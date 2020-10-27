Ahahahahahahahahaha

Schumer ahead of Barrett vote: “Today … will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate.”
Enraged wacko Chuck Schumer added: “Generations of unborn will suffer from this decision [to confirm ACB].”
I think people need a sense of perspective…
Darkest day? Only in the context of it’s always darkest before the dawn.
Laus Deo.
God bless America. And then next week we will get another tsunami of sweet liberal tears and a gnashing of teeth. The ride never stops.
No, I hope that generations of unborn saved from unnecessary abortion will thank the Senate for this decision.
Why? Have they been appointing only progressive hacks to the Supreme Court for 231 years?
If the unborn are to suffer, it is way more likely to happen under the Democrats, who never miss an opportunity to throw more and more money at the abortion industry. The great thing about Democrats is that they are (a) appalling hypocrites, and (b) too damn stupid even to see how hypocritical they are.
231 years ? Was that the year before Biden,Pelosi and Poops Nadler were first elected ?
“Generations of unborn” (because of abortion) never worried morally reprehensible people and scum like Schumer before.
She was absolutely mind blownly brilliant at the confirmation hearings.
Congrat’s now Justice Barrett.
Whats wrong with saving babies from being murdered ? Isnt that a moral thing to do ?
Or does itcomtravene the selfishness of the left agenda ?
Can’t wait for the tsunami that’s coming that will wash away the global leftards for years to come . Being Dumb as shit isn’t a winning move … And leftards are dumber than shit ….. God bless the Donald …. drain the Swamp. !
Barrett’s elevation to SCOTUS is indeed momentous, Chucky. From now on, if you want a law passed, it has to be democratically through the Congress, not via the SCOTUS backdoor.
The era of cheating the electorate via SCOTUS is over. That is why liberals hate Barrett.
pity ScoMo can’t do anything about the borders. he just can’t play hardball I’m afraid.
oh, Liberal tears are anything but sweet….!
I’m wondering whether the Reps can increase the Supreme Court to say 15 judges and then pack it for a 12-3 majority. Maybe appoint members of Donald’s family if they can’t find the extra six?
Can any resident troll give us their legal opinion on the constitutionality of this?
Alas, that perverted reasoning is all too evident among our politicians’ arguments in favour of abortion.
But none of “none of woman born” perhaps.
It was amazing to watch the hearings – the Democrats almost never queried her past judgements, which would have been the best indicator for how she would perform on the SCOTUS.
If her history is of sound legal judgements then what does it matter if she is a devout Catholic, Buddhist, or high ranking votary of Baal (to get the infanticide angle in there for Democrats). It would just mean she was able to separate her beliefs from requirements of the role gifted her by the state.
I really think progressives do not get that. That sometimes you are in a role where your are not to indulge your personal preferences.
They again and again sought to have her pass a judgement on incomplete hypotheticals – essentially to confirm she would approach certain cases with a prejudice. She patiently explained again and again that she can only judge on a case which has been set out completely before her.
I saw one senator hopelessly confused when he instead thought he had her: There had been a case involving the right of felon’s who had been convicted of a non-violent crime to own a weapon. The other judges said he shouldn’t. She felt it was not quite so cut and dried – this is where he thought he had her look like a gun nut, pointing out that felons are also forbidden to run for office or to vote. She explained that the right to bear arms was a personal right – the right to defend yourself. Voting and office are civil rights involving participation in society. The person in the case was a non-violent felon.
Then there was the grotesque Kamala who asked her if she accepted that cigarettes cause cancer (and I think also whether she accepted that obesity caused heart attacks), then asked her to similarly declare that Climate Change was also an evil. ACB calmly said it was a controversial topic and she would judge a case on its merits when presented to the court.
Then Kamala started ranting on about how the process was illegitimate because Covid – the President should be focused on that. But he had a policy already and he was not involved in the hearings. A political rant.
The overall impression was that ACB was an intelligent, thoughtful, measured, careful judge fully aware of what the job entailed and what it did not. The senators looked infantile.
