Stumps Day

“Victoria has recorded three new coronavirus cases…
Two new cases were reported on Wednesday after two days of zero cases.
Two new deaths in aged care were reported yesterday.”
We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.
This is probably the new normal ,even a great leader like Andrews cant beat the Cinese Virus , ne can cause it ,but not stop it . When is Morrison going to have aRC into the Chinese Virus ,a state by state study of the handling of it ?
As long as the deaths stop ,by the way has anyone heard pf people with the common flu this year ,? I havent .
I understand the 2 deaths are an adjustment from a couple of weeks ago, so no actual deaths from Coronavirus yesterday. DHHS needs to make this clear in how they report these statistics because it is misleading.
But Prof Fred is right – we now need to learn to live with the virus until a safe and effective vaccine is widely available. And we need to have a Royal Commission.
That’s very unlikely to happen, ever.
Plus considering almost nobody, apart from the very old, is at serious risk of death from ConVid 1984, why should we force people to take any such vaccine?
And no, I am most definitely not an anti-vaxxer, but it is beyond dispute that a) this is going to be a very rushed ‘vaccine’, so why would one want to be the guinea pig, and b) old people, i.e. those most at risk, by definition don’t have the most responsive immune systems, so a vaccine will necessarily be less effective.
By this time, I struggle to understand why anyone still treats this ‘pandemic’ as anything else but one of the biggest frauds ever.
Right there with ‘climate change’.
By this time, I struggle to understand why anyone still treats this ‘pandemic’ as anything else but one of the biggest frauds ever.
Popular delusions and madness of crowds.
We already do, though.
It harms virtually nobody and kills hardly anyone.
Oh No! 3 new cases! EEEEK!
Lock the state down! Now!
I am with CL…”This virus …..It harms virtually nobody and kills hardly anyone.”
BTW The phrase I used to hate most was…”we’re all in this together”
Now the phrase I hate most is …”Covid normal” – referring to how we must now adjust our lives around this virus.
Living with the virus is easy.
Living with a government that their campaign against the virus makes them look good is impossible.
It’s embarrassing when I call family in Australia and they obsessively talk about the numbers as it they’re hunting down every individual little virus guy.
Most obviously, a death today from a condition that must have been caught a week or two ago tells you nothing about today.
As we’re finding out, people with ineffective quantities of virus in their system will test positive even if they’re asymptomatic (i.e not sick) and not able to make anybody else sick.
If a vaccine is safer than not getting vaccine and is as effective as existing flu vaccine it will only improve your odds slightly.
But that’s life, incremental improvements lead to way better outcomes eventually.
Deaths in aged care? SloMo’s problem apparently.
Brilliant podcast
James Delingpole “The Delingpod” with Dr Mike Yeadon
Even though its about the UK it applies worldwide
He explains the virus don’t do waves
The impotence and prevalence of “B” cell immunity
That a vaccination isn’t needed
That we are being lied to by out CMO’s
The false positive rate of PCR testing, and the unscientific way samples are being collected and dealt with
That testing needs to be stopped
Blaming the federal government for the Ged care deaths in Vic is certainly one of my more detested over-simplifications from the last year. Sure the federal government own the facilities, but it is the Vic state government that set the laws under which they run and the Vic state government which did not allow these facilities to make use of military assistance.
This is blatantly obvious to anyone who cares to perform the most basic of checks, but of course the lie suits the narrative, so it is not challenged for the lie it is.
Well, if it happened in some federal government funded homes than they are responsible (apparently), and if people died in other aged care homes it is reasonable to assume same cause – the Federal government. Even if they did not fund those ones.
And, of course, the Federally funded aged care homes must still comply with the laws of the state where they reside.
Dan’s hands are clean, I tells ya!
When it doesn’t matter anymore and all the people who would get slammed by it are well out of danger?