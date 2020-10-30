Lesson for Liberals

This is a fairly unexciting article in the US Federalist magazine. It is about the US Government enforcing the Civil Rights Act to relevel the playground away from much of the race based nonsense that has metastasized through the US public sector.
The DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Yale Is How To Win The Culture War
But there was a particular paragraph that caught TAFKAS’ eye:
Politics is about using power to enforce policy after winning an election, a lesson that conservatives across the Anglosphere forgot, and are now slowly relearning.
How clear and articulate is that. Perhaps this is a lesson for the Liberal Party of Australia in what they should be doing. Or perhaps this is a lesson for those who vote for the Liberal Party of Australia in who they should vote for given the policies Liberal Party choses to enforce.
Black hands all round.
Are you kidding? The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals now believe in nothing but the perks of power as Abbott demonstrated with his moral cowardice after his election at prime minister in 2013.
All the old stuff about low taxes and small government was just bait to sucker gullible conservatives.
How about the $1 trillion in debt they have now saddled future generations with? Peter Costello must be ashamed.
It’s an old comment, but it’s so true of the Australian Libs:
When the right win an election, they take office; when the left win, they take power.