Tammy Wynette reporters stand by their Dan

BUT as Steve noted last night, their warbling didn’t deter Josh Frydenberg from arriving with a baseball bat of truth and throwing it around like Babe Ruth – or perhaps like Al Capone in The Untouchables. Teamwork. Well said, Treasurer. Of all the putrid acts of official thuggery and dishonesty witnessed this year, the attempt by the Labor Party and its cock-a-hoop journalistic sentinels over the past 48 hours to celebrate the Victorian Premier as a hero is the most revolting of all. It is one of the sickest shindigs in our political history.
Were it not for Daniel Andrews and his dirty, flyblown government, only 88 Australians would have succumbed to coronavirus. That’s 11 for each state and territory. Our small population and island polity were always going to make COVID an easybeat epidemiologically. Governments of both persuasions – including Mr Frydenberg’s – were going to claim credit for this to excuse their panic, then package an economic disaster as a triumph for their respective re-election campaigns. I even remember when that was the amoral sham most rational critics were lamenting. Yes, that was bad enough. But then came the hotel quarantines, the lies, the mates, the cover-up and the carnage. The Premier responsible said yesterday he intended to reward himself not with a beer but a pricier tipple. ‘To me,’ was the presumed toast. You could forgive Scott Morrison for Hawaiian shirt flashbacks and a visceral loathing for the commentary class.
AFP, ICAC old boys say it’s time to spy on the Coalition
It has no power to investigate unless there is already evidence of a crime. That would mean none of the current problems could be investigated — it would virtually mean that no inquiry could ever be commenced.”
– Former NSW ICAC counsel Geoffrey Watson is appalled that a federal anti-corruption body would be hamstrung by… evidence. Once described (by a barrister) as a “a lying c..t,” Mr Watson’s false accusation of corruption against NSW Liberal police minister Mike Gallacher led to the latter’s resignation. Watson himself was officially reprimanded in a parliamentary report as a “hectoring”, “sneering”, “contemptuous”, “bullying”, er, so-and-so.
Watson and former long-serving AFP officer Chris Douglas have explained their interest in a Commonwealth Integrity Commission to the ABC – which publishes stolen classified documents to defame war heroes when it isn’t lying about Catholic Cardinals using the bogus testimony of convicted criminals. Here’s how the ABC itself explains the sudden importance of a “federal ICAC”:
Calls for a federal ICAC have grown louder this year in the wake of a series of explosive revelations at a state level.
The NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority’s inquiry investigating allegations of money laundering at Crown Casino has embroiled former Commonwealth officials who sit on the company’s board.
Most sensational was the recent grilling of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian by the state ICAC over what she knew about the business dealings of her secret ex-boyfriend, disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.
No mention of Victoria – the most corrupt state in the Commonwealth – where the hotel quarantine cash-for-knuckleheads affair killed several hundred people; where the police refuse to investigate a mysterious transfer of nearly two million stolen euros in alleged connection to the rigged prosecution of George Pell.
A set-up is underway here and if the Coalition falls for it, they will rue the day. The goal is to create a left-wing spy agency, staff it with zealots and bring down as many LNP governments as possible. The Prime Minister and the Attorney-General should instead push for an inquiry into the ABC’s taxpayer-funded war on its ideological enemies and the extent to which this unending and utterly illegal campaign has been abetted by bodies like – hypothetically – the AFP and Victoria Police.
This
Signed
Resident of Australia’s most fly blown state.
The ABC is a shameful embarrassment. It is both a symptom and a cause of division and derision.
It’s persecution of the SAS is beyond the pale. It serves no purpose now. It is a dead weight to carry.
Great post CL. The ABC is the virus.
[email protected] the fuckers.
Never fight the left on the territory they define. Take the fight to areas of your choosing. After all, they’re the left. By definition everything they do is sinister and corrupt. Opportunity is everywhere.
Didn’t the ABC air that segment to coincide with the anniversary of the death of one of the men of the Commando unit.
Same as when Masters released his Afghan book on SAS on anniversary of death of Matt Locke MG. I recall the family not being too impressed.
Co-incidences ? I think not.
