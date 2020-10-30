This is woke

With ANZ trying to show its green credentials with a new policy that adopts climate change as a condition of lending, targeting “high emitting” customers across agriculture, food and beverage, energy, transport and building sectors. This is for a bank that has been found guilty of unconscionable conduct in a notice published today on order of the Federal Court of Australia. Ethical people should have nothing to do with ANZ, I look forward to observing the demise of ANZ and hope the shareholders and management understand finally that a bank has a pretty simple job to do: collect deposits and make loans – and not pretend to be woke.