I really think progressives do not get that. That sometimes you are in a role where your are not to indulge your personal preferences.
That would be because they politicise everything. Even ice cream.
Never Trump would have given these 3 SCOTUS picks to Hillary Clinton.
Schumer should take that bag off his head.
Seems like a bright day to me.
Maybe he’s wearing his mask wrong.
What I like most about ACB is that she is exact and concise.
Unlike most politicians.
Very happy today, and it was 48/52.
Biden now needs to be asked if he will pack the court. [He vacillated I think on the basis that the vote / confirmation was not had – and now that excuse is gone]
In Schumer’s world those generations of unborn will be dead.
So much winning.
How?
AOC already suggesting to expand the court
The left’s implosion after this election will be epic.
There won’t be enough beer and popcorn
I’m sure there are many people (generations?) regretting that their mother chose to give them life rather than abort them?
Nah.
How?
He’s referring to children that won’t be aborted if Roe v Wade is overturned.
Yep.
Imagine if a Romney type had been elected in 2016 instead of Trump.
A deal would have been done to affirm RBG’s own succession pick in the interests of “bipartisanship”.
Trump taught republicans to give the dems no quarter. Major achievement.
treat like the infantile imbeciles they are
Nancy Pelosi reacts: flags expansion of Supreme Court and “the other courts.”
Schumer brings new meaning to jumping the shark.
Nancy Pelosi reacts: flags expansion of Supreme Court and “the other courts.”
Another shot in the cold civil war.
How?”
“He’s referring to children that won’t be aborted if Roe v Wade is overturned.”
So generations of unborn children will suffer by being born?
2050:-
Nancy Pelosi (still not dead) proposes to expand the Supreme Court to 201 justices, to give the Dimocrats a 111-90 majority.
Well Chucky may well be right. If generations to come are actually born they will have to suffer all the challenges and trials of living. Imagine all the teenage crushes, tears and tantrums. But they may well have a chance of enjoying happiness and feel the triumph of achieving a long faught goal. Few things are as satisfying as seeing a project finished after years of work. This won’t stop the death cult as if Biden wins the left has already got a plan to stack the court. The left have only one principle that of unrestrained power in their hands and no one elses.
They aren’t taking this well. Are they?
Well if those ladies want the court expanded that nice Mr Trump should give them what they ask for.
Exactly.
Those “unborn” are actually YET TO BE born rather than NEVER born. At least they will have a chance to express their own views in this world (as well as the next).
ACB’s oath. A very impressive person.
Trump, however, was/is also impressive. Watch his gentleman’s politeness towards ACB, her husband, Melania and Justice Thomas at the very end of the video – 39:42. This is not the Trump the left portray.
Sorry – 38:42.
Expand the court.
Women’s basketball is boring enough as it is.
Please, allow me to continue for you: Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaa
Is it just me or is Richard Marles really off-putting?
Well said.
…but they might have a chance to be born
Schumer seems to think it is more humaine to kill an unborne then allow them to suffer being born, having a life, and only then to die.
Perhaps he feels no life is worth the suffering.
LeoG
Perhaps he feels no life is worth the suffering
Then perhaps Schumer should lead by example?
Two speeches of less than 15 minutes total duration which sum up why the swampies hate the president and the Supreme Court, and are trying to do whatever they can to destroy both.
When Jerry Nadler who has n\been a democrinm in congress for nearly 300 years , shit himself on tv , a republican said ” Jerry why dont you go to the restroom and clean up ,” Jerry replied ” I havent finished yet .”
The unborn? Why single out the unborn? Oh right it’s about abortion (isn’t it always). So generations of unborn are going to suffer by being born – or not being aborted? That’s the kind of suffering I can get on board with. Thanks for clarifying what’s at stake.
Which is kind of an ironic thing to say. Considering that if the Dem’s worst fears were to come to fruition with regard to ACB’s stance on abortion, generations of unborn will live long enough to be borne. Instead of being aborted and sold for body parts. But perhaps that is what he means – generations of babies will be borne who would have been aborted. And they will now live and suffer under the tyranny of future leftist governments. Oops freudian slip!