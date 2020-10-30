Lesson for Liberals

This is a fairly unexciting article in the US Federalist magazine. It is about the US Government enforcing the Civil Rights Act to relevel the playground away from much of the race based nonsense that has metastasized through the US public sector.

The DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Yale Is How To Win The Culture War

But there was a particular paragraph that caught TAFKAS’ eye:

Politics is about using power to enforce policy after winning an election, a lesson that conservatives across the Anglosphere forgot, and are now slowly relearning.

How clear and articulate is that. Perhaps this is a lesson for the Liberal Party of Australia in what they should be doing. Or perhaps this is a lesson for those who vote for the Liberal Party of Australia in who they should vote for given the policies Liberal Party choses to enforce.

Black hands all round.