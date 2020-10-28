Cardimona vs the Tablelands Regional Council

OFF TOPIC, it is a very bad wind day, full-on drought in South Australia and very little everywhere else. 4% in WA. Enjoy while it lasts.
Our man in Tolga has locked horns with the local council in Atherton when he applied to set up a table in the street to meet the people. Two obstructive petty officials at the front desk were not prepared to accept the application and when the Independent Candidate made a fuss they recruited a council ranger to escort him off the premises. Given the disparity in size between the enraged Independent Candidate and the ranger, that was not likely to work so they threatened to call the police.
Cardimona loudly and insistently demanded an audience with a manager and eventually a man appeared and allowed him a hearing, then asked for an hour to deliberate. Two reporters are standing by to see what happens next.
This will be a change if the mainstream media are prepared to report on the activities of the Independent Candidate because he has been ostracised so far despite his hyperactivity around the electorate and his standout performances in public debates.
I reminded our man of a statement by Karl Popper along the lines that one of the most persistent threats to a really free society is the tyranny of the petty official.
All power to your arm, Cardimona. Petty officialdom in local government has become a national epidemic.
I strongly advise Cats to tune in to A Current Affair at 7pm on weeknights on Nein, which has become Australia’s leading campeigner against terrible injustices committed by local government, of which there are legion.
And local councils are full of them.
Stand your ground, Cardimona.
They reacted to my quotes from the Australian Constitution as vampires react to bright sunlight.
More to come….
He applied to do what?
Why does he need permission to meet people in a street?
Go Cardi, you’re a champ mate. The PS/bureaucracy at every level needs a tune up. These bastards would have the red carpet out for the left leaners if they had any go in them to do the same. No need though, the media will run cover for them.
Thanks for the reply email as well last week, meant to reply but life… Appreciated.
LOL. Entirely understandable.
All I want to do is set up a table for discussions, like Steven Crowder (Louder with Crowder) does.
My discussion sign reads “Green policies have doubled our power bills – Change my mind.”
The TRC want $148 plus PL insurance.
I have the insurance under my home policy and Elders have indemnified the TRC.
The Constitution gives me the freedom to do this (it’s a High Court decision referenced in the preamble).
That means I don’t have to pay the TRC a cent.
They received my request last Friday.
Yet still they fart about…
Is anyone behind the harassment?
The sitting member perhaps?
why not just do it anyway – what’s the worst that could happen?
I have two dashcams and a battery bank on a tripod (poor man’s GoPros) and I’ve recorded all the exchanges so far.
It was particularly hilarious when these pumped-up know-nothings called the police to have me dragged from their office and then had to ring them back and say oops, we were wrong, please don’t come.
Bwahahahahhh!!
I’m having too much fun with this!
Yes, Davey Boy, I’ll be doing it regardless.
But only once the TRC has had a chance to deeply consider the implications to their credibility.
Only to be fair….
Hahaha, we need to get you hooked up with Tailgunner to live cam this stuff.
the enraged Independent Candidate
LOL. Entirely understandable.
Rafe, don’t give the local rag ideas! 😂
Reminiscent of the thuggish Brisbane City Council rangers unleashed by the spiteful dwarf poofter priest upon Liberal campaign workers back in the late ’90’s or early 2000’s.
Righto, their “hour” is up.
I’m heading back there shortly.
Well done Cardi!
Just to summarize…an independent in the state election wants to set up a small tale, so that he can chat with voters.
He has a gnat’s testicles’ sized chance of winning the election in the seat.
Local council is so disturbed they smite him with two council wukkas and a council ranga (sic) and threaten to invoke Qplod.
We have hit a nerve methinks… 😀
You have to apply to put up a table in the street on the eve of an election and “computer says no”? Straya.
OK, waiting patiently in line, cameras and audio recordings all active.
Go Cardi go!!!
The manager of the local laws section, Tudor Tanase, is on his way out.
Anyone called Tudor is going to have a shit attitude.
I just know it.
And Cardimona is the winner!
Manager agrees fee is not applicable because of the Australian Constitution.
Permit granted.
We’re about to get a thunderstorm so I’ll start tomorrow.
I want to be there between 1000 and 1300, precisely because of the weather at this time of year.
Thank you, Rafe.
Thank you, Cats.
Up yours, TRC counter staff and local laws numpties.
Now that’s a GoFundMe page that would have me reaching for my wallet.
Go get ’em Cardi. Australia is full of these petty small-minded bureaucrats. They also infest workplaces in the form of QHSE officers, who instead of dealing with important issues like injury/death prevention, spend their time inventing new ways to make our jobs harder with needless process/rule inflation.
Best thread we’ve had in years, reported live. Scared the you know what out of them I would think.
Wonderful stuff.
Well done. While your there remind them to pick up the trash and fix the footpath.
