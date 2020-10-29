The link between loose monetary policy and productivity

In one of the best oped’s TAFKAS has read in a while, Warren Hogan in the AFR writes:
Many of the problems economies face cannot be solved by easy money. They are structural, so can only be remediated through adjustments to economic arrangements, such as taxation, competition, industry and trade policy.
Over the past two decades there has been a loss of perspective about what monetary policy can and cannot achieve. It is a tool to impact on demand in the economy in the short term. It cannot impact on demand over the long run nor can it influence the supply side of the economy – at least, not in a positive manner.
and
Easy monetary policies distort private sector decision making and ultimately reduce the productivity and efficiency of the economy.
Economies are dynamic and in a constant state of adjustment to changes in technology, preferences and regulation. While it may be desirable to smooth these transitions of labour and capital, central banks should be careful not to hobble the pace of change – or halt the process altogether.
and
The conduct of monetary policy has created a policy inaction bias in many countries. Central banks have let governments off the hook on politically difficulty fiscal and structural policies by boosting spending in the short term, potentially at the expense of economic activity down the track.
This piece by Hogan is absolutely and positively spot on.
FYI, Hogan was the Chief Economist for ANZ Bank before taking up a senior role with the Commonwealth Treasury. Perhaps seeing the writing, or Sanskrit on the wall, from Treasury he went into academia.
The lack of morality around the creation of money and credit has dictated the lack of morality around everything else in society. The old saying “money is the root of all evil” has never been more true than it is today.
Hogan’s father, also Warren Hogan, was a Prof of Economics at Sydney Uni when I was pretending to be a postgrad at Sydney about 40 years ago. My supervisor was the widely feared Prof K O Campbell (Agric Economics) KO sent me to Hogan’s lectures. I enjoyed them and learned more from Hogan than I ever did from KO.
Here’s the whole thing.
https://www.cis.org.au/app/uploads/2020/10/ap16.pdf
His father was a professor at Sydney during the 70s. He had to put up with communists like Ted wheelwright. Unfortunately economics lost out. It was the beginning of the real takeover of the institutions.
There is no such thing as “good monetary policy”.
“Monetary policy” is a socialist oxymoron.
It always about central planning of what are arguably some of the most important price signals in an economy.
It will therefore always and necessarily lead to sub-optimal outcomes. Especially so when coupled with an unbacked currency, which can be created in unlimited quantities at a press of a button.
If we had a truly free market system – yeah, I know, I’m dreaming – then all of these central banking parasites on 7-figure salaries would be surplus to requirement and would need to learn some useful skills instead to get gainful employment.
bollux (9.01am)…..
Let’s imagine there’s a small town motel and a traveller stops in, pays $100 for a room and he then goes on a sightseeing walk…
The motel owner takes the $100 and rushes out to pay local glazier the $100 he owes for a window repair. The glazier then goes to the local pub and pays a hundred he owes for drinks and dinner the day before.Tthe publican takes the hundred and pays the local baker for pies, bread etc he owes. Then baker then goes to the motel owner and pays the hundred he owes for when he put his sister-in-law up at the motel two weeks earlier. All debts now settled by that single $100 bill…
The traveller returns and says he can’t stay as planned as his wife has phoned to say their daughter is in hospita…. so the motelier gives the $100 back.
What is immoral about any of these credit arrangements? What is immoral about the “creation” of the $100 (ie it appeared from nowhere and then disappeared again). Would it be different if the traveller didn’t take the $100 back (so’s it stayed in the town)…or if the $100 was from a Centrelink payment done with RBA printed free-money?
Would the transactions be different if the whole chain did not exist as credit arrangements but was set in motion by the $100 landing at the motel….the $100 is used to call the glazier who then visits the pub after doing the windows and then buys the drinks and meals. The publican then goes to buy pies and stuff. The baker then goes to the motel and pays for his sister-in-laws room for next week. Everything done in cash with no credit whatsoever…
I’m genuinely interested to read your views on all this economic activity being facilitated by the $100 “loan” from the traveller vs facilitated by the $100 “sale” to the traveller at the motel.
Is the activity not the same?
Bad Samaritan – this is an old, old story, but of course is totally unrealistic because businesses have costs. So the whole $100 is not available for the hotelier to spend (as you suggest). After deducting his other costs, the motel owner may have $20 (20% of the $100 gross income) to pay the glazier, and the glazier may have $4 (20% of $20) to pay the publican, etc. I also studied economics in the 70s (UNSW), and I agree with Jock that the profession has gone downhill since, for the same reason. Sad.
Initially, the businesses all had liabilities of $100 and assets of $100, ie zero net assets.
After these transactions, they still have zero net assets. The wealth of the community has not changed.
Yes and the story relies on the debts and expenses of the hotel manager not being called in. In many ways it is a metaphor for MMT. The merry go round works fine until it doesn’t.