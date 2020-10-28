Patrick Basham on the US election

Liberty Quote
The interest of the government is to tax heavily: that of the community is, to be as little taxed as the necessary expenses of good government permit.— J. S. Mill
-
Good interview.
I have had a look at some of the recent polling.
To my uneducated brain I can see Trump getting 240 to 250 electoral college votes without too much trouble.
That only leaves him 20 to 30 he needs to get to the magical 270
Hopefully there are a lot of shy Trump supporters that this pollster talks about.
Did anybody else notice the look of horror (incredulity) on the interviewer’s face when Basham offered up the rationale for a Trump win? Assuming The Don does win, the head explosions will be epic!
At the end of the interview the interviewer says: “We might get some sleep that night if Biden wins Florida” meaning that she (and her ilk no doubt) will ‘rest easy’ with a Biden win in Florida as that will almost certainly mean a Biden presidency. Once again, these people can’t help but insert their opinion or bias into a news story.
Biden is much more targeted (in his campaign).
Ha ha ha ha haa!
“[and voters are turning out early because they are spooked by] Trumps claims of voter fraud”
wtf? If someone’s spooked by voter fraud, then the last they are doing is voting by mail outside of the well-managed absentee voting programme.
No, if someone’s voting early through the unsecure mail-in ballots because of voter fraud it’s because they are involved in it or support it, or because they are spooked by claims that voter fraud could be stopped.
With the polls, the question being asked is critical – is it “Who are you voting for?”, or “Who will win?”
The interviewer doesn’t even try to hide her bias. She has it out there, front and centre.
Possibly the definitive Big Picture word on whats going on at the moment
the Joe Rogan podcast #1555 with the devil [aka Alex Jones]
aka 3 hrs that could change yr life if you don’t do DMT
youtu.be/jdVso9FSkmE
O Canayda! What is she talking aboot?
The US polls amazing . Feed in crap and they get gold out , my conclusion is that mostare wishfull thinking by the left , what they really want to happen is always the result they find .
Britainwill stay in the EU in a landslide .
Bill Shorten will win in a landslide .
Hilarity Clintlon will win in a landslide .
Pervy Joe and the half Indian sheila will win in a landslide .
Worse that racehorse tipsters who get a win now and them .
but …but … but the narrative!!