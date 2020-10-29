Liberty Quote
Even bigger than Leigh Sales
The Bobulinski episode from yesterday drew a total audience of 7.562 million viewers
https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjoyella/2020/10/28/tucker-carlson-posts-highest-rated-non-debate-telecast-this-year/#d879c4d3c5b4
Kevin Rudd will want a Royal Commission into this.
Even I saw it way over here in Perth, Australia. It was compelling. Bobulinski is 100% credible.
Watch it on a regular basis here in Victoria Australia along with Hannity and The Ingraham Angle.
Steve Kevin Rudd’s been a very naughty boy taking money from one Mr Epstein. Ruddy now has a case of the Dans – ‘I can’t remember’
What a perfect synchronicity, such as few script writers would dare to dream up. A creep like Epstein, a bullshit outfit like the International Peace Institute, and a repulsive chancer like Rudd.
GE, where do I find it?
MSM needs to read the tea leaves and try to retain what meagre audience they still have and not do a Fauxfacts trying to appease j’ismists who are just a cost anyway.
Haha. Two hundred and eighteen people told Daily Caller they were happy about Carlson’s record viewership, but two people said they were angry — presumably because Carlson has exposed the fact that their Democratic candidate for president, who they’re depending on to oust Trump, is more corrupt than Crooked Hillary and the Silicon Valley cover-up of the story didn’t work.
Tuesday US time can’t come soon enough.
Foxtel channel 608.