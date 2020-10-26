Liberty Quote
What a free society offers to the individual is much more than what he would be able to do if only he were free.— Friedrich von Hayek
Danny’s Donuts o’ Death
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics of the Left.
The Victorian people will have their say in the next election re the nursing home deaths and how many of that 800+ could have been prevented if their government was more competent.
Till then, let’s hope Premier Andrews releases the restrictions and all can get on with life.
If the virus pop up again, one can only hope he is sensible and no further lockdowns and let things take their course.
it has something to do with police?
For Monty every day is doughnut day.
This shows the lockdown is working!
And their were all those know-it-alls who said the Premier should open the state back up.
Dan? Time to double down.
Knock it off with this Monty-pr0n.
Time for a BLM protest.
Woops.
Snap! frollicking.
Luke Cornelius could not be reached for comment. He is busy investigating social distancing breaches at the local Krispy Kreme.
I call it Diamond Duck day. 0 (0) is a beautiful set of numbers.
Freeze all salaries and expenses of politicians and pay them what the oridary enforced unemployed are getting ? Wonder if that would make a difference ?
And about .5 seconds after international flights start again it all goes to shit.
A vaccine on the never-never, to give to people whos uptake of a vaccine decreases as they age anyway.
Immunosenescence also results in diminished responses to vaccination. Indeed, annual flu vaccines are notoriously less effective in the elderly. This phenomenon is very important in the context of the massive efforts and funds being invested worldwide into the ultra-rapid development of vaccines for COVID-19.
The fact that elderly people do not respond well to immunizations has largely been ignored in most discussions of COVID-19 vaccines, despite this being the group in greatest need. Most of the scientific community’s experience with vaccine development for any disease has been focused on vaccinating the relatively young.
a beautiful set of numbers
I remember the world’s worst treasurer saying something like that right before a recession we had to have.
But is 0 (0) more impressive than 115 consecutive press conferences? All hail the glorious leader!
Zero positive “test results” has no more scientific or medical meaning than would 20,000 new “cases”. It is all about political manipulation and control.
The Andrews regime and their Ministry of Truth media are moving into the next phase; the Dear Leader saved us and is now setting us free. We are all eternally grateful to the Dear Leader.
10/10 for creativity, CL.
I think hundreds of thousands of Victorians will be joining those in sunny Queensland — permanently — after the sociopathic CCP communist of Spring Street has run his race and set back the Victorian economy for a generation trying to spread the revolution Down Under.
Politically, it’s a gift for the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals who are sure to squander it because, like Scott Morrison, they believe in nothing except the perks of power.
And, as in the USA, the Australian TV news media is the enemy of the people.
Doughrings! 😉
Donut = American
Dan = Communist
Indeed, they are the enemies of freedom and prosperity in our society.
I see some idiots saying that sort of thing on Twitter too.
Melbourne was set to be the biggest city in the country by 2026, I suppose a COVID-influence drop in immigration might slow that down but it’s not going to reverse itself.
The whole thing is BS.
The Victoriastan Politburo can and likely does make up the figures to keep victorians in a state of being what appears to be perpetually and sytemically abused by the State for thier own sick jollies.
Put another way, unless victorians demand an immediate end, as by design, the lockdowns will NEVER end. That is the plan. A life of perpetual dependent bondage to a bunch of individuals who want to see if victoria will actually man up, or just weakly cop it sweet for your masters….
Sorry…but thats pretty much the reality.
What says thou, victoria?
Choose wisely.
Frolicking Mole you got there first. My internet at the beachhouse has just been upgraded to NBN which in this case is much faster than the old ADSL.
Remember m(i)nty makes all the holes in donuts.
In Australia, this lady would be arrested for being a threat to public safety and she would be locked away. Australia’s Ministry of Truth media would never let her speak in public.
I always thought the dough went to his waist, and the hole went to his brain.
Yes, and speaking as a Victorian, the majority will be stupid enough to re-elect Andrews.
They voted him in knowing he was a liar, why would they suddenly develop any common sense?
I would have thought they would get Andrews to resign so he could spend more time with his family* and they could slip in someone not to closely connected to the current debacle. Some people would only need that token of change to give them permission to vote Labor again.
And Labor will know it. Worked a few times in NSW before we finally booted Nobody’s Girl out. And that was just for misogyny, of course.
*A cliché that is only just being edged out of top spot by ‘working tirelessly’, as in ‘Dan is working tirelessly’, ‘Brett Sutton is working tirelessly’, ‘The virus is working tirelessly’ etc.
Well Done Dickhead.
You’ve left Martin Bryant and Julian Knight in your dust.
