Hotel Quarantine Procurement Reeks

In breaking news The Australian reports:

“The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission hearing has heard evidence of alleged corruption with V/Line chief executive James Pinder and Metro Trains head of fleet operational support Peter Bollas allegedly receiving bribes from the cleaning supplier Transclean managing director George Haritos.”

“Mr Bollas . . . admitted receiving about $150,000 to grow and assist Mr Haritos’ business.”

So we know that procurement at Metro Trains is prone to corruption.

We also know that Metro Trains appointed Unified Security as its preferred security provider (see here) in August 2019. This is the same Unified Security that amazingly won the lions share ($44m) of Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine program despite not being on the Victorian Jobs Department list of preferred suppliers.

In fact, as Peta Credlin has reported, despite the fact that Unified Security was not on the preferred suppliers list its owner David Millard was nonetheless emailed by the Victorian Jobs Department at 11:35pm on Friday, March 27 to see if they were interested in the work. Incredibly Unified Security was signed up about 6 or hours later early Saturday morning, and in less than 24 hours was providing security at Melbourne’s first quarantine hotel.

Is it any wonder everyone involved in the astonishing procurement process concerning Unified Security has suffered a curious case of amnesia. There needs to be a Royal Commission into this. The Coates Inquiry’s disinterest in getting to the bottom of all this is staggering given the lives lost and devastation inflicted upon Victorians. It is a legal / political disgrace. Passing the greatest policy disaster in Victoria history off as “a creeping assumption” is an insult to all Victorians.