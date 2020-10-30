Little String

Posted on 9:35 am, October 30, 2020 by currencylad

Turned-on: The bloodbath in France makes Mahathir Mohamad’s mind turn to white women’s panties:

 
Note well that Twitter is allowing the little turd’s thinly veiled apologia for mass murder to remain online.

14 Responses to Little String

  1. notafan
    #3637426, posted on October 30, 2020 at 9:46 am

    I saw that comment greenlighting murder of French people by offended Is lsmus

    JPW is right.

    Time to send a lot of people home.

  3. Leigh Lowe
    #3637431, posted on October 30, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Oh?
    Provocative clothing?
    Are little old ladies wearing g-strings to Mass in Nice?

  4. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3637454, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Another Mooselimb with mental issues. Better watch old Mahathir he might go on a rampage.

  5. a happy little debunker
    #3637460, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:14 am

    This twatwaffler also says,

    A teacher in France had his throat slit by an 18-year-old Chechen boy. The killer was angered by the teacher showing a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.

    But he neglects to mention,
    that the Killer was not a student in that classroom,
    that the Killer never saw the caricature of Prophet Muhammad.
    that the Killer was angered by a supposed blasphemy
    that the Killer just murdered a stranger for that supposed blasphemy.

    ‘Religions of peace’ do not create such fundamentalism…

  6. Roger
    #3637461, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:14 am

    “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”

    An exemplar of a wholly graceless “religion” that is incompatible with Western civilisation.

  7. JohnJJJ
    #3637477, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Once COVID is over, the mass attacks will resurface. Currently the jeehardi can only pick off one or two at a time. Wait till the festivals and events start up.

  8. Rob MW
    #3637478, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Today a little string covers the most secret place, that’s all. In fact, many in the west are totally naked when on certain beaches.

    Nothing wrong with his eyesight. Wonder what he turned up at the beach wearing, I’m thinking probably in dick-sticker swimmers and a pair of sunglasses.

  9. Alain
    #3637480, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:30 am

    Redpill truth,
    If only we had the same conviction about western democracy being the absolutely undisputed champ of geopolitical power like competition, science, property, modern medicine, law and free expression, things would be a lot different and this chit certainly wouldn’t be happening on a bi-monthly basis.

  10. Bronson
    #3637502, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Silly old bunt. Promoted corruption in his own country – ‘it’s only a wrought if you’re not in on it’. Jailed any opposition to his corrupt regime. Promoted and allowed instability with his boarder with Thailand. General all round Rsole.

  11. sabena
    #3637518, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:56 am

    “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”
    By the same logic we have every right to kill them for:
    1.The invasion of Byzantium
    2.The invasion of the Holy Land.
    3.The invasion of North Africa
    4.The invasion of Spain.
    5.The invasion of Hungary.

  12. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3637533, posted on October 30, 2020 at 11:05 am

    An utterly foul sexist racist homophobic totalitarian idiotology masquerading as a religion and the most destructive retrograde force to have existed in human history, even worse than communism and nazism combined.

    It is way past time humanity ceased indulging these disgusting psychopathic imbeciles.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3637538, posted on October 30, 2020 at 11:09 am

    The sight of good Mooslime men, their wives and children walking two steps behind, shrouded from head to toe, while they slobber over Western girls in bikinis, is not an unknown one in Malaysia.

  14. wozzup
    #3637567, posted on October 30, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Several reasons for this may be advanced. (a) His name is not Trump. (b) He is a rabid antisemite. (c) He loathes the West and always has. Which makes him the Left’s soulmate.