You are now No. 1
Now for fuck’s sake, FUCK OFF.
candy #3633491, posted on October 26, 2020, at 1:39 pm
Yeah, right!
Sorry, Candy, but the evidence is against you.
Mother Lode #3633566, posted on October 26, 2020, at 3:19 pm
ML, may I remind you of the Yes, Minister episode titled “Big Brother,” in which Sir Humphrey worked “tirelessly through the night” to produce a draft of legislation (which already existed, of course).
Ah, yes.
After seeing Yes, Minister I think it was impossible to look at politicians and the public service the same way again.
The sober and magisterial nightgown had been lifted for a few minutes and the mundanity of what was underneath impossible to forget.
In honour of my 83rd birthday I have decided to Liberate the people of Victoria tmorrow night at midnight .
Pubs and restuaratnts ,and retail ,those who have survived the Andrews Virus attack ,will re open , simple health precautions are advised . I need no thanks I did it for the people of Victoria who deserve to be as free as othefr Australians ,altruism is good ,not a lot of of it about these days but it still exists .
If the virus pop up again, one can only hope he is sensible and no further lockdowns and let things take their course.
Yes, general lockdowns don’t work and actually contribute to the harm. But it’s not a mater of “letting things take their course”. The vulnerable must be afforded protection. Everybody else can take sensible precautions as they see fit.
And a palaschook advert up here actually asks this question.
Who do you trust to take care of you?
You’re voting for the best slave owner.
He says (how magnanimous of him) that we can open for business, now the question is, when virus numbers come back, and they will, you can’t eradicate it. Is he going to shut everything down again. This is serious, the only virus that was ever eradicated was smallpox and that took many years and it didn’t mutate, this virus is here and will always be hanging around somewhere.
In the 1962 movie “The Birdman of Alcatraz” Burt Lancaster thought that the public would remember him and his fame when he came out of prison. Karl Malden, the prison governor said “The people have short memories”.
Proof of short memories – TV adds have to run on continuous and rapid rotation else people forget the product.
A bit of smooth talking by Andrews and he will be back in the drivers (or is it Drovers seat – remember Bill Hayden) . Today Andrews said he was proud and humbled by the people’s response. So the smooth talking has already started – straight from the polly handbook of smooth sayings. Can you imagine Andrews humbled?
Two years is a long time to sit on your baseball bats.
“ What’s this baseball bat doing here?”
“Dunno. Shhh, Kochie’s on”
Monty’s going hard…
Link fail…
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/food/zero-new-covid19-cases-in-vic-has-led-to-a-rush-for-doughnuts/news-story/2546fb8699966112dc6015657ce3f2c0
Spot on Mutt. There’s a big opening and plenty of room for over 60’s. Maybe bring in a million or so to help Pol Pot’s numbers look a bit more humanitarian.
No amount of donuts will bring an end to Dan’s daily dose of passive-aggression and righteous anger – he’s so obviously addicted to that, as are many of the adoring effwits in what passes for the Melbourne press gallery.
It might be more a matter of him realising we’re getting much closer to Christmas than we were in June, July or August, and if he doesn’t open the place up there will be politically dangerous consequences for him.
Maybe his ALP mates have shouted loudly enough in his jug ears and kicked his butt sufficiently hard to make him realise he’s on very thin ice as premier. Maybe someone at Trades Hall has enough nous to realise that without a functioning economy the state is shot anyway.
Maybe I’m just a positive thinker. Probably, I’m wrong and he’s just setting everyone up to fail all over again.
What a bugger of a situation when you have to think such things.
Only by a mob armed with tar and feathers!
Dan has said libraries may open in Victoria. But, but, wait for it, only for outdoor activities! Go Dan. Go.
Monash council library is already that. Borrow by making a reservation and the librianian brings to the books to the table on the verandah when you call ahead. All returns via the chute with a one-day rest before they dare to touch them.
So what if new migrants still come to Melbourne in the future Monty.
It doesn’t mean that Dancovid survivors won’t relocate out of Melbourne and out of state.
Librarians no longer working from home in a few municipalities.
My mum was getting library books home delivered.
I wonder how the hands on Brown Pol members are feeling about now?
All this freedom for people…Brown Pol must spend a lot of time in the boxing ring now taking out thier power fetisheses and frustrations they cant drag people out of cars anymore….
Oh dear….
Special status, Notafan? (I’m thinking age or something.) Perhaps I should join up!
Oh yes. Ever so humbled sir. The Uriah Heep of Victorian politics.
City of Boroondara have been home delivering library books throughout – online request, gets dropped on your doorstep a few days later by one of the librarians in their own car. Has been a rare pleasant surprise.
Do you have to be a resident in Boroondara, PA? I’m a member but live in Monash.