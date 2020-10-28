Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #3636120, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Biden Looked Normal At The Debates, So Why Does He Appear Senile At Most Other Times?

    Aderall. Gives him a temporary kick, but notice how he faded badly at the debate?

    They can only risk giving him so much. If he was on it for every event he’d be dead by now.

  2. mh
    #3636123, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    JEFFREY EPSTEIN GAVE $US650K TO KEVIN RUDD PEACE THINK-TANK
    An international scandal has engulfed former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s peace think-tank, with claims it had “close ties” to pae dophile Jeffrey Epstein and was given $US650,000 in donations from the child sex offender.

  5. Rex Anger
    #3636127, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    @ Des-

    I’ve just been watching a show on SBS called ‘Australia; Come Fly with Me’, presented by someone who, I believe, used to star on “Home and Away’. It was meant to be history of aviation in Australia but it was actually a collection of sub cerebral ‘progressive’ cliches, many with only a tenuous link to flying

    Thanks for the warning. I expected low-info and the hypersimplification typical of modern telly these days- I knew there was a reason I’ve lost all interest in most regular TV programs chronologically younger than Star Trek: Voyager– But I am definitely not going to bother with this one.

    Have a big Boeing on me- You’ve earned it…

  6. RobK
    #3636128, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Eyrie,
    Do they provide the captive nuts and bolt pattern for the pintle mount as standard or is it an option?
    I’m not sure what hat you mean Eyrie. I removed the standard well back and put a steel tray on to take on pallets more easily. The removal and refit was pretty straight forward. The tray was locally made ROPS spec with nuts and bolts to the chassis mounts.

  7. Mark A
    #3636129, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3636091, posted on October 28, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-28/education-opportunity-landmark-report-reveals-gap-widening/12817724
    All are on track to be future Indigenous leaders, and with the extra support they were lucky enough to arrange, they have gone back to school on par with their peers.

    You couldn’t make this shit up, seriously!

    You would think so wouldn’t you?
    I think they’re taking the piss, myself, nobody could be that brazen to call those people ‘aboriginal’ let alone proud future leaders.

  8. Armadillo
    #3636130, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    But reinforces my view that the bookies have no idea about politics.

    Bookies have no idea about anything except “the book”. It’s usually the big interstate/international races where you can make a “decent book”. Lots of chances. In Australia, the Melbourne Cup is a good example.

    Here is what I am seeing with the US Election. It’s a “two horse” race. Bookmakers on the peripheral can make some money on the smaller races (senate seats and other individual elections). Fair enough.

    Here is what is interesting about the US Elections. I’m sure that Cats have heard of the term “off the books”?

    There is a massive amount of money about for Biden. Otherwise, Sportsbet wouldn’t be offering the odds they are for Trump. They are advertising it.

    You need to consider that gambling on US elections is illegal in the US. It’s pretty much the UK, Aus and NZ. Its international, and money gets “laid off”. The “US Election Betting Market” is bullshit. It’s not an indicator of “voter intent”, it’s an indicator of the amount of money in that market to “sway the betting markets”.

    As far as I can see, the betting market is akin to US polling. It’s a narrative. Like the news.

    It’s hilarious when you consider it’s illegal “bet” on the US election if you are a US citizen.

  9. Zyconoclast
    #3636131, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    ‘I was blindsided’: Kevin Rudd says he had no idea about think tank’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    Sounds familiar …

    Opposition Leader Kevin Rudd has admitted visiting a New York strip club during a drunken night while representing Australia at the United Nations.

    Mr Rudd issued a statement yesterday to News Limited papers, confirming he went to the club but could not recall the events of the evening because he “had too much to drink”.

  10. Armadillo
    #3636134, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Does anyone else here think that US political news coverage is “swayed”?

    CNN, ABC and the rest? It’s all about the narrative. The polling. The betting markets.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3636135, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    nobody could be that brazen to call those people ‘aboriginal’

    Bruce Pascoe’s got away with it, so far.

  12. rickw
    #3636136, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Kevin Rudd’s peace think-tank, with claims it had “close ties” to pae dophile Jeffrey Epstein and was given $US650,000 in donations from the child sex offender.

