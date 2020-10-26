Biden supporters now encouraging militants to assault nuns

13 Responses to Biden supporters now encouraging militants to assault nuns

  1. Megan
    #3633925, posted on October 26, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Just when you think the Twitter sewer cannot get any fouler, up pops someone who thinks doxxing nuns is a brilliant form of commentary.

  2. Boambee John
    #3633928, posted on October 26, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Would m0nty condemn this?

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3633935, posted on October 26, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    The left has become one giant criminal enterprise

  4. mh
    #3633937, posted on October 26, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    The Left worship the State.

    As Trump says, “We worship God, not government”.

  5. mem
    #3633960, posted on October 26, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I am not religious but respect people’s rights to observe their faith as long as they don’t impinge on my rights. I fail to understand why a group of nuns has been targeted. Can someone explain or am I missing something?

  6. Boambee John
    #3633970, posted on October 26, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    mem

    They showed overt support for Trump. In “progressive” fascist lefty world, that is sufficient reason to dox and harass them.

    The fascist left are worse than animals.

  7. mem
    #3633981, posted on October 26, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    Boambee John
    #3633970, posted on October 26, 2020 at 9:58 pm
    mem

    They showed overt support for Trump. In “progressive” fascist lefty world, that is sufficient reason to dox and harass them.

    The fascist left are worse than animals.

    Thanks for that. Now wiser but not happier.

  8. Andreas
    #3634007, posted on October 26, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    When you’re doxing nuns it’s time to ask yourself:

  9. wal1957
    #3634009, posted on October 26, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Should anything untoward happen to those nuns I would hope that twatterati parasite receives payback!
    Does Twatteratti central have any rules regarding ‘doxxing’?

  10. wal1957
    #3634019, posted on October 26, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Found this on Tatterati Help Centre….
    “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission. … Sharing someone’s private information online without their permission, sometimes called doxxing, is a breach of their privacy and of the Twitter Rules.”

    The rule is vague but since he has informed the world of the city and ‘the order’ the nuns belong to, it appears to violate that rule.

  11. mh
    #3634035, posted on October 26, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Even the South Park kids would stop and say “Dude, you’re doxing Nuns”. 👀

  12. BrettW
    #3634066, posted on October 26, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Hopefully Whoopie Goldberg will come out on the side of the nuns.

  13. Damon
    #3634073, posted on October 27, 2020 at 12:09 am

    What kind of warped weirdo posts pictures of nuns? So they like Trump. So do millions of other Americans.

