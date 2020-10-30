Property Rights – Australia vs China

Posted on 10:35 am, October 30, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

In Australia, they pay you 10 times the value of the land.

In China, they build around you.  Be sure to click on the pic/vid.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Property Rights – Australia vs China

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #3637523, posted on October 30, 2020 at 10:58 am

    That’s bullshit.

    In China they bulldoze your house with your family in it and send you the bill.

  3. Fred
    #3637530, posted on October 30, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Happened in Greensborough too. My dad tells me the story of someone who refused to sell so they built carpark around their house.

  4. old bloke
    #3637557, posted on October 30, 2020 at 11:25 am

    The investigation had been designated as “sensitive”, meaning senior AFP officers would oversee how it was being handled

    I wonder if the AFP investigation into the Vatican anti-Pell money transfers is also designated as “sensitive.”

  5. H B Bear
    #3637574, posted on October 30, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Clearly not a [ Lieboral] party donor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.