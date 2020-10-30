Turned-on: The bloodbath in France makes Mahathir Mohamad’s mind turn to white women’s panties:
Today a little string covers the most secret place, that’s all. In fact, many in the west are totally naked when on certain beaches.
— Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020
Note well that Twitter is allowing the little turd’s thinly veiled apologia for mass murder to remain online.
I saw that comment greenlighting murder of French people by offended Is lsmus
JPW is right.
Time to send a lot of people home.
Is he being recalcitrant again?
Oh?
Provocative clothing?
Are little old ladies wearing g-strings to Mass in Nice?
Another Mooselimb with mental issues. Better watch old Mahathir he might go on a rampage.
This twatwaffler also says,
But he neglects to mention,
that the Killer was not a student in that classroom,
that the Killer never saw the caricature of Prophet Muhammad.
that the Killer was angered by a supposed blasphemy
that the Killer just murdered a stranger for that supposed blasphemy.
‘Religions of peace’ do not create such fundamentalism…
“Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”
An exemplar of a wholly graceless “religion” that is incompatible with Western civilisation.
Once COVID is over, the mass attacks will resurface. Currently the jeehardi can only pick off one or two at a time. Wait till the festivals and events start up.
Nothing wrong with his eyesight. Wonder what he turned up at the beach wearing, I’m thinking probably in dick-sticker swimmers and a pair of sunglasses.
Redpill truth,
If only we had the same conviction about western democracy being the absolutely undisputed champ of geopolitical power like competition, science, property, modern medicine, law and free expression, things would be a lot different and this chit certainly wouldn’t be happening on a bi-monthly basis.
Silly old bunt. Promoted corruption in his own country – ‘it’s only a wrought if you’re not in on it’. Jailed any opposition to his corrupt regime. Promoted and allowed instability with his boarder with Thailand. General all round Rsole.
“Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”
By the same logic we have every right to kill them for:
1.The invasion of Byzantium
2.The invasion of the Holy Land.
3.The invasion of North Africa
4.The invasion of Spain.
5.The invasion of Hungary.
An utterly foul sexist racist homophobic totalitarian idiotology masquerading as a religion and the most destructive retrograde force to have existed in human history, even worse than communism and nazism combined.
It is way past time humanity ceased indulging these disgusting psychopathic imbeciles.
The sight of good Mooslime men, their wives and children walking two steps behind, shrouded from head to toe, while they slobber over Western girls in bikinis, is not an unknown one in Malaysia.
Several reasons for this may be advanced. (a) His name is not Trump. (b) He is a rabid antisemite. (c) He loathes the West and always has. Which makes him the Left’s soulmate.