Who’s this chap Bobulinski?

All from Lucianne.com this morning. The evidence of deep corruption across the American political system is a phenomenon with the media all in and as deep as they can be. There was already so much to cover up and then this Bobulinski thing shows up. The package has now been located and whatever was sent would with certainty have already been copied. Nevertheless, it is all out in the open with half of America happy to be protected from positive news about the President and from negative news about Biden.

Did I mention that even talking about Covid, which is hardly political you would think, is impossible with friends who vote left? Of course, without the Chinese Flu, the election would not have even been close.