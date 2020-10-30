US GDP growth 33.1%

Posted on 11:19 am, October 30, 2020 by Steve Kates

It’s the sort of thing that only really interests economists since it has no personal meaning for anyone. Nevertheless, better this than the opposite. In its own way the Democrat decision not to provide a “stimulus” helped things out a bit, not that they would have known. Discussed here: U.S. GDP booms at 33.1% rate in Q3, better than expected.

Increased consumption along with sold gains in business and residential investment as well as exports fueled the third-quarter rebound. Decreases in government spending following the expiration of the CARES Act rescue funding subtracted from GDP.

It no doubt did subtract from GDP but it also added to growth. These Keynesian measures are such misleading indicators.

One Response to US GDP growth 33.1%

  1. H B Bear
    #3637572, posted on October 30, 2020 at 11:36 am

    US Congress paralysis could save them tens of billions. Australia could do with some.

