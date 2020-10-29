Must read: Rocco Loiacono hammers a gutless Prime Minister

Posted on 9:18 am, October 29, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Freedom, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Must read: Rocco Loiacono hammers a gutless Prime Minister

  1. Roger
    #3636407, posted on October 29, 2020 at 9:46 am

    One can only assume that party polling shows the lockdowns and border closures have proven popular, hence Morrison’s political cowardice.

    Palaszczuk would have opened the border to NSW in a heartbeat had it been otherwise.

    Even Frecklington has backed Palaszczuk’s stanbce, arguing only that the LNP would have managed exemptions more fairly.

    We don’t havve political leaders anymore, we have political followers – followers of polls who shamelessly lie about their motivations.

  2. Tintarella di Luna
    #3636409, posted on October 29, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Sums up accurately that the spineless perfidy of a vain self-absorbed Prime Minister is tge reason that this has come to pass. Mr DudDad in an effort to be inclusive has allowed the fracturing of the Federation because he didn’t do his job as set out in the Constitution -quarantine is a Commonwealth responsibility which the Prime Minister failed act upon for the lulz a d feelz.

  3. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3636424, posted on October 29, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Morristeen has been a more destructive dud than Abbott and Waffles Turnbuckle combined.

    FFS, the stupid forking gliberals are absolutely bloody hopeless.

  4. Biota
    #3636430, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:03 am

    So saving us from a Shorten government was nothing?

  5. lily
    #3636436, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I have repeated for months to friends and relatives that Scott Morrison a practising christian has all the qualifications of a false prophet. When Morrison stated ‘he wouldn’t get distracted by culture wars’ alarm bells should have rang loud and clear with quiet Australians.

  6. Speedbox
    #3636447, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Great article and can’t disagree with any of it. Not that we needed reminding, but COVID has exposed the true nature of our political leaders and nation.

    Morrison is a coward; Andrews is an ultra hard left authoritarian; Palacechook and McGowan are political opportunists of the worst kind, utterly indifferent to broader issues, and the Federation, is shown to be a sham.

    As an aside, I have been emailing and writing letters to my local federal MP and to the offices of the PM, Tourism Minister and Border Protection Minister about the ongoing prohibition on Australians departing overseas. I get boiler-plate replies – not once have I received a well argued counter response.

  7. H B Bear
    #3636449, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:15 am

    You can see why Waffleworth supporters were so keen to see SloMo get up.

  8. Roger
    #3636451, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:17 am

    So saving us from a Shorten government was nothing?

    Shorten lost that election.

  9. C.L.
    #3636460, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:25 am

    So saving us from a Shorten government was nothing?

    Ye olde But Labor Would Be Worse.

  10. cuckoo
    #3636466, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Beginning to think that Morrison shows us what Prime Minister Kim Beazley would have been like. No ticker.

  11. Mindfree
    #3636473, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:34 am

    That article should be shoved into the noses of the Sky after dark talking heads such as Credllink,Murray , Hardgrave and to a lesser degree Bolt.
    Whilst they and rightly so go hard on Andrews and Ponygirl, they all have avoided mentioning one name.
    Guess who

  12. Kev from Canberra
    #3636494, posted on October 29, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Great Read. Drop a heavy ream of this right on the head of every politician and media robot in the country. So we vote……..why?

  13. Tom Thumb
    #3636528, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Morrison has the spine of a jellyfish. That he is chummy with Dictator Dan says it all.

  14. Penny
    #3636588, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    SpeedBox
    I have also been writing to politicians about being a prisoner in Australia, and wondering why journalists from Sky etc are able to travel to the US to report on the election ( I have no problem with them travelling) I however am prevented from travelling to the UK to see for the last time in my life my ailing father

  15. Behind Enemy Lines
    #3636595, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Well said, Rocco.

    There will probably never be a better opportunity for a ‘throw the bums out’ campaign to put all sitting parliamentarians last at the next election. But would that just lead to the worst of the present ones keeping their seats, with the least-worst and marginal candidates losing to loons? Has anyone done (or know how to do) the math on that question?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.