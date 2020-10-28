Liberty Quote
The uniqueness of the Holocaust must be remembered and commemorated in new ways as time goes on, for the Holocaust represented the lowest point in western civilisation.— Scott Ryan
-
Recent Comments
- cohenite on Jill Biden must be a nasty, selfish, stupid woman to allow this
- Shy Ted on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Terry on Jill Biden must be a nasty, selfish, stupid woman to allow this
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Woolfe on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- dover_beach on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- egg_ on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- dover_beach on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Cardimona vs the Tablelands Regional Council
- Tailgunner on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- caveman on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Patrick Basham on the US election
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Speedbox on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Arnost on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- bespoke on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- C.L. on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Patrick Basham on the US election
- dover_beach on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- C.L. on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- covid ate my homework on Patrick Basham on the US election
- Tailgunner on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- Arnost on Open Thread: October 24, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Patrick Basham on the US election
- Cardimona vs the Tablelands Regional Council
- Will ASIC prosecute ASIC?
- Jill Biden must be a nasty, selfish, stupid woman to allow this
- There is absolutely nothing to thank Daniel Andrews for
- “To all the little girls watching…”
- Were it any other city, I’d ridicule the coppers for being so toey
- Far-left in-bred ignorance
- Ahahahahahahahahaha
- Green hydrogen: the next big thing?
- The least surprising news I may have ever read
- Biden supporters now encouraging militants to assault nuns
- Why not regulate
- D&I Albrectsen
- Danny’s Donuts o’ Death
- Putting the wind up the RE carpetbaggers
- The stupidest political leader in the world
- Helpful update on the Joe Biden saga.
- Wisely Avoided
- It’s not unusual – the sequel
- Pell cash-for-calumny file handed to hotel quarantine squad
- It’s not unusual
- Political self-harm
- It Could Be A Sign
- The Democrats’ recipe for the downfall of the US
- Letter to Dan Andrews
- China Joe will make it a crime to be unmasked alone in a car
- Brian Gladish guest post from the US. A Guess at Our Future
- Open Thread: October 24, 2020
- The joke’s on us
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I’m Grandpa Simpson and I approve this message.
Yeah, it’s pretty cruel that they are making/allowing him to run in the hope of making Kamala Harris POTUS!!
Is it rice pudding day?
Its just like watching Grampa on the Simpsons.
So as Kamala isnt qualified to be POTUS as neither of her parents were citizens when she was born & given that the present SCOTUS will now most likely adhere to the actual written form of the Constitution rather than just going with the vibe, would that give Pelosi the job if the democrat party succeeds in creating total chaos both with the counting of votes & preventing the electoral college from giving a result within the time limits required?
BTW, getting Clarence Thomas to administer the swearing in of ACB was such a brilliant touch from Trump as the videos of then senator Biden attacking & smearing him so viciously & dare one say racially at Thomas’ own confirmation hearing as SCOTUS justice in the early 1990’s make it a lot easier to accept what a total bastard he, Biden was then & probably still is, & he so richly deserves whats happening now, ……its just a pity it took so long.
Wow. He just ploughed on, completely oblivious to the fact he was just speaking gibberish. If that “speech” was publicised in the US there’d be chaos.
I thought they’d nurse Biden though the first 18 months or so, but if he’s really that bad it wouldn’t surprise me if they announced he’d “suffered a stroke” even before inauguration. There could be no hiding his condition during the speeches he’d need to give as President.
“DonaldCare”
I don’t think it will make any Dem voters re-think.
A candidate would have to do something shocking to make their people not vote Democrat. I don’t know – some kind of terrible abuse actually caught on camera. Even then they may not believe their eyes and say it was a set-up.
How Trump is getting around big tech’s censorship………. the old fashion way, with an apple box and a few cars & boats.
Big Tech Panicking – Trump’s Grassroots MAGA Army Working Around Platform Controls…
Snopes will fact check that.
They will start with the claim that the entire stage and set collapsed, the Earth opened up and thousands of people fell screaming to their deaths.
Status: Mostly false.
Did he wear an onion on his belt?
Joe Biden has in fact been filmed molesting multiple little girls. Caressing their pubescent hips, pinching their nipples and thrusting them into his crotch.
If this kind of performance hasn’t already changed someone’s vote, it ain’t gonna happen now. They seem to be oblivious – willfully or otherwise.
You would have to be as stupid as Joe to vote for him. The polls say more than 50% of likely voters are just that – are they correct?
My prediction is that the polls are flawed (and fatally so – they are the climate models of this election; selling a narrative rather than attempting to predict reality).
The unknown variables (ie things that could/might drag the rotting zombie corpse of Joe Biden across the line – at least in some critical swing states) being:
1. Blatant vote fraud; and
2. The Media/Big-Tech/Deep-State-Industrial-Complex’s propaganda/censorship/cheerleading/bias effect (has it infected enough of the zombie-vote-herd with Trump Derangement Syndrome AND has it “enthused” them enough to turn out and vote “correctly”).
Tuesday (Wednesday) should be very interesting. The result/consequences will be profound.
There’s something about that entire family:
https://neiliabiden.com/
He is not this bad during the debates.