    That’s nice and swampy.

  14. Steve trickler
    #3636144, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Lurking MSM journos are going to love this. : )



  15. Zyconoclast
    #3636145, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    ‘Batwoman’ Unveils First Look at Javicia Leslie in Costume

    The actor says of her look for the CW show: “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl.”

  16. Snoopy
    #3636146, posted on October 28, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    “I have no recollection whatsoever of ever meeting Epstein,” he said.

    Mmmmm, okay.

  18. Zyconoclast
    #3636148, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Matt Walsh
    @MattWalshBlog
    ·
    17m
    A few months ago the CEO of Chick fil A publicly shined a black man’s shoes in order to demonstrate his wokeness. Last night BLM looted and destroyed one of his stores. Bowing to the leftist mob never works. You might as well keep your dignity. You gain nothing from forfeiting it

  19. mh
    #3636149, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    “I have no recollection whatsoever of ever meeting Epstein,” he said.

    Epstein Island visit confirmed!

  20. Old School Conservative
    #3636150, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Mr Elliott said police would not allow the “bastard behaviour” to continue on Thursday, when thousands of students are expected to sit the HSC Modern History exam.

    “You are now liable for a 10-year incarceration in a NSW prison,

    Some tough talk after 2 days of bomb hoaxes directed at NSW HSC exam locations.
    I just hope the police catch the perp and that the justice system throws the book at them.
    I remain fearful that won’t happen though.

  21. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3636151, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    (Others look away.)

    Tom, some Mark Knight links to assist you in the wee small hours:

    Thursday

    Wednesday

    Tuesday

    Hope they come out okay.

  22. Armadillo
    #3636152, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    I have no recollection whatsoever of ever meeting Epstein,” he said.

    Some bloke gives you $650k, and you never met him.

    Sounds plausible.

  23. Armadillo
    #3636153, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Stuff like that happens to people all the time in my industry.

  24. Mark A
    #3636154, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Zyconoclast
    #3636148, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Matt Walsh
    @MattWalshBlog
    ·
    17m

    A few months ago the CEO of Chick fil A publicly shined a black man’s shoes in order to demonstrate his wokeness.

    I can’t see how shining someone’s shoes can indicate – prove respect?

    If anything, it indicates fear and subservience.
    Sad state of affairs.

  25. Armadillo
    #3636155, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Mr Elliott said police would not allow the “bastard behaviour” to continue on Thursday, when thousands of students are expected to sit the HSC Modern History exam.

    Whoever made the bomb threat should get an A Grade for Modern History.

  26. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3636156, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    “I have no recollection whatsoever of ever meeting Epstein,” he said.

    I did not inhale that donation…

  27. Steve trickler
    #3636157, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Club Des Belugas. Never Think Twice.

    This song hooked me in under 15 seconds. Wait to the vocals in.

    Clever work with the visuals. Monica Belluci – “Malena” is a bonus.



  28. Armadillo
    #3636158, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    I can’t see how shining someone’s shoes can indicate

    I’m assuming you aren’t a fan of old American movies?

  29. MatrixTransform
    #3636159, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    just finished watching ‘After Life’ written and directed by Ricky Gervais
    watched the whole 2 series over 2 nights.

    fucking brilliant

    Hated ‘The Office’ and trawling through the Netflix guide if I saw Gervais, I’d avoid but this time, got suckered in by the missus…and for once I very happy that I did

    she just told me that apparently Leigh Paastch caned the shit out of it.

    …there’s a clue.

  30. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3636160, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Just watched the latest version of du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca’ on Netflix. Hairy suffered through it for me. Chickflix he says. But of course, sez I. He’d never heard of it till the review in the Oz and that didn’t encourage him any. Bette Davis was a great Mrs. Danvers, I tell him, vaguely remembering seeing her running around on the flaming battlements of Mandalay in one of the older versions.

    I didn’t mind the fact that the husband was as the reviews say, a little wooden. He was still a very hunky guy, which makes me feel I am still alive, given I am wrestling with a crook back (it’s doing quite well now, thank you for your concerns 🙂 ). The costumes and settings were very Downton into the 1930’s, and the sweet new wife grew up well to become his help and support in the end.

