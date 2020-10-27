The least surprising news I may have ever read

Andrews support strong, but Liberal leader floundering: poll.
In a week that saw new daily COVID-19 cases drop to single digits after a peak of 725 in August, an Ipsos poll commissioned by The Age and Nine News found 52 per cent of Victorians surveyed approved of the way Mr Andrews had performed his role, with 33 per cent disapproving.
The online poll conducted over three days last week before Mr Andrews’ decision on Sunday to temporarily delay easing restrictions or Monday’s announcement that they would proceed this week. The poll’s findings are devastating for the opposition.
Only 15 per cent approved of Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien’s performance during the pandemic. His approval rating among even Coalition supporters surveyed was just 27 per cent.
The Melbourne Syndrome is strong. Andrews will almost certainly be gone by the next election since he will bail out before all the vultures come home to roost. I can only assume the Libs have decided to lose the election rather than be in charge of fixing the fantastic mess that will need to be dealt with. At least there was Peta Credlin there to give Dan the belting he deserved.
Steve
Why anything the Age publishes?
I have only seen him on TV a couple of times but was not impressed. If he is the best they have they better think seriously about getting Kennett back.
“Only 15 per cent approved of Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien’s performance during the pandemic. His approval rating among even Coalition supporters surveyed was just 27 per cent”.
Who is Michael O’Brien? Never heard of him. He could audition for lead role in the remake of The Invisible Man.
An online poll. How does that work?
Tim Smith seemed to be cutting through for a while- not lately. Maybe bring Kennett back.
This is what you get when all the TV networks regard themselves as state media, lie about the size of the opposition to the lockdown and report every night that those opposing the government who want the economy re-opened are “Covidiots”.
The TV networks regard Daniel Andrews as a star whose daily statistics soap opera is boosting their daytime ratings. He has them in his pocket. They have become Soviet suckholes.
The legacy media are poison.
Cardinal in Poland called them ‘little yapping backyard mongrels’. Cassie here calls them germalists.
What “Tom” and “miltonf” said.
The media are the enemy; and their “polls” are nothing more than propaganda.
If the COVID-1984 beer bug is so deadly, how come the Networks have roving reporters out and about in Melbournistan?
C’mon Man! You’re all over the polls being unreliable political tools in the US and elsewhere, why would they be any different here? (but yes, the libs are useless, Credlin is the only person genuinely attempting to hold Andrew’s to account).
Question: O’Brien says protests shouldn’t be held at The Shrine – part of me says there may be no more appropriate place right now in the context of totalitarian lockdowns. What do military Cats think?
He’s lost almost half the Age, aka Pravda on the Yarra, readers in a poll of 858. Same poll that probably predicted President Hillary and Prime Minister Bill.
Media don’t report the news anymore, they create it.
The Age and Channel 9 FFS !
The psychopath raved on about a Vaccine, so his “medical” advice would be that Sweden is fake news. Unlike Canute, this idiot can hold back the tide with his masks, prevent community spread during the safe season, then do the whole lockdown thing all over again next Autumn/Winter.
Just wait until Andrews announces his “biggest ever” budget. So big, it will have to be announced over a week or two (that’s what he actually said). I’m not an economist, but even I understand money has to come from somewhere, so where is Andrews getting the money from? Especially after absolutely smashing Victorias economy?
PA (6.26am) Obvious, isn’t it?
A huge monument to all those who died to stop fascism and communism and every other form of totalitarian BS is exactly the spot to protest against an out-and-proud fascist like Dan.
Especially apt to see Dan’s blackshirts arriving to break citizens’ heads!
What would have been the approval rate:
1) amongst Victorians had they not been gifted printed money from the rest of Australia
2) amongst the rest of Australia, particularly the young, who have been handed the bill for #1
An Ipsos online poll?
If it appears on The Ague’s website it is a poll of The Ague readers, among whom there may be a handful of people who consider themselves Liberal voters but have nevertheless been informed by The Ague – who have been regaled with admiring stories of Dan and embarrassed by ‘right wing opposition’.
This would be like the laughable ABC Vote Compass.
One thing we have learned over the past decade is that political polls (and that is what this is) are unreliable and partisan to the point of being useless.
