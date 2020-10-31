Hot green air from China

A brilliant summary of the games that the Chinese are playing to encourage useful idiots in the west to press on the with the suicidal course to poison our power supplies with unreliable energy. Patricia Adams in conversation with Tom Switzer on ABC radio.

THE BOTTOM LINE

It’s important to remember that China’s fossil fuels are strategic to the survival of the Communist Party. The renewables are propaganda. It’s to paint themselves green. The Chinese Communist Party is always going to need fossil fuels and they’re always going to need Australia’s fossil fuels. The issue becomes: do they want to punish Australia? [If we upset them]

Now, this is a very important point because I think what’s happened is we have all realized since Paris that the Chinese government cannot be trusted. They kidnap citizens from Australia, they kidnap citizens from Canada, they incarcerate them without cause, they violate international treaties like the One Country, Two Systems in Hong Kong, and I think that what’s happened since Paris is that people have realized that the Chinese government cannot be trusted. So, for example, the promise that President Xi has made is just hot air. It is just a promise. There’s nothing there and, as I said, fossil fuels will always be important to China and to the Communist Party, as they will to all of our countries.

FROM THE TOP

TOM: Xi Jinping promised China would be carbon neutral by 2060 and the media lapped it up. But is the Chinese Communist Party leadership genuinely committed to slashing emissions to becoming carbon neutral in four decades?

PAT: Well, the promises that he made recently are no different than those made in 2015 at the Paris Club when the agreement was signed. [Xi] promised at that point that China would peak its emissions by 2030. So nothing new there. As for the 40-year prediction that [China] will be carbon neutral: it’s really meaningless. It’s so far off into the future and, of course, establishing carbon neutrality is virtually impossible. So what’s really going on here?

I think that the Chinese Communist Party is fighting for its survival. It is doing that by trying to create jobs and also by cleaning the air. Their biggest vulnerability with respect to their own population is providing an economy that will give jobs to people so that they won’t rebel and also by cleaning the air.

TOM: We keep hearing that China has the world’s largest installed renewable energy capacity, wind and solar development, and that China’s reliance on coal in its energy mix, that’s coming down. Doesn’t all that suggest the Chinese government is indeed making big cuts to emissions?

PAT: No. In percentage terms, the amount of energy that’s coming from coal has gone down. In absolute terms, it’s gone up. The amount of energy that’s coming from renewables is still a tiny, tiny fraction of their total energy supplies and their total energy needs. So it’s razzmatazz. They’ve built huge solar panel fields in rural areas, and I should add that there’s a lot of pushback on that. People don’t like having their land taken up. They build windmills. People don’t like living next to windmills. But when you put that all together, it’s a very small percentage of the energy that is needed and demanded by Chinese industry and citizens. Meanwhile, fossil fuels continue to be the main source of energy in the country and that’s why China is working very, very hard to secure supplies. For example, by securing the South China Seas and declaring sovereignty over that.