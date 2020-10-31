Hot green air from China

A brilliant summary of the games that the Chinese are playing to encourage useful idiots in the west to press on the with the suicidal course to poison our power supplies with unreliable energy. Patricia Adams in conversation with Tom Switzer on ABC radio.
THE BOTTOM LINE
It’s important to remember that China’s fossil fuels are strategic to the survival of the Communist Party. The renewables are propaganda. It’s to paint themselves green. The Chinese Communist Party is always going to need fossil fuels and they’re always going to need Australia’s fossil fuels. The issue becomes: do they want to punish Australia? [If we upset them]
Now, this is a very important point because I think what’s happened is we have all realized since Paris that the Chinese government cannot be trusted. They kidnap citizens from Australia, they kidnap citizens from Canada, they incarcerate them without cause, they violate international treaties like the One Country, Two Systems in Hong Kong, and I think that what’s happened since Paris is that people have realized that the Chinese government cannot be trusted. So, for example, the promise that President Xi has made is just hot air. It is just a promise. There’s nothing there and, as I said, fossil fuels will always be important to China and to the Communist Party, as they will to all of our countries.
FROM THE TOP
TOM: Xi Jinping promised China would be carbon neutral by 2060 and the media lapped it up. But is the Chinese Communist Party leadership genuinely committed to slashing emissions to becoming carbon neutral in four decades?
PAT: Well, the promises that he made recently are no different than those made in 2015 at the Paris Club when the agreement was signed. [Xi] promised at that point that China would peak its emissions by 2030. So nothing new there. As for the 40-year prediction that [China] will be carbon neutral: it’s really meaningless. It’s so far off into the future and, of course, establishing carbon neutrality is virtually impossible. So what’s really going on here?
I think that the Chinese Communist Party is fighting for its survival. It is doing that by trying to create jobs and also by cleaning the air. Their biggest vulnerability with respect to their own population is providing an economy that will give jobs to people so that they won’t rebel and also by cleaning the air.
TOM: We keep hearing that China has the world’s largest installed renewable energy capacity, wind and solar development, and that China’s reliance on coal in its energy mix, that’s coming down. Doesn’t all that suggest the Chinese government is indeed making big cuts to emissions?
PAT: No. In percentage terms, the amount of energy that’s coming from coal has gone down. In absolute terms, it’s gone up. The amount of energy that’s coming from renewables is still a tiny, tiny fraction of their total energy supplies and their total energy needs. So it’s razzmatazz. They’ve built huge solar panel fields in rural areas, and I should add that there’s a lot of pushback on that. People don’t like having their land taken up. They build windmills. People don’t like living next to windmills. But when you put that all together, it’s a very small percentage of the energy that is needed and demanded by Chinese industry and citizens. Meanwhile, fossil fuels continue to be the main source of energy in the country and that’s why China is working very, very hard to secure supplies. For example, by securing the South China Seas and declaring sovereignty over that.
I think this entire climate change crap and what to do about it just has to run its course. I was debating some points regarding EVs, their takeup, practicality etc on a forum called Whirlpool (populated by a vast number of IT people who are avid climate worriers) and no matter how many facts I presented I, and a small number of others, were tossed the same hoary old memes about how this will all change. A few days ago I was responding to points where posters were quoting me for further evidence and the owner of the site, Simon Wright, ‘cancelled’ me and is preventing me from posting anything more on that thread, calling my replies other poster’s requests, ‘pointless’.
When you can’t even have a somewhat reasonable debate about EVs and their future usefulness or not and the issues confronting their implementation and uptake, you know that you are getting too close to the bone when it comes to climate worriers. And those in IT seem to be the most devout climate worriers. There was even one statement comparing horses and cars, suggesting the car (the fossil fuels type) was like the horse era when it comes to EVs. Little did that poster realise that it took over 50 years for cars to supplant horses in the majority of uses. And they believe that total EV adoption is imminent.
How did that saying go:
Windmills and PV solar are not ‘green energy’ or ‘carbon neutral’. At this stage only hydro and nuclear qualify. China use both, what is their rate of expansion of these two modes of generation? That would show how legit their green claims are.
Sorry but I am having difficulties. This was on the ABC. Their ABC?
China is on track to double their CO2 emissions between now and 2030.
Their agreed actions under the Paris Agreement allow them to do so.
Then in 2030 they are supposed to consider what next to do.
That’s all they agreed to under Paris, because they refused to sign up otherwise.
And the great and good couldn’t get everyone else to sign up unless China promised to do something. In effect they promised to do nothing at all, and everyone else nodded their heads and said see, see even China has signed up!
To believe China’s promise to then reduce their doubled emissions of 2030 down to zero emissions in 2060 is so off with the fairies that even fairies wouldn’t believe it.
China is sitting ot two wnormous “bombs” odf their own making.
One is the “aspirsational’ bomb. Hundreds of millions of people with good educations and some access to alternate information from around the globe who are startting to realize that all may not be sweetness and light in teh village.
Seconsly, and a DIRECT result of CCP policies and Chinese tradition, a HUGE gender imbalance in the “marriageable-age” population.
What to do with 20 or thirty MILLION horny young me who can NEVER find a bride in their own country.
Turn them all gay to prowl the Bund in Shanghai? Ship them off to “goodwill” postings in Africa, South America , Australia, New Zealand and other third-world outposts?
Extend their “mandatory military training’ to include a few “adventures”?
If you thought 2020 has been “interesting” in a “Chinese curse” sort of way, watch this space.
A completely fraudulent pledge that isn’t even about the climate, it’s about getting the West to stop criticising Beijing on Xinjiang and to make an opening offer in return for annexing Taiwan.