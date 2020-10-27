Green hydrogen: the next big thing?

“Hydrogen holds a vice-like grip over the imagination of techno-optimists” wrote Michael Liebrich, a senior contributor to Michael Bloomberg’s international media empire that is the spearhead of his anti-coal campaign.
Liebrich sketched the history of the hydrogen obsession that has captivated our Chief Scientist and also prompted the EU to make Green Hydrogen a major pillar of their “Climate -Neutral Europe” and their Covid Recovery Strategy.” The EU wants to generate massive quantities of hydrogen electrolysed from water using RE.
That produces Green Hydrogen without generating CO2, unlike the processes used to make Brown Hydrogen from coal without any attempt to capture the CO2, Grey Hydrogen that comes from methane gas without carbon capture, and Blue Hydrogen from gas and carbon capture and storage.
The point is that hydrogen is an essential ingredient or feedstock for many industrial processes and we cannot live without large quantities of it. The processes that generate CO2 at the same time of course upset people who are don’t like emissions and so Green Hydrogen is the holy grail for climate alarmists.
The EU had budgeted some 300 to 500 billion euros to spend before 2030 in that pursuit, with a mix of electrolyzer capacity boosting, massive expansion of wind and solar power and ancillary services like hydrogen transport, distribution, storage and refuelling stations. Believe it when you see it!
It’s deja vu all over again …
“Brisbane’s City Plaza was buzzing as the revolutionary vehicle was unveiled on July 14, 1980.
It might have looked like any other 1974 Ford Fairlane, but Horvath insisted that under the green bonnet was a device which could turn water into hydrogen via a controlled, thermonuclear reaction.
Conventional wisdom was that you needed to surround such a reaction with tonnes of concrete shielding, but Horvath’s V8 emitted less radiation than a colour TV. Or so he said.
Joh was an inventor himself and the fact he had let himself be duped by such a ridiculous scam made Queensland a national laughing stock.
Queensland Rail even selected a diesel-electric locomotive for conversion to hydrogen power and Horvath announced plans to convert the Howard coal-fired power station, near Maryborough.”
Horvath’s hydrogen Fairlane
So they have a new totem now that they must accept that traditional renewables can’t deliver as promised.
I wonder what they will come up with when they discover that Green Hydrogen does not work either?
That’s a feature, not a bug. Impoverish society by wasting vast amounts on green boondoggles and when they don’t work you have successfully eliminated industrial civilisation. Mission accomplished!
Using expensive and unreliable RE to produce Hydrogen at a cost not competitive with petrol or avgas, and then experience the handling and storage issues.
Well, I was at cocktails for a hydrogen-as-green-power conference and I said the word ‘nuclear’. The room went totally silent. You could hear a pin drop. Fortunately conversation started up again about the relative virtues of wind, solar, hydrogen, as though nothing had happened.
More unicorn farts from the usual grifters.
more than you thought. Once a grifter, always ..
Star Scientific
Focus is, of course, government ‘relations’.
Kaboom!
If only they had ‘green hydrogen” … and a carbon (sic) tax …
Crossing the ice: an Iron Age to medieval mountain pass at Lendbreen, Norway
“Artefacts exposed by the melting ice indicate usage from c. AD 300–1500, with a peak in activity c. AD 1000 during the Viking Age—a time of increased mobility, political centralisation and growing trade and urbanisation in Northern Europe.
Lendbreen provides new information concerning the socio-economic factors that influenced high-elevation travel, and increases our understanding of the role of mountain passes in inter- and intra-regional communication and exchange.”
And then the’ global warming’ ice age came, followed by current global warming …
“Mountain passes have played a key role in past mobility, facilitating transhumance, intra-regional travel and long-distance exchange. Current global warming has revealed an example of such a pass at Lendbreen, Norway.”
Melting Ice Has Revealed Artefacts From a Lost Viking Highway in Norway
Maybe there a secret race of global warming fairies living beneath the ice as we speak, and, it was never warmer before the ice came.
It’s the MWP. That’s why interglacial periods are called ‘optimum periods’.
In case the above was a little obscure,
Star Scientific’s Global Group Chairman, Andrew Horvath
is Stephen Horvath’s (he of the Qld hydrogen car) son.
I’m being a bit harsh on them. It sounds like they may have discovered something useful (a hydrogen-acting catalyst system they call “HERO”) while pursuing the shiny ball of Hydrogen cold fusion with muons or whatever it was. It does happen.
**calling BoN** – they’re even based in Newie.
Not interested Duncan. I’ve seen stuff like this come and go, and its still stupid.
Muon catalysed fusion may be useful, but hydrogen isn’t sensible, except to produce methanol as a fuel. And that is only required in the far future since it is easy to convert coal to crude.
Shutting CSIRO Industrial Drive whizbang energy centre would save a lot of money.
Two numbers to remember 720Bar equals 10044psi. This is the nominal internal pressure required to store enough hydrogen in a car. Now, think of the type of connection required to ensure safe transfer of the fuel. LPG, for example, transfers at about 110psi.
Star Scientific is in Gordon , Sydney, just across the road from an oil & gas drilling consultancy firm I know by the station there.
You gotta wonder about engineering companies that have more government liaison people than engineers.
But pretty much every “renewables” outfit I’ve dealt with is biased that way.
The current fantasy in CSIRO is that Australia will produce all this Hydrogen using solar in northern Australia, and ship it around the world.
Why not just crack water locally and not bother with the hassle of buying and shipping H2 from far off Australia?
They aren’t energy producers, they are subsidy farmers.
The big issue of course is generation and storage. It is completely useless for transport.. but who’s to say we can’t use large low-pressure or ammonia storage for renewballs backup?
I’m trying to keep as open a mind as possible, but I’d need to see the numbers, and I strongly suspect there are big technical issues and the numbers don’t stack up anyway