I would have thought that the debates would be more difficult than a speech.
The problem is that the vast majority take little more than a passing interest in politics. The mainstream media have run a consistent “Trump is evil and incompetent” line for the last 4 years and hiding Biden’s flaws since he was made the democrat nominee. The public just don’t see this kind of performance unless they look for it. If it does leak out, it is followed by a Trump/Russian misinformation story to quash it.
C.L. is correct. There’s something badly wrong when a wife (who must know the awful truth) allows this charade to start – and now to continue.
It’s simple. Naked ambition. She wants to be the first lady. Besides, at this level most of the marriages are of convenience. After everything she’s had to put up with she deserves the glits and glamor or so she tells herself.
You’re wrong on one of those, I’m sure she isn’t stupid.
“Did he wear an onion on his belt?”
As was the fashion, at the time.
zyconoclast
#3635541, posted on October 28, 2020 at 12:11 pm
Perceptive observation.
Faking dementia so that he doesn’t have to appear in the dock after the elections.
When people are having Trump rallies in Beverley Hills and Obama is giving speeches, sounding like a cat on a hot tin roof, you know that the corrupt are about to be roasted, but the spit will not be turning, it will be coming from anyone and everyone who sees them in public.
When was the speech given? He’s talking about people freezing their fingers off, so it must have been recently.
It’s one thing to get hopped up for a fixed format debate, and another to go on day after day on the hustings (which he has not been able to do.) I wonder if they’ll market the drug cocktail: Joe’s Jungle Juice. Bender like Biden!
Naked ambition, someone remarked. If I was in the crowd I’d shout “show us yer ti ts, Jill”. And I bet she’d say, “Joe, Hunter, come here.”
And nobody has observed that Biden was probably totally drunk?
Priceless. How do I get me a bag o’ dem cunities?
Perhaps they cant give him the large doses needed to be in the debate, the anti dementia drugs in massive doses coukd kill him .leaving them without a candidate at real short notice. Of course Hilarity would jump at the chance of having another go ,but shes even more on the nose than Perv Joe. The owners of thr democrim party have to be a bit carefull .
I once knew a man who went through the dementia affliction ,
I used to see him once a mont and watched the deterioration progress I am sure the old perv has it he has all the symptoms
And I am sure he has always been a chating , lying , corrupt , theiving mongrel all his life .
pbw,
As the stage is dressed with Halloween pumpkins, it must have been about now.
elder abuse
I think Trump is right that Biden took drugs in the debates. Something was going on.
Interesting also that he needed four days of “prep” prior to the last debate, where he didn’t campaign at all. Also note that he took time off after the debate and was spared the second debate by a biased decision of the debate commission.
It appears to me that a massive effort is required to keep him lucid for the 90 min of a debate. This effort can only be sustained once a fortnight or so. Therefore during his speeches, the demented Joe reveals himself.
You would have to be insane to vote for this geriatric to lead the most powerful nation on earth.
My giddy Aunt, a sprightly 85 years young (whose only son lives in the US) – hates him, She really really hates him.
She tells me he locks kids in cages, but can’t tell me who built those cages.
She tells me that he denies the ‘dreamers’ a future, but can’t tell me why Democrat Congressmen won’t legislate any solutions.
She tells me he broke all conventions & norms to nominate ACB, but can’t tell me what Obama did differently with Garland.
The Democrats only have the politics of hate and believe it is the only way to win elections…
stevem
#3635472, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:24 am
I thought they’d nurse Biden though the first 18 months or so, but if he’s really that bad it wouldn’t surprise me if they announced he’d “suffered a stroke” even before inauguration.
No, not quite. Joe will be propped up for 2 years and 1 day – because after 2 years and 1 day, Harris can run for two terms in her own right as President (the maximum period to serve is 10 years). If she assumes the Presidency before 2 years has passed, she can only stand for one term as President.
So, if Joe gets pushed after two years, Harris will be the Dem’s nominee in 2024 and she will have (almost) two years of experience as President, is a woman, coloured and young. Remembering that Trump can’t stand again in 2024, Harris would be a strong favorite to retain the Presidency. Also, American’s usually elect their Presidents for two terms so Harris in 2028 would also be a fair bet.
Wheels within wheels……
I can imagine joe sitting at the oval office desk stiffly after the taxidermist finished with him ,maybe a ventriliquist behind moving the mouth and making the speeches .
I would not put anything past the ademocrims they are like the alp on steroids the smell of corruption is all over them . They make the Mafia look like abenevolent society .
Soros has his filthy mitts all over this evil crap .
Remembering that Trump can’t stand again in 2024, Harris would be a strong favorite to retain the Presidency.
Trump can run again in 2024 if he loses in 2020.
‘Trump can run again in 2024 if he loses in 2020’
He could, but he’d be about Biden’s age now and possibly not quite as sharp as he is now (but perhaps not).
If he is rejected now, I don’t think he would run again (he’s done his bit).
But he might bankroll a similar style of candidate (one of his family members perhaps).
By definition demorats and every form of leftie is a nasty, selfish person; they really are a different species which always causes strife, stress and discord.