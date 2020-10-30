This is woke

With ANZ trying to show its green credentials with a new policy that adopts climate change as a condition of lending, targeting “high emitting” customers across agriculture, food and beverage, energy, transport and building sectors. This is for a bank that has been found guilty of unconscionable conduct in a notice published today on order of the Federal Court of Australia. Ethical people should have nothing to do with ANZ, I look forward to observing the demise of ANZ and hope the shareholders and management understand finally that a bank has a pretty simple job to do: collect deposits and make loans – and not pretend to be woke.
The requirements to pass muster advantages corporations over the little guy.
Every business needs a bunch of paper shufflers to meet the ever escalating demands of new regulation and paperwork, plans fir this and plans for that. Small business, and that includes family farms, can’t do it.
This endlessly expanding corporatism is all aimed at creating Elysium for our political class, and to enable the grinding of its boot on the face of the underclass, endlessly.
Especially irksome when there’s been very little global warming this century so far. Certainly nothing like the models project.
We’ve seen this increasingly where the political left uses the patina of science to supposedly justify what they want to do. Even when the science says no such thing. A compliant media refuses to take them to task and pillories anyone who objects. The lockdowns are another example. Masks are a third example, despite data suggesting they’re useless. Trying to filter out a 0.1 micrometre sized particle with a 2.5 micrometre pore size is like trying to stop mosquitos with chicken wire.
The same goes for global warming. None of the harsh actions pushed by the progressive left would be justified even if it was occurring. But the progressives want it for ideological reasons, so they monster everyone until they get their way. ANZ is just the latest terrified company.
When all the regulatory imposts are not enough… we get the law of the bankers.
Look out!
Couldn’t agree more LQC.
Most people I know are sick of this woke BS.
Until these woke policies start affecting peoples hip pockets the vast majority could care less. They don’t realise how pervasive and costly this is going to be in the long term.
Disgusting virtue seeking from bloated executives full of self-importance and exercising unmandated powers over Australians who toil mightily within the laws imposed by our governments.
If enough Australians turn their back on companies like ANZ, other organisations may step up to encourage and support those who work for rather than against the Australian community.
$10 million is nothing to a bank that size.
Having their banking license revoked however…
The A.L.P.B.C. is in flagrant breach of its Charter every single day.
When is Happy Clapper Sco Mo and his Cabinet of Jelly-Backed Performing Eunuchs going to grow a set of rudimentary testicles large enough to equip them with the fortitude to do battle with Old Aunty Ita’s “House of Ill-Repute and Presstitution” and treat them like they do the A.N.Z.?
How can they be afraid of Old Aunty Ita, but not of the whole A.N.Z. bank, when the law is on their side in both instances?
Stop mucking about and drain the bloody swamp!
Go woke, go broke.
Wokeness is just the modern version of socialism. It is evil.
Yet LQC rejects the only person on earth with the will and enough political power to fight this scourge. People like LQC are the reason this evil flourishes.
Post GFC the ANZ and all Straya banks are guaranteed by the the Straya government funded by the Straya taxpayer. Given that they owe the backing of their business to the Straya taxpayer how do they justify putting constraints on their operations without the approval of their backers? I certainly don’t approve of my taxes going to prop up losing companies like ANZ. If companies like ANZ want to make these ‘go broke’ decisions let them do so on their own cognisance not on public purse.
ANZ boss was on 2GB last night.
Said it only applied to top 100 companies but also said renewables was the future for investment and what his customers wanted. Woke as. Specifically said would not apply to farmers.