    Kittehs might enjoy it, and make comparisons with the older versions, like the Hitchcock one.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3636161, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    We watched it because I rebelled. I just cannot sit through another PM Live after Bolt and then Jones, because I have had enough by then, I wail. I don’t want to hear another word about Palacechook or the Qld election, I want some escapism, I say, putting my bare foot down, which of course sends my back into spasms, which rather defeated the purpose of a little stamping tantrum, but called in a sympathy hand-over of the remote, so all ended well.

  32. mh
    #3636162, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    SMH

    London: Kevin Rudd says he was “blindsided” to learn that the late pae dophile Jeffrey Epstein donated $650,000 to the International Peace Institute – a think tank that he has chaired for six years.

    The former prime minister was forced to declare that he had been on a teleconference call also attended by Epstein in 2014 and attended an event while an MP in 2013 in New York where Epstein was also invited but has “no recollection whatsoever” of ever meeting the deceased financier.

    Rudd’s incompetence is staggering.
    And he has a terrible memory.
    An all round thicko.

  33. Mark A
    #3636164, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Armadillo
    #3636158, posted on October 28, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    I can’t see how shining someone’s shoes can indicate

    I’m assuming you aren’t a fan of old American movies?

    Doing it for money as an occupation is different, as you would know of course.

  34. Armadillo
    #3636165, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:01 am

    got suckered in by the missus…

    Fatal mistake. You need to learn to “switch off”.

    One minute you’re chewing on a few beers with mates, next minute you’re in front of a priest asking you awkward questions. The final humiliation is watching a crap series from a serial ABC retard.

    You can do better, Matrix.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3636166, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Queensland election: Greens staffer offered secret JobKeeper deal

    Exclusive
    Greg Brown
    Journalist
    @gregbrown_TheOz
    3:45PM October 28, 2020
    20 Comments

    One of the Queensland Greens’ most senior officials offered an outgoing employee a “good deal’’ where he would delay his formal resignation and take JobKeeper payments without doing any work in what would have been a misuse of the ­payment.

    The deal offered by Queensland Greens secretary Kitty Carra to former party campaigner John Meyer would have lasted four weeks from August 31 to October 2. The Greens would not have paid him during this period and he was to resign at the end of it.

    Mr Meyer, who rejected the offer, outlined for The Australian the substance of phone conver­sations he had with Ms Carra and the party’s sole state MP, Michael Berkman, in relation to the offer.

    He said he had “legal recordings” of the conversations that he was willing to give to authorities, allowing them to investigate.

    The Australian Taxation Office on Wednesday declined to comment on the Greens case, but second commissioner Jeremy Hirschorn told Senate estimates earlier this week that such a practice was “not allowed” as the JobKeeper program was intended to restore the link between employers and their workers.

    Workers on JobKeeper were allowed to take leave without pay and receive the payment as long as they intend to return to their job when business picks up.

    From the Oz. The good, the holy, the saintly Greens. Words fail me, they honestly do.

  36. Bubbels
    #3636167, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:05 am

    I don’t ever want to hex one of my favourite swing era tunes, but it is amazing that ‘Chattonogga’ hasn’t been BLM’d：
    ‘“boy you can give me a shine”

  37. Armadillo
    #3636168, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:09 am

    The former prime minister was forced to declare that he had been on a teleconference call also attended by Epstein in 2014 and attended an event while an MP in 2013 in New York where Epstein was also invited but has “no recollection whatsoever” of ever meeting the deceased financier.

    Was that the strip club “incident”? Nah, that was way before then.

  38. EvilElvis
    #3636169, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Another vote for Afterlife, excellent show. Got into The Sinner with Bill Pullman recently as well.

    A small streaming service tip for the gents here. If you value any series on television at the moment then DON’T watch The Boys on Amazon. It will ruin every other show. It’s intense and brilliant.

  39. MatrixTransform
    #3636171, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:12 am

    You can do better, Matrix.

    nup …she told me … this is as good as it gets

