on health advice is nonsense.
His rapid backdown over opening up yesterday’s Cox Plate to 500 punters and connections proved beyond all doubt that politics, not best practice, is driving his mania to punish Victorians under the guise of health security.
Those Victorians who fatuously bleat their support for their Premier from the anonymity of a hashtag #standwithdan expose nothing beyond their ignorant bias.
The current death toll in their beleaguered state due to the coronavirus is close to 820, almost all attributable to the lethal failure of Andrews’ government’s Mickey Mouse hotel quarantine program.
How many of those who #stand withdan would be as happy to #stand withairtraffic if an air traffic controller was responsible for causing a collision between two Boeing 747-400s and killing about the same number of people?
For more than 100 days now, the evidence of a totally flawed government, a compromised bureaucracy and a completely discredited code of governance has been on display.
The abysmal performance of the Victorian inquiry into the state’s lethal hotel quarantine scheme heard by a board of one, Jennifer Coate, highlights the pressing need for an inquiry into the conduct of Victorian government inquiries.
It has been lacklustre at best.
After a series of appointments as Victorian coroner and magistrate and president of the Children’s Court, Coate was elevated to the Family Court in January, 2013, in one of the last acts of federal Labor Attorney-General Nicola Roxon and was immediately released to serve on the Royal Commission into Child [email protected] Abuse, where her performance as one of six commissioners went almost unnoticed.
Had not my friend and Sunday Telegraph colleague Peta Credlin not pressed Andrews for the release of phone records which shed light on contacts between state and federal bureaucrats on the very day the use of the ADF and private security guards was agreed to by the laughable national cabinet, there is nothing to suggest that the Coate Inquiry would have gone beyond its nonsensical view that something called “shared responsibility” absolved individual ministers and the Premier from blame for the failure.
Now, armed with the records, but not the content of the calls, Andrews and former health minister Jenny Mikakos (who has already flagged concerns with Andrews’ previous evidence) need to be recalled.
So too do the former Premier’s Department head Chris Eccles, who speedily exited when it was shown he’d fortuitously forgotten the crucial phone call that forced him to fall on his sword.
Former police commissioner Graham Ashton needs to be brought back, as does Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp, who initially claimed he regularly briefed his police minister Lisa Neville — until she said in evidence that he didn’t during the critical time period, causing him to disremember his earlier recall and recant.
The #standwithdans can’t be too dumb to contemplate the bizarre attempt by Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton to instruct his department to withhold emails from the inquiry which showed he had been made aware of the plan to use private security at the quarantine hotels as early as March after he had repeatedly claimed that he didn’t know in May.
Why hasn’t Andrews’ chief of staff Lissie Ratcliff been called to give evidence and provide her phone records, and who actually signed the contract for the duds?
The Victorian health department continues to fail in its mission with contact tracing and the closure of schools because it had separate case managers for every member of a large family and, in the chaos that ensued, the crossed-lines of communication ensured that a Year 5 student from the family attended East Preston [email protected] College for two days in the belief that he had been cleared.
Compare the manner in which the NSW ICAC has been putting politicians through the wringer and ask yourself whether Victorians are getting either the truth or their money’s worth.
Until the Andrews government goes, all Victorian inquiries will be considered suspect, no matter how well credentialed they may be.
Coronavirus fragments and the last traces of integrity and transparency have been flushed into the sewers of Melbourne.
The reason Labor keeps getting elected is that there is no opposition in Vic, none at all. The Libs are a sopping wet group of lefties who silently agree with most Labor policies. When the Ballieu/ Napthine gov got in they did nothing, nothing at all. They continued to fund their enemies, enacted green policies and like Abbott shit in the faces of their base. Ballieu even wanted to stop the dredging of the bay, just a bunch of seat warming soft lefties looking for an easy life and a great pension, a pox on them. The only Lib making any running at the moment is Tim Smith and even he soft pedals on Labor at times. Vic will never see another conservative gov in my lifetime without drastic changes.
Yes. I wonder what Dan scored in maths and geometry at school?
This “crisis” has brought out his defects in spades. Lack of a sense of proportion. Monomania. Megalomania. Encouraging a personality cult. Ignorance, and ignorance of his ignorance. Planning without understanding.
The horrifying part is that the State has hardly ever been so united as it has been following him down the road to destruction. The Pied Piper of Melbourne.