Who gives a shit? I’m not standing up against tyranny and abuse of power because I’m trying to be popular. Speak your convictions loudly, clearly and passionately. Think of all the minority and fringe positions that have managed to get their positions into law in recent years despite being in the minority. How popular was Gay Marriage in 2010?
And for the one millionth time: please suggest an able alternative leader for the Victorian Liberal Party, knowing that they have about 17 MPs to choose from.
yep, it aint over, particularly for the rest of Oz, and even if it is, the lack of a normal flu season means all the ‘dry tinder’ (40% of NH residents die every year) of the nearly dead is just waiting for whatever resp virus does the rounds next winter. For consistency, thats going to necessitate a similar lockdown as well.
Makes you wonder…. if the opposition are just there to help Dan along….
Certainly we saw nothing of them.
Flyingduk
The plan appears to be to keep people on a leash that can be pulled tight when the govt just feels like it.
Hey, on the flimsiest of excuses and zero real medical proof, weve been playing “hunt the economy” game for a while…
Sit…roll over…play dead…and all that…
You know about Dan’s speeches only through the media. Most Twitter reaction is to what appears in the media. What if the media had decided to not report on the Opposition?
Hi Steve,
” I can only assume the Libs have decided to lose the election rather than be in charge of fixing the fantastic mess that will need to be dealt with.”
I think there is some truth in this. It appears to be an ongoing cycle that incoming Liberal Governments inherit the mess, financial and otherwise, left by incompetent Labor Governments. This running dead approach appears to be evident in the Qld State election where the Liberal leader has also hardly been sighted. The only problem in letting Labor clean up their own mess is that you end up with never ending incompetency. Eventually, the brakes have to be put on.
This is the lot that reported that the protest crowd was in the hundreds when obviously from the videos of the event there were thousands.
By appearing everyday for over an hour and talking made up rubbish , giving the numbers to create fear rather than explain to statistically ignorant public an accurate picture , Andrew followed the the rule of spreading fascist propaganda as did Mussolini , Hitler and Kimmy . Research has shown it works . If Michael O’ BRIEN had been given the same time on tv who then would have the high ratings . Tim Smith by the way only gets to make a protest on the media right , Kennett no longer a politician is saying the same thing but gets more media time . Does not take too many brains what is going on but even so LNP have no idea what to do cannot work out how to get preselection done now so that Thebes are ready to go.
“What a funny coincidence. It seems the flu has been eradicated worldwide. Those in charge of this engineered scamdemic couldn’t possibly be inflating their Covid-19 fear statistics with flu cases? No way. They are scientists and doctors. It is also interesting that we are having a horrific deadly pandemic and our annual death projection for 2020 is exactly the same as the previous three years. Did people just stop dying from other stuff? It almost as if this is nothing but an over-hyped flu.”
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/10/26/where-did-the-flu-go-2/
From where will Andrews get the money for his “big budget”? CCP controlled Chinese organisations, along with Chinese labour to get construction projects built quickly. But what about federal control over such investments? Well, if Andrews can garner widespread (and very angry) 52 per cent support for such plans, Morrison et al will be faced with the prospect of an ALP sweep of Victorian House if Reps and Senate seats and Labour victory at the next federal election.
This I suspect is his power. He wins whether or not Morrison blocks the secret deal he has made with the Chinese government. And a win keeps him in power.
The Libs, Like Credlin, only opposed the process, not the lock down, and in doing so , made themselves irrelevant.
They all want the same outcome, ……covid normal (complete communist control) but they just fight to be in charge.
You can’t fight socialism when you are a socialist.
Not one time have I heard the word Liberty come from the mouths of the Lieborals.
Or freedom, or rights, etc.
They never once complained about freedoms and rights and the need for the likes of Dan to be treated as the criminals they are, they just bemoaned the fact, and still are, that they want their slaves working again. Criminals all.
The Age and Nine News: We need a new children’s tv show starring Pravda 1 and Pravda 2.
Well, ok, we already have it.
So long as they don’t protest inside (especially within the “chapel”), or make a the eternal flame a political icon, go for it.
If this Michael O’Brien character isn’t out on the sack Dan Andrew’s bus every day, sticking his face in the media at every anti-lockdown event and pounding the table constantly, then what do we expect?
Worse than useless.
