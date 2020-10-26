Biden supporters now encouraging militants to assault nuns

You might consider getting an attorney, if the nuns feel you’ve endangered them. They are American citizens after all. A guy like @LLinWood, for example, takes this behavior seriously. Why not be a gentleman and delete your tweet? https://t.co/ls6j3IHU2y https://t.co/5w3K9JeWi5
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 25, 2020
Just when you think the Twitter sewer cannot get any fouler, up pops someone who thinks doxxing nuns is a brilliant form of commentary.
Would m0nty condemn this?
The left has become one giant criminal enterprise
The Left worship the State.
As Trump says, “We worship God, not government”.
I am not religious but respect people’s rights to observe their faith as long as they don’t impinge on my rights. I fail to understand why a group of nuns has been targeted. Can someone explain or am I missing something?
They showed overt support for Trump. In “progressive” fascist lefty world, that is sufficient reason to dox and harass them.
The fascist left are worse than animals.
Thanks for that. Now wiser but not happier.
When you’re doxing nuns it’s time to ask yourself:
Should anything untoward happen to those nuns I would hope that twatterati parasite receives payback!
Does Twatteratti central have any rules regarding ‘doxxing’?
Found this on Tatterati Help Centre….
“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission. … Sharing someone’s private information online without their permission, sometimes called doxxing, is a breach of their privacy and of the Twitter Rules.”
The rule is vague but since he has informed the world of the city and ‘the order’ the nuns belong to, it appears to violate that rule.
Even the South Park kids would stop and say “Dude, you’re doxing Nuns”. 👀
Hopefully Whoopie Goldberg will come out on the side of the nuns.
What kind of warped weirdo posts pictures of nuns? So they like Trump. So do millions of other Americans.