Sometimes, there is nothing to add

Reported in the Australian – ANZ ’net zero emissions’ test for loans puts pressure on farmers and construction firms
Announcing ANZ’s climate change statement on Thursday, the major lender will impose low-carbon deadlines for the agriculture, food and beverage, building, energy and transport sectors as it ramps up support for the Paris Agreement goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
Under its 10-year strategy, released to coincide with the bank’s annual result, ANZ said it would “move away from working with customers that don’t have clear and public transition plans”.
Will they be surprised when customers “move away from working with” ANZ?
Didn’t ANZ just report a 40% drop in earnings?
Did someone forget to tell them that there is NO REASON to think that “emissions” of CO2 affect anything but better food crops?
Hence the announcement of the stupid CO2 climate drivel. They want investors to take their eye off the bottom line.
AS a shareholder i am not happy This to me so unaustralian but what could you expect from ALP Gonski and the lanky Ceo no better Are they not failing in there duty to give the owners the best return even if it is coal one of our large exports and the well paid jobs They both should go
Time to start ‘moving away’ from ANZ.
ANZ doesn’t have much of a rural book anyway. And I would expect it is similar for mining. The execs might have figured the downside risk is outweighed by the ability to show virtue, particularly for the execs themselves, including leading to invitations at all the best dinner parties.
Watching a bank commit hari kiri…fascinating…
Would be interesting to see customers vote with their feet.
Unfortunately, this is Australia. There doesn’t seem to be much of a choice if the other 3 majors adopt similar suicidal policies.
There are online “foreign” banks though – Rabo is one that comes to mind.
Pity the shareholders …
Wish Trump fails to get reelected so he can come here and run for PM. He only needs to promis he’ll take Oz out of Paris on his first day!
The answer is easy-for existing shareholders. When the proxy sheet arrives fill it in, and vote NO to ALL the choices, and return promptly. Message delivered.
As a shareholder i can not see why you are going down the track of your new climate policy You are on the the board to give shareholder the best return you can get This policy will not do this stuff the farmers and the the workers in the coal mines this so NOT AUSTRALIAN .As a shareholder for 15 years it is time to move on AND PLACE MY MONEY ANY WHERE BUT WITH YOU Crap share price and very poor diverdends THE BOARD SHOULD ALL GO David Roberts
Interesting – all productive, scientific, physical, mathemathical jobs. Industries which Propell society forward.
Compare the world leaders – Putin – Soldier goes hunting and fishing in the Siberian Outback, Trump build beautiful buildings and loves to have sex with beautiful looking women, Tony Abbot Rides his bikes is a member of the SLC and CFS – all men of action – all ridiculed and made out to look dumb.
Lets look at Obama, Clinton, Macron, the French PM , Johnson – men who do nothing – journo’s and lawyers – look at Turnball – no talent good for nothing. These people get hailed as brilliant minds.
Seems to me that such a strategy is in breach of all four of the legal obligations of a director according to The Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Go woke…..go broke!
Dear ANZ,
I’m nearly ready. Just trying to work how many of these I need to do 8,000 acres and whether or not the horses will need all of the crop to eat. I might need a hand to do the cals but I’m sure your experts will be able to advise.
Market processes are about discovery; the idea that a ‘bank’ needs to serve all comers is a form of socialism. This might be a sound (if too fashionable) business decision.
I think that I will buy a single ANZ share so that I can enjoy filling in that stupid questionnaire with all ‘No’s.
Didn’t save them from the profit downgrade
My local ANZ branch has a sign on the door saying alphabet people are welcome there.
They appear to be aiming to bethe wokest bank in Oz.
Step 1 lose money on disastrous venture into Asia, check
Step 2 crash the share price, check
Step 3 drop the dividend 40%, check
Step 4 response to other 3 steps let’s turn away custom for no reason
Step 5 go broke and expect the taxpayer to bale them out!
(disclosure: I unfortunately own shares in these losers)
Ah moral hazard.
A crony-capitalist bank (one of the four plus a few more), specially protected by legislation they lobbied for (and paid for) to exclude as much competition as possible.
This is socialism, the antidote to which is competition; the very thing the “big-4” have successfully colluded to undermine for decades.
How surprising (not) that the Banking Royal Commission was looking for issues (and non-issues) in all of the wrong places. Happens when you appoint an incompetent fool and call them “Honourable”.
Pretty happy that I’m not an ANZ shareholder right now.