It can’t be said enough, shut down the ABC. It consistently fails to live up to its charter. What does Buttrose actually do for her Chairmanship fees ?
That Commando officer is the rarest and bravest individual out of the whole lot to surface. If my diggers were under such public assault, I am not certain I would have been so restrained.
It’s no longer just smacking Ben Roberts-Smith VC around. Nor some throw-away ‘baby killer’ claims made by non-existent complainants against non-existent targets.
There is a coordinated campaign of defamation and demoralisation being directed towards the ADF and Army in general, and SOCOMD in particular. Aided and abetted by Service SJWs and the craven Cowards in charge of and around them.
If the ABC, its enablers and the inciters and ‘investigators’ behind the Brereton Inquiry do not come out of this shitfight with at least one active defamation Class Action lawsuit against them, rule of law is sunk in Australia and matters need to be dealt with with rules 556 and 762…
This is beyond the institutional wilderness years for the Army post-Vietnam. This is sedition, subversion and cultural terrorism.
And that is before we look into the thought bubbles regarding the Leftards’ Spanish Inquisition (totally unexpected, tovarisch…).
Hear hear, Rex.
Brilliantly said.
Just this.
CL-
don’t forget, it’s overwhelmingly a benign virus, less deadly than the seasonal flu, killing overwhelmingly geriatric crook men. Focus on the avoidable deaths in aged care, hotel quarantine corruption by the bovver boys, the wrecking ball to businesses and mental health.
Don’t slip into the inertia that COVID-19 is an awful plague out there somewhere, you’re giving ammunition to the same gauleiter class who would do it all again in a heartbeat.
Not to be troublesome C.L. but if so many deaths are attributable to Dan Andrews and the Federal Liberals felt the lockdown in Victoria was too severe, PM Morrison’s government would have acted by now. In the public good, and acted some time ago really.
They haven’t for a particular reason.
Aside from having been indoctrinated by a lefty “education” system, and a tendency to mix with like-minded types, the Tammy Wynette journos might, at times, reflect on the fact that they are employed in a shrinking industry and – for those based in Victoria – if you live in what is looking increasingly like a one-party state, you’re not going to be in a hurry to bite the hand which you might one day want to feed you.
That’s not an excuse, but it may well be an explanation in part of the one-eyed group-think and the general lack of curiosity about what really went wrong with the hotel quarantine system.
There is a coordinated campaign of defamation and demoralisation being directed towards the ADF and Army in general,
I believe that too. I wonder where Andrew Hastie is in all of this, but the Federal Libs are poll driven.
As with corona and Victorian government incompetence, they are waiting to see which way polls might swing before forming an opinion. As they are flying high in the polls, don’t expect them to address injustice to the ADF or the Victorian public as it might be tricky, or follow up on the stolen money from the Vatican sent to dubious entities in Australia for dubious purposes.
The Federal LNP simply does not have a heart of beliefs within them.
Yep…. seed the agency with the swamp and there goes another bit of our democracy
An ex commando may dispute that the crime happened. But so what since it is behind a paywall?
Stupid herald sun twats.
In their own way they are as bad as twitter.
@ Clam Chowdah-
I put the whole headline into my search engine, and got the Courier Mail’s site videos.
Damn paywalls indeed…
Chris Masters is a knob and a seedy little fraud.
There is no evidence any POWs were murdered.
Or were even killed at all, it seems.
A strong pro-corruption stance by the Currency Lad, unsurprisingly. It’s all a vast left-wing conspiracy, isn’t it?
Welp, mUntz would say that, wouldn’t he?
The merest whiff of conservative impropriety, and mUntz is instantaneously being crash-uploaded with all the rapidly updating talking points. Like all his fellow drone-comrades.
Active, demonstrated abuses of rule of law, sedition, process terrorism and the most blatant malfesance by his own side? “Oh noes, comrade. It’s all a C0nSp1RaC- REEEEEEEE!!1!”
Or a mad rush to declare everything is debunked and suspect.
It’s as almost as if all the little bugman processor units occupying his skull cavity unquestioningly believe the propaganda that Resistance Is Futile…