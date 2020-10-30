Property Rights – Australia vs China

In Australia, they pay you 10 times the value of the land.
In China, they build around you. Be sure to click on the pic/vid.
China: what happens when you refuse to sell your house to the government or accept compensation for its demolition. pic.twitter.com/UDDyMvrUl9
Similar thing happened here with a shopping centre car park built all around a house. In Victoria of course.
https://www.facebook.com/womenofwhitehorse/posts/does-anyone-else-remember-this-ladys-house-in-the-middle-of-the-carpark-in-cambe/860513957423085/
That’s bullshit.
In China they bulldoze your house with your family in it and send you the bill.
Happened in Greensborough too. My dad tells me the story of someone who refused to sell so they built carpark around their house.
