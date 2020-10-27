Liberty Quote
The welfare state has done to black Americans what slavery couldn’t do, what Jim Crow couldn’t do, what the harshest racism couldn’t do. And that is to destroy the black family.— Walter Williams
-
-
“To all the little girls watching…”
This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Politics of the Left.
That dirty old woman just won’t go away.
What is that piece of human excreta on about?
She helped Bill. She abandoned USA diplomats in Libya. Epstein knew something.
Yes the old woman seems to be very angry at the moment.
Well, she would be…
To all the little girls … you don’t need to be crooked to get ahead, you can still live a worthwhile life and do OK by playing the game fair. You can also choose to do the things you want to do, even if that does not meet the approval of those people who think they are better than you.
You probably won’t do quite as well by being honest, and you might want to give politics a miss … but at least you still feel good about yourself at the end of the day. Thanks!
Ahahahahahahahaha!!
https://www.foxnews.com/media/hillary-clinton-birthday-tweet-future-president-draws-mockery
What, she’s still alive?