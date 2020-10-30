Alan Jones on the haka

Alan Jones has a piece on the haka in The Australian to day:
The British empire was thriving and those living in the British Isles enjoyed the novelty of seeing visiting teams from the colonies.
The All Blacks, Springboks and the Wallabies all obliged in Britain; but rarely would they perform a war dance at home. It was seen as a bit of a joke on home soil, way back then.
As things evolved, the Springboks and Wallabies eventually dropped their war dances, but the All Blacks maintained theirs. They call it the haka.
I have to say, I don’t mind a bit of song and dance. It is part of the entertainment. But I do agree with Alan Jones on this point:
At the end of the day, the haka is simply a war dance, the issuing of a challenge. At the risk of upsetting some, my view is it should only be performed on New Zealand soil when they are defending their home turf. I think it extraordinary that World Rugby allows the All Blacks to do the haka wherever they go. Remember, they get a national anthem as well.
It is even more absurd that their opponents are forced to stand and watch as the All Blacks aggressively summon the spirit of Tumatauenga, the Maori god of war, to be with them in battle.
Why should they have to stand 20m away? I would be saying to the team, get in their faces. It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened. You might recall the French stood toe-to-toe with the All Blacks during the haka at the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in 2007. Les Bleus went on to win that Test 20-18.
Anyway – turns out there is a rugby match on over the weekend.
The Haka is patriotic.
Kneeling during the anthem is unpatriotic.
And player who does it should be booted from the Australian squad.
And if you kneel for the haka, ou have not only signalledyur surrender before the whole thing starts.
That’s instant dismissal and automatic confiscation of Man Card, on the spot.
Do not pass Go, do not collect 200 Shill-y-dollars..
I agree with Jones 100 percent.
The All Blacks are the only team in the world given the privilege of shutting down the pre-match mental preparations of their opponents. Not only that but to avoid charges of wacism and diswespect, the way opposing teams respond is now mandated by the IRB. They may not encroach upon NZ (the rule is 20 metres), may not ridicule them, may not advance upon them (as the French once did), may not do anything except stand in awe.
The imperious David Campese contemptuously practiced his kicks during the haka at the 1991 World Cup. A perfectly reasonable mind game in its own right, it would not be allowed today:
Campo went on in that game to mentally destroy the Kiwis with one of the great try set-ups in world cup history. The Wallabies won.
This is an idiotic game! I don’t understand it and I don’t want to. Imaging throwing some bloke up to mess with ball is nothing short of ridiculous, clearly this game has it’s roots in the pagan tradition of kicking the shit out of anyone that gets in your way while getting to the line. Your reward is a slice of pudding?
All that shit aside, fuck the haka, fuck the kiwi’s. How can these idiot leftist islanders buy an $AUD for a $NZD 1.06. FUCK OFF, how rigged is this shit.
Sorry, Beer o’clock was some time ago.
What’s their excuse? Auckland’s a little south of Sydney and Willington is a little south of Melbourne but north of Hobart (though they’re a little weird) by a bit. Why are they so dumb.
Fuck the haka.
turns out there is a rugby match on over the weekend
Isn’t it like bowls or tiddlywinks or soccer and they’re always playing it somewhere or other?
It’s not as though it’s football.
I’d the retards from that hobby country an get a leg up with a pre match psych session then Australian team should be allowed to do donuts in a sandman while chucking brown eyes out the passenger window.
Just means their opponents aren’t sufficiently innovative or agile.
A good solid 15 man smoking ceremony would make their eyes water.
Use the right eucalyptus and the Kiwis would be on puffers all match.
If, dammit.
Something like this –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVex0zN8ym4
with Ugg boots instead of thongs in the cooler months
One of the saddest things I’ve ever seen in sport was the NZ men’s swimming team at one of the Olympics (London?) doing a sad, lame haka – hearts obviously not in it.