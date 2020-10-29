Cardimona claims his Constitutional rights

Posted on 1:02 pm, October 29, 2020 by Rafe Champion

And Cardimona is the winner!

Manager agrees fee is not applicable because of the Australian Constitution.
Permit granted.
We’re about to get a thunderstorm so I’ll start tomorrow.
I want to be there between 1000 and 1300, precisely because of the weather at this time of year.
Thank you, Rafe.
Thank you, Cats.
Up yours, TRC counter staff and local laws numpties.

The backstory.

Our man in Tolga locked horns with the local council in Atherton when he applied to set up a table in the street to meet the people. Two obstructive petty officials at the front desk were not prepared to accept the application and when the Independent Candidate  made a fuss they recruited a council ranger to escort him off the premises. Given the disparity in size between the enraged Independent Candidate and the ranger, that was not likely to work so they threatened to call the police.

Cardimona loudly and insistently demanded an audience with a manager and eventually a man appeared and allowed him a hearing, then asked for an hour to deliberate. Two reporters are standing by to see what happened next.

22 Responses to Cardimona claims his Constitutional rights

  1. Zatara
    #3636697, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Two reporters are standing by to see what happened next.

    Given this happened yesterday… did they decided not to report it?

    And again, well done Cardi!

  2. C.L.
    #3636701, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Go, Cardi.

    Did anyone sit down and try to change your mind? 🙂

  3. dopey
    #3636705, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Bloke in a green t-shirt heading your way.

  4. Cardimona
    #3636706, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    I’ve had two customers so far, both on my side so no good arguments yet…
    I got insulted by an elderly greenie – from a very great distance…!
    Got a few beeps from passing traffic.

    No report in the Cairns Post – but the reporter only rang me back at 4 pm.
    The other reporter was from The Express, which is a privately-owned local weekly paper.

  5. pete m
    #3636707, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Interested to know what part of constitution applies.

  6. C.L.
    #3636728, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Implied freedom of speech?

  7. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3636731, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Remember cardi – there is no such thing as bad publicity.

    More votes will be headed your way.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #3636732, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Interesting that a man with a picnic table causing no interference to anybody draws such heat. Meanwhile Extinction Rebellion types can glue themselves to all manner of things and completely disrupt people’s lives and businesses and the same by-laws officers stand around scratching their nuts.

  9. Leigh Lowe
    #3636733, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    I got insulted by an elderly greenie – from a very great distance…!

    Wasn’t driving an MX-5 by any chance?

  10. Rex Anger
    #3636736, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Rock ‘n rolla, Mr Cardimona!

    (When you get bored, please please come West. There’s a guaranteed Anger vote here…)

  11. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3636737, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Meanwhile Extinction Rebellion types

    Or Black Imbeciles Matter marches held in the midst of a bat flu inspired mass incarceration.

  12. Cardimona
    #3636739, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Implied freedom of political speech as determined by a 1992 High Court case, pete m.
    It’s towards the end of the Australian Government Solicitor’s Overview that forms the foreword to the Australian Constitution when you download it from the aph.gov.au website.

  14. Cardimona
    #3636743, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    BLM – I thought that stood for Belligerent Lying Marxists….

  15. Roger
    #3636750, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Implied freedom of political speech as determined by a 1992 High Court case, pete m.

    Worth noting that it applies only to political speech and even then there are caveats that apply.

    Australia is the only Anglophone country that doesn’t recognise freedom of speech as a constitutional right, which is a disgrace.

    In any case, well played Cardimona.

  16. JMH
    #3636763, posted on October 29, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Keep giving ’em hell, Cardi. All the best for Saturday. I’ll be watching the results.

  17. Zatara
    #3636764, posted on October 29, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Interested to know what part of constitution applies.

    Is “Don’t fuck with people who aren’t breaking the law” a part of the constitution?

    Maybe it should be. Bill of Rights anyone?

  18. win
    #3636766, posted on October 29, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Great work. A reason to keep tabs on the result come Saturday night.

  19. stackja
    #3636767, posted on October 29, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Zatara – Bill of Rights needs to be worded like USA. Otherwise leftists will gain more power.

  20. jo
    #3636771, posted on October 29, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Leigh Lowe
    #3636732, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Interesting that a man with a picnic table causing no interference to anybody draws such heat. Meanwhile Extinction Rebellion types can glue themselves to all manner of things and completely disrupt people’s lives and businesses and the same by-laws officers stand around scratching their nuts.

    No nuts

  21. Boambee John
    #3636794, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Meanwhile Extinction Rebellion types can glue themselves to all manner of things and completely disrupt people’s lives and businesses and the same by-laws officers stand around scratching their nuts

    And that’s just the wymmenses.

  22. Ubique
    #3636801, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Green policies have doubled our power bills – for no effect other than fuel poverty, loss of livelihoods and demolition of our international competitiveness.

