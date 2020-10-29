Sometimes, there is nothing to add

Posted on 11:38 am, October 29, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Reported in the Australian – ANZ ’net zero emissions’ test for loans puts pressure on farmers and construction firms

Announcing ANZ’s climate change statement on Thursday, the major lender will impose low-carbon deadlines for the agriculture, food and beverage, building, energy and transport sectors as it ramps up support for the Paris Agreement goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Under its 10-year strategy, released to coincide with the bank’s annual result, ANZ said it would “move away from working with customers that don’t have clear and public transition plans”.

QED

24 Responses to Sometimes, there is nothing to add

  1. Slim Cognito
    #3636557, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Will they be surprised when customers “move away from working with” ANZ?

  2. rickw
    #3636558, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Didn’t ANZ just report a 40% drop in earnings?

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3636561, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Didn’t ANZ just report a 40% drop in earnings?

    a mere flesh wound

  4. Karabar
    #3636571, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Did someone forget to tell them that there is NO REASON to think that “emissions” of CO2 affect anything but better food crops?

  5. mem
    #3636572, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Didn’t ANZ just report a 40% drop in earnings?

    Hence the announcement of the stupid CO2 climate drivel. They want investors to take their eye off the bottom line.

  6. David Roberts
    #3636573, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:51 am

    AS a shareholder i am not happy This to me so unaustralian but what could you expect from ALP Gonski and the lanky Ceo no better Are they not failing in there duty to give the owners the best return even if it is coal one of our large exports and the well paid jobs They both should go

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3636576, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Time to start ‘moving away’ from ANZ.

  8. Entropy
    #3636580, posted on October 29, 2020 at 11:56 am

    ANZ doesn’t have much of a rural book anyway. And I would expect it is similar for mining. The execs might have figured the downside risk is outweighed by the ability to show virtue, particularly for the execs themselves, including leading to invitations at all the best dinner parties.

  9. Steve
    #3636585, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Watching a bank commit hari kiri…fascinating…

  10. ExIronCurtain
    #3636603, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Would be interesting to see customers vote with their feet.
    Unfortunately, this is Australia. There doesn’t seem to be much of a choice if the other 3 majors adopt similar suicidal policies.
    There are online “foreign” banks though – Rabo is one that comes to mind.
    Pity the shareholders …
    Wish Trump fails to get reelected so he can come here and run for PM. He only needs to promis he’ll take Oz out of Paris on his first day!

  11. garry b
    #3636646, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    The answer is easy-for existing shareholders. When the proxy sheet arrives fill it in, and vote NO to ALL the choices, and return promptly. Message delivered.

  12. David Roberts
    #3636661, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    As a shareholder i can not see why you are going down the track of your new climate policy You are on the the board to give shareholder the best return you can get This policy will not do this    stuff the farmers and the the workers in the coal mines this so NOT AUSTRALIAN .As a shareholder for  15 years it is time to move on AND PLACE MY MONEY ANY WHERE BUT WITH YOU Crap share price and very poor diverdends  THE BOARD SHOULD ALL GO     David Roberts

  13. Louis Litt
    #3636669, posted on October 29, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Interesting – all productive, scientific, physical, mathemathical jobs. Industries which Propell society forward.
    Compare the world leaders – Putin – Soldier goes hunting and fishing in the Siberian Outback, Trump build beautiful buildings and loves to have sex with beautiful looking women, Tony Abbot Rides his bikes is a member of the SLC and CFS – all men of action – all ridiculed and made out to look dumb.
    Lets look at Obama, Clinton, Macron, the French PM , Johnson – men who do nothing – journo’s and lawyers – look at Turnball – no talent good for nothing. These people get hailed as brilliant minds.

  14. John Comnenus
    #3636689, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    Seems to me that such a strategy is in breach of all four of the legal obligations of a director according to The Australian Institute of Company Directors.

  16. Rob MW
    #3636714, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Announcing ANZ’s climate change statement on Thursday, the major lender will impose low-carbon deadlines for the agriculture, food and beverage, building, energy and transport sectors as it ramps up support for the Paris Agreement goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

    Dear ANZ,

    I’m nearly ready. Just trying to work how many of these I need to do 8,000 acres and whether or not the horses will need all of the crop to eat. I might need a hand to do the cals but I’m sure your experts will be able to advise.

  17. Pyrmonter
    #3636717, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Market processes are about discovery; the idea that a ‘bank’ needs to serve all comers is a form of socialism. This might be a sound (if too fashionable) business decision.

  18. BoyfromTottenham
    #3636735, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    I think that I will buy a single ANZ share so that I can enjoy filling in that stupid questionnaire with all ‘No’s.

  19. Scotty
    #3636751, posted on October 29, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Didn’t save them from the profit downgrade

  20. Roger
    #3636754, posted on October 29, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    My local ANZ branch has a sign on the door saying alphabet people are welcome there.

    They appear to be aiming to bethe wokest bank in Oz.

  21. Bronson
    #3636785, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Step 1 lose money on disastrous venture into Asia, check
    Step 2 crash the share price, check
    Step 3 drop the dividend 40%, check
    Step 4 response to other 3 steps let’s turn away custom for no reason
    Step 5 go broke and expect the taxpayer to bale them out!
    (disclosure: I unfortunately own shares in these losers)

  22. Dinky
    #3636795, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Step 5 go broke and expect the taxpayer to bale them out!

    Ah moral hazard.

  23. Terry
    #3636802, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    A crony-capitalist bank (one of the four plus a few more), specially protected by legislation they lobbied for (and paid for) to exclude as much competition as possible.

    This is socialism, the antidote to which is competition; the very thing the “big-4” have successfully colluded to undermine for decades.

    How surprising (not) that the Banking Royal Commission was looking for issues (and non-issues) in all of the wrong places. Happens when you appoint an incompetent fool and call them “Honourable”.

  24. TBH
    #3636822, posted on October 29, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Pretty happy that I’m not an ANZ shareholder right now.

