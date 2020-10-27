Green hydrogen: the next big thing?

“Hydrogen holds a vice-like grip over the imagination of techno-optimists” wrote Michael Liebrich, a senior contributor to Michael Bloomberg’s international media empire that is the spearhead of his anti-coal campaign.

Liebrich sketched the history of the hydrogen obsession that has captivated our Chief Scientist and also prompted the EU to make Green Hydrogen a major pillar of their “Climate -Neutral Europe” and their Covid Recovery Strategy.” The EU wants to generate massive quantities of hydrogen electrolysed from water using RE.

That produces Green Hydrogen without generating CO2, unlike the processes used to make Brown Hydrogen from coal without any attempt to capture the CO2, Grey Hydrogen that comes from methane gas without carbon capture, and Blue Hydrogen from gas and carbon capture and storage.

The point is that hydrogen is an essential ingredient or feedstock for many industrial processes and we cannot live without large quantities of it. The processes that generate CO2 at the same time of course upset people who are don’t like emissions and so Green Hydrogen is the holy grail for climate alarmists.

The EU had budgeted some 300 to 500 billion euros to spend before 2030 in that pursuit, with a mix of electrolyzer capacity boosting, massive expansion of wind and solar power and ancillary services like hydrogen transport, distribution, storage and refuelling stations. Believe it when you see it!

Liberty Quote – What the doctrine of balancing budgets over a period of many years really means is this: As long as our own party is in office, we will enhance our popularity by reckless spending — Ludwig von Mises