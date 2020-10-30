As pillars of probity, ASIC pair should know better

Today in The Australian
Whether Christine Holgate, the CEO of Australia Post, acted properly in distributing designer watches to the senior executives who had secured a major contract will be determined by the inquiries that are now under way. But whether she acted wisely is another question.
Auspost is a disgrace. Look hard at parcel delivery subcontracting. Its third world standard. Senior nabobs have bad habit of thinking themselves to be extra special.
Pigs …trough!
They’re shit but the watch thing is a beat up.
The arrival of online shopping and the cash cow of online shipping means there is now ZERO excuse* for a dinosaur like Australia Post to be government-owned.
Privatise it and force the fat, lazy bureaucrats in charge to go and get real jobs.
*Just as there is no excuse for government ownership of broadcast collectives immune from competition or accountability when there has never been so much competition for online-broadcast eyeballs/ears in the news space. Privatise the ABC and SBS, whose only mission is to subvert the popular will.
No government agency should have bonuses. Full stop.
No government agency should pretend its executives should be paid the equivalent of private sector salaries. Full stop.
They enjoy the protections of government service, even in a GOC, not available to anyone else. Full stop.
They should be there to serve the people, nit themselves. Full stop.
MrErgas effectively sums up the Holgate hoo-hah:
“Assuming the decision was consistent with Australia Post’s remuneration policies, it is hard to see how it could have been improper”.
Exactly. My understanding is the the APC’s remuneration policy encompasses both cash and other rewards and extends to front-line workers. This policy may or may not be fair, effective and/or justified by APS’s business model, but there is no evidence of any impropriety. Morrison’s clumsy and vindictive populism is disappointing, to say the least.
Nob ++
Sure – it may look bad for the people getting shit mail service, but what, exactly, is the problem?
Executives get bonuses. Sometimes they’re glittery things. So what?
Did this witch hunt to get Holgate arise because she (quite rightly) had the balls to stand up to that woke melbourne council who wanted to block some mail they didn’t like (Pauline Hanson’s stubbie coolers)?
.. or is a distraction squirrel from the Badgery’s airport land fiasco/slush/corruption?
The watches thing is overblown- many corporates and govt departments have done far worse. Look at Metro Trains and the dodgy cleaning contract or Unified Security.
But by all accounts Holgate seems to be a bit of a psycho manager and the flashy number plates on her chauffeur driven Range Rover shows she’s not really in touch with employees.
Hate to sound sexist but I’m come across many senior female execs like her in my corporate career. Obviously not all female leaders are like this – the vast majority aren’t, but there is a certain stereotype you see fairly frequently. The ones that get to the top in a usually male dominated industry, by acting even more masculine and bullying. Kind of the corporate equivalent of a Karen with lots of power. They’re often tall and/or blonde too. If you get on their bad side (which can happen in a second though no fault of your own) they’re frankly dangerous…
Much as I’m a huge fan of the way she’s kept Dan Andrews to account, Peta Credlin is another example of the stereotype. She would have been hell to work for…
From their annual report, their standard executive pay mix is 59% fixed pay, 31% ‘short term incentive’ (shiny watches etc). So.. again, what’s the problem?
I bet they blew a whole lot more dough on their woke causes. Check out pages 21-24.
.. and more nuggets scattered throughout the report like floaters in a bowl.
Of course this all happened in 2018, the same year that the ABC handed out millions of dollars in tax payer funded bonuses to their already highly paid staff. Not that the ABC mention this when they talk about the watches rort or saga or whatever they’re calling this one.
This is about more than just the watches.
The Australia Post CEO currently earns $2.5 million / year.
By comparison, the US postmaster general, with about 10 times the population of Australia, earns less than $300,000 USD / year.
2dgos – right, its disgusting.
So how about the shareholders (err.. that’d be us, via the government), pressure the board to cut these salaries?
Under the terms of the Modern Slavery Act 2018 they, like all organisations with over $100 mil revenue, have a legal obligation to issue annual statements containing such platitudes
FMD – what a WOFTAM.
Morrison’s clumsy and vindictive populism is disappointing, to say the least.
If it was committed and vindictive populism I’d be happier. The fucking PS needs reigning in big time at every level.