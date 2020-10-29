Hotel Quarantine Procurement Reeks

In breaking news The Australian reports:
“The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission hearing has heard evidence of alleged corruption with V/Line chief executive James Pinder and Metro Trains head of fleet operational support Peter Bollas allegedly receiving bribes from the cleaning supplier Transclean managing director George Haritos.”
“Mr Bollas . . . admitted receiving about $150,000 to grow and assist Mr Haritos’ business.”
So we know that procurement at Metro Trains is prone to corruption.
We also know that Metro Trains appointed Unified Security as its preferred security provider (see here) in August 2019. This is the same Unified Security that amazingly won the lions share ($44m) of Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine program despite not being on the Victorian Jobs Department list of preferred suppliers.
In fact, as Peta Credlin has reported, despite the fact that Unified Security was not on the preferred suppliers list its owner David Millard was nonetheless emailed by the Victorian Jobs Department at 11:35pm on Friday, March 27 to see if they were interested in the work. Incredibly Unified Security was signed up about 6 or hours later early Saturday morning, and in less than 24 hours was providing security at Melbourne’s first quarantine hotel.
Is it any wonder everyone involved in the astonishing procurement process concerning Unified Security has suffered a curious case of amnesia. There needs to be a Royal Commission into this. The Coates Inquiry’s disinterest in getting to the bottom of all this is staggering given the lives lost and devastation inflicted upon Victorians. It is a legal / political disgrace. Passing the greatest policy disaster in Victoria history off as “a creeping assumption” is an insult to all Victorians.
The Coates Inquiry is far from disinterested.
If you have ever dealt with government procurement or tried to progess a government project , you would know how corrupted the process must be for timings like this to occur , let alone stepping outside process like approved vendors.
It reeks of high level corruption.
Alleged, alleged…….Oh how my head aches!
Plenty here for the next government to work with. Over to you Lieborals.
“There’s just as much corruption in Australia, as any other Third World country. They acknowledge that it exists. We don’t.”
Nothing less than tumbrils and guillotines will do.
And I’m not even Victorian.
Meanwhile, a report into abuse in state government care! How did this outrage happen? Not the abuse, but Victorian government and ABC reporting. Milligan and Sales will be furious.
Can the enquiry recommend a Police investigation, and given this is Victoria, is there any point?
Coate needs to up her game.
Fitzgerald in Queensland repeatedly wrote to the Premier requesting his terms of reference be expanded so he could chase down all the corruption he found there.
Coate appears to be mostly interested in delivering a public service-style review on time and on budget.
Coates has delayed the release of her report to three days before Xmas.
How deep do you want it buried?
Coates inquiry is uninterested but not disinterested in finding out the truth.
Got it in one , ubique!
Forgot to link in my earlier post:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-29/calls-for-residential-care-to-be-overhauled-in-victoria/12827378
The owner directors of Unified Security seem to be very Trumpian in their management strategies. While lacking his access to repeated Chapter 11s they have, nonetheless, renegotiated debt and resurrected companies in order to remain in business just as he has done. Surely then their entrepreneurship should be lauded here in the same way that Trump’s is.