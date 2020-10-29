Sometimes, there is nothing to add

Reported in the Australian – ANZ ’net zero emissions’ test for loans puts pressure on farmers and construction firms

Announcing ANZ’s climate change statement on Thursday, the major lender will impose low-carbon deadlines for the agriculture, food and beverage, building, energy and transport sectors as it ramps up support for the Paris Agreement goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Under its 10-year strategy, released to coincide with the bank’s annual result, ANZ said it would “move away from working with customers that don’t have clear and public transition plans”.