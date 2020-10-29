I CAN’T STAND DAN

This is my own version of the “I Stand with Dan” meme. The other contra-version I have played with is “I WITHSTAND DAN” which uses the same words but in a different order.

We live in a society in which a large majority have no idea how the wealth we consume is generated and place their trust in the hands of a people who if given power will only make their lives worse. And the aim of the left has been to make the more superstitiously stupid amongst us grateful to political leaders who have done little to improve our lives or make us anything more than marginally safer through their political decisions in relation to Covid.

It’s depressing. These people will steal our freedoms if they can and depress our standard of living. And there are millions amongst us who will not only be grateful but will think they somehow being made better off.

Meanwhile, while we are being robbed blind by our political class and those who live off the spoils, what gets people worked up are four Cartier watches being distributed to some of the top executives at Australia Post.