Yes it was the same in SA. The Liberals were comfortable in opposition for many terms, it’s good money and no real responsibility or stress. No serious attempts to win for more than a decade, when they finally did because people eventually just got bored with Labor it was like “Oh, what do we do now…?”
Oh well, who cares. In Australia it’s solid Uniparty with rotating leadership roster.
I recall my fathjer speaking with a former Vic. Lib. leader who stated that their greatest nemesis wasn’t the Labor Party, it was the media.
SA had a blatant labore gerrymander in place throughout that period.
I’m not defending the stupid.forking.gliberals, just pointing out the bleeding obvious.
Struth , not sure where you live but I was in lockdown since March because I am in the vulnerable age group as are my neighbours where I live in a retirement apartment. I also have family working on the frontline as doctors which meant no visitors . Pretty grim, however given the state of contact tracing , there was no option than to go this way . Andrews did not have the conditions required just to separate the old or vulnerable from the rest of the community . Although he boasts that contact tracing is the best here , not true. Before the last lockdown I was hearing about the mess that tracing was in from Stephen Duckett of the Grattan Institute and a friend who had been offered the job of fixing the contact tracing . Even though we were in total lockdown the numbers still kept going up because of this and in the past week contact tracing was not able to eliminate mystery numbers from latest cluster . BTW there are advertisements for jobs in this area still so not operating at a 100% . The other aspect that should be mentioned is where did most of Covid deaths and clusters occur not on the part of Melbourne where I live . The steel ring should have been around those suburbs unfortunately that’s where his supporters live. Far from being socialists my family ,friends and I know that lockdown was necessary because of Andrews mismanagement of hotel quarantine and contact tracing all of which I had posted in this site for months as I was getting information not generally known ,
Can even tell you what Minister in the middle of the night , dropped off documents re the problems in quarantine from the the first day . ( seeAge 13 th July) Also story of friend’s son who got job as security off Airtasker and what happened re training in very early days . I also have friends whose businesses are non existent and may never recover if they do not have the assets to cover them when they can start up again as they depend on people being together.
What would you have done Struth ?
What bus Duncan? They have been hassled everyday by the police and now the police have claimed the bus does not pass Regulations so now is not allowed be driven.
If this Michael O’Brien character isn’t out on the sack Dan Andrew’s bus every day, sticking his face in the media at every anti-lockdown event and pounding the table constantly, then what do we expect?
I agree that Michael O’Brien has been almost invisible during this period, but when he did put his head up he was ferociously howled down by the sneering twitterati/Age readers for being “negative” against poor old Dan’s noble efforts to “eliminate the virus”.
Lockdown was NEVER necessary.
O’Brien gives a press conference every day, but it is usually ignored by the press.
Website
What can you do when they ignore it all?
min, that bus will be back as quick as it takes to replace one seat belt(out of 53) and one tyre that suffered a curb strike(oooohhhhb soooooo dangerous) Typical black shirts…over an hour to find a spoon!
As for your aged home, easy to isolate but tooooooo hard on the unionised contract staff.
Michael O’Brien can try to push his case , but the media is the problem . This was highlighted by the fact that Peta Credlin turned up at Dictator Dan’s 99th Death Conference and in a few short minutes did more than the entire Spring St Press Gallery had done in the previous 98 . Notable exceptions to Rachel Baxendale and a couple of others.
Not surprised.
Most people I talk to support the lockdowns. (About the only demographic I encounter that doesn’t are grumpy middle aged men).
Lockdowns = Dear Leader Dan; ergo Dan is popular
I reckon about 70% approval is probably right. Which may mean only 30% of Victorians do productive work, the rest being part of the parasite class
Jonesy I do not live in an aged care but independent living and no unionised contract staff . Firstly all staff have qualifications , not allowed to work anywhere else and the owner who lives in Perth puts in the regulations for all Establishments in all states . Staff are not carers , if needed they come from Blue Cross etc. or council and are checked before allowed in.
The other problem doctor son tell me about is the poor reporting from DHHS that last week were still making blunders or taking too long . He also tell me covid is very contagious and managed to keep his patients in a number of nursing homes safe by protocols he put in..As far as I know Taiwan is the only place the managed the virus properly by using Technology not available here .
Two words: Chai-Nah