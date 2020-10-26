D&I Albrectsen

Giving a sadly accurate account of the Diversity and Inclusion (D&) industry, Janet Albretchsen wrote in the weekend Australian:

What a terrific lurk. No skills or formal qualifications required. Learn the D&I lingo, master the art of bullshit, and you’re on your way to a lucrative career with guaranteed work from company executives and board members looking to mimic each other with expensively drafted drivel about diversity and inclusion.

Come on Janet. There are formal qualifications required. What do graduates in Lesbian Dance Theory or Gender Studies do with their qualifications? What other jobs, other than in the public sector or the ABC, are available.