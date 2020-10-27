Were it any other city, I’d ridicule the coppers for being so toey

– An Adelaide police officer demands an explanation of symbolic intent
Why two adults would decorate their yard at all for America’s stupidest cultural festival is beyond me. But hey, it’s a 55 percent free country. Daniel Abbie and his partner had the police called to their home by a “couple of people” in the neighborhood. In old Anglophone Australia, no species of miscreant was loathed more than the dobber. Today, informants are encouraged, rewarded and lionised. The result in this case: named and shamed, a police interrogation and the inevitable ABC consultation with an academic. University of Adelaide psychology professor Martha Augoustinos says the white scarecrows are “unacceptable.”
Only in Adelaide.
Inbred wankers – the dobbers and the worthless academic
Woke wankers, the lot of them – the police, the ABC and the professor.
I am no Halloween fan by any means, but what sort of a (moronic) person calls in the police for this?
The Stasi informats network is now at work in Australia ,gone are days when no one would dob anyone else unless for very serious crimes are gone . The old Diggers would be disgusted with todays people tothink they laid down their lives to keep our freedoms which are diminishing daily due to career politicans and bureaucrats . I blame the marxist education system and communist media .
The ABC does love a good academic comment, no matter how try hard and irrelevant.
The key criteria for selection appears to be a very bad haircut and a crazed expression.
dobbers are now whistleblowers
the change of name makes them immune to consequences
of course
My information is that Halloween is actually an Irish celebration that was taken to the US by Irish immigrants.
Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31, and Halloween 2020 will occur on Saturday, October 31. The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats.
Obviously a slow day for serial killers and the plods had nothing better to do. Probably caused by a barrel shortage due to Wu flu.
Wish I could be as confident, Roger.
Halloween or Samhain is a Scottish Irish tradition celebrating the end of autumn and the coming of winter, It was believed that the door between the supernatural and natural worlds was ajar. To protect from ghosts and demons ghost lanterns were lit and even the cattle were driven between them to gain protection. In other words Halloween is an old Scots Irish cultural tradition going back thousands of years. How dare these pansy dobbers insult our religious cellebrations!!
Mrs HT is right in for Halloween. Boots and all. One of the Halloween hotspots for our regional city, in fact 🙄. I’m a “Bah Humbug” kinda guy and quite shy to boot, and I barely partake. I gotta admit though lots, and lots of kids leave our place happy, neigh delighted. Last year my two grandchildren had smiles you could wipe off for days, so now I’m in the camp that it’s a fun night out for kids, so what’s the problem?
I been in USA a few times at Halloween BTW. Trust me, there is fun for adults as well. Some call it Slutoween. Me, I just wish Mrs HT was onto it when we were younger!
After years of “police not available!” now they respond…. What has changed in the police station – we need a study to understand how this has happened!
My dad celebrated Halloween in Scotland as a child. The Americans, like so many old traditions, have commodified it. It’s a bit of harmless fun fir kids, families and neighbourhoods.
The dibber-dobbers are utterly despicable. The academic is what passes for intelligent in today’s world. That is, pretty much dumb and boringly predictable. And NO academic, ever, would be telling me what is acceptable in my house and garden.
The combination of informants and busybodies is a match made by the devil.
Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Halloween
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0McggLIYmnE
Originally, well, back in the 1600s – roughly – the cry was “Treat or Trick”. The “Dead” that roamed the streets looking for “Treats”were representations of the judgemental dead, returning to make sure their descendants were keeping up appearances.
People used to make sure the house was clean, all jobs done, and a place laid for “the Dead” at the table. If householders turned the “Dead” who came knocking on the door away unsatisfied, then they would do something to “Trick” them. A common trick was to pull farm carts out of barns late at night and leave them miles away, or let loose cattle, and so on.
Chocolate was a very late addition to this ancient practice; and the only reason it never took hold here is that it fell out of favour in the UK before we were settled.
Gillard threw $100m at Adelaide Uni. Sorry, I’ll start again. After she threw 100m at Adelaide Uni, Professor Gillard swanned around the world, who knows where, but delivering some global education to impoverished kids but mostly living the life of luxury, leaving the hard academic stuff to others.
Snitches get stitches.
Lynching was an American practice, without relevance to Australian culture.
Now, people call the cops because they are so steeped in the American culture of the mass media that they interpret everything in those terms.
Trump is orange.
Pumpkins are orange.
Racist triggering pumpkins!
“…. and the inevitable ABC consultation with an academic…”
This is the real reason we need to get the foreign student trade revved up again – to fund all those squishy lefty academics who are the go to talking heads for the ABC……..
If I was a cop in Adelaide, I’d be worried; and checking around the place for barrels etc. October 31st? Beersheba day! Forward the Light Horse.
I am just amazed at the ignorance of people who think Halloween is an American thing. Have they never traveled or even worse, never read a history book. BTW it is also big in Mexico and has been for centuries.