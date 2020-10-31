Death to marijuana

That is what New Zealand voters prefer:

Voters in New Zealand have overwhelmingly opted to legalise euthanasia but have rejected the decriminalisation of marijuana.

…

Of the 2,415,547 people who cast ballots, 65.2 per cent voted to support the End of Life Choice Act, which will come into effect on November 6 next year.

However, the move to legalise recreational cannabis and allow it to be grown and sold under controlled circumstances was defeated. The “yes” vote had 46.1 per cent support while 53.1 per cent of people voted “no”.

The proposed laws would have allowed anyone over the age of 20 to buy up to 14g of cannabis per day at a price of NZ$20 (£10.24) per gram.

Opinion polls had predicted that New Zealanders would vote in favour of the new euthanasia laws and that they would not support the decriminalisation of marijuana use.