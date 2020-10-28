Cardimona vs the Tablelands Regional Council

OFF TOPIC, it is a very bad wind day, full-on drought in South Australia and very little everywhere else. 4% in WA. Enjoy while it lasts.

Our man in Tolga has locked horns with the local council in Atherton when he applied to set up a table in the street to meet the people. Two obstructive petty officials at the front desk were not prepared to accept the application and when the Independent Candidate made a fuss they recruited a council ranger to escort him off the premises. Given the disparity in size between the enraged Independent Candidate and the ranger, that was not likely to work so they threatened to call the police.

Cardimona loudly and insistently demanded an audience with a manager and eventually a man appeared and allowed him a hearing, then asked for an hour to deliberate. Two reporters are standing by to see what happens next.

This will be a change if the mainstream media are prepared to report on the activities of the Independent Candidate because he has been ostracised so far despite his hyperactivity around the electorate and his standout performances in public debates.

I reminded our man of a statement by Karl Popper along the lines that one of the most persistent threats to a really free society is the tyranny of the petty official.