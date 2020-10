Thank you Hugh Grant for joining us in support of our petition for a #MurdochRoyalCommission to ensure media diversity in Australia. Murdoch has been a damaging influence in the US and UK as he is here.

— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) October 28, 2020