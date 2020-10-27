Were it any other city, I’d ridicule the coppers for being so toey

‘What’s the idea here?” ‘What’s the idea here?” – An Adelaide police officer demands an explanation of symbolic intent



Why two adults would decorate their yard at all for America’s stupidest cultural festival is beyond me. But hey, it’s a 55 percent free country. Daniel Abbie and his partner had the police called to their home by a “couple of people” in the neighborhood. In old Anglophone Australia, no species of miscreant was loathed more than the dobber. Today, informants are encouraged, rewarded and lionised. The result in this case: named and shamed, a police interrogation and the inevitable ABC consultation with an academic. University of Adelaide psychology professor Martha Augoustinos says the white scarecrows are “unacceptable.”