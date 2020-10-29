Even bigger than Leigh Sales

Posted on 12:33 pm, October 29, 2020 by currencylad

10 Responses to Even bigger than Leigh Sales

  2. Steve
    #3636695, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Kevin Rudd will want a Royal Commission into this.

  3. Mad Dog
    #3636723, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Even I saw it way over here in Perth, Australia. It was compelling. Bobulinski is 100% credible.

  4. GE
    #3636734, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Watch it on a regular basis here in Victoria Australia along with Hannity and The Ingraham Angle.

  5. Bronson
    #3636796, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Steve Kevin Rudd’s been a very naughty boy taking money from one Mr Epstein. Ruddy now has a case of the Dans – ‘I can’t remember’

  6. cuckoo
    #3636803, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Steve Kevin Rudd’s been a very naughty boy taking money from one Mr Epstein.

    What a perfect synchronicity, such as few script writers would dare to dream up. A creep like Epstein, a bullshit outfit like the International Peace Institute, and a repulsive chancer like Rudd.

  7. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3636810, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Watch it on a regular basis here in Victoria Australia along with Hannity and The Ingraham Angle.

    GE, where do I find it?

  8. H B Bear
    #3636815, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    MSM needs to read the tea leaves and try to retain what meagre audience they still have and not do a Fauxfacts trying to appease j’ismists who are just a cost anyway.

  9. Tom
    #3636819, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Haha. Two hundred and eighteen people told Daily Caller they were happy about Carlson’s record viewership, but two people said they were angry — presumably because Carlson has exposed the fact that their Democratic candidate for president, who they’re depending on to oust Trump, is more corrupt than Crooked Hillary and the Silicon Valley cover-up of the story didn’t work.

    Tuesday US time can’t come soon enough.

  10. Tom
    #3636823, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    GE, where do I find it?

    Foxtel channel 608.

