Liberty Quote
Australia doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a vote-buying expenditure problem.— Mark Latham
-
Recent Comments
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- BrettW on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- JC on Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- JC on Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- JC on Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- JC on Who’s this chap Bobulinski?
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- Gavin R Putland on Who’s this chap Bobulinski?
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- TBH on Alan Jones on the haka
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- dover_beach on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- BrettW on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Rossini on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- [email protected] on I’m nervous but hopeful
-
Recent Posts
- I’m nervous but hopeful
- Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Alan Jones on the haka
- Lesson for Liberals
- Who’s this chap Bobulinski?
- US GDP growth 33.1%
- But what’s he done for us lately?
- Property Rights – Australia vs China
- Little String
- This is woke
- As pillars of probity, ASIC pair should know better
- He picked the wrong week to name-drop a celebrity pants man
- Erdogans Everywhere
- If Trump loses Australia rejects cheap energy and embraces economic decline
- Hotel Quarantine Procurement Reeks
- Pyrmonter on Low-cost COVID testing
- Cardimona claims his Constitutional rights
- Even bigger than Leigh Sales
- I CAN’T STAND DAN
- High Tech Hayekians IV
- Sometimes, there is nothing to add
- Stumps Day
- Must read: Rocco Loiacono hammers a gutless Prime Minister
- The link between loose monetary policy and productivity
- Tammy Wynette reporters stand by their Dan
- Victoria?
- Wednesday Forum: October 28, 2020
- Patrick Basham on the US election
- Cardimona vs the Tablelands Regional Council
- Will ASIC prosecute ASIC?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: October 31, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Vote LNP
I 2nd the MH motion !
Podium!
Yay we can soon go to SA.
Yeah, in the team.
Our daughter, whom we haven’t seen for almost a year, can finally come “home” for a while — even if she has to self-quarantine for a fortnight. At least our house allows for that. Told her I’d push her food down the passage with a broom! 😀
Happy Birthday to me, I have wined and dined very well, and am pleasantly awash. Fine dining in the Swan Valley….
Good evening all!
Dice.
Bruce,
I trust you will enjoy your daughters company very much
Our daughter went OS for several years. Came home with extra baggage.
We welcomed them with open wallets.
Rossini.
From out of the blue, all the best.👍
—–
From The Daily Mail. Another win for the so called Chief Health Officer of Qld.
“An emotional Tracy Grimshaw has revealed a cancer patient who prompted national outrage when he was forced into mandatory hotel quarantine after having aggressive brain surgery has died.
Gary Ralph, 71, had radical surgery in Sydney and arrived back in Brisbane with his wife Wendy Child on October 6 with the hopes to isolate in the comfort of their own home.
But the couple were forced into hotel quarantine at the last minute in Brisbane, despite there being no community transmission of COVID-19 in Sydney for 11 days when he returned”.
Seriously, the day after a Mooslem murdered three people in a basilica in Nice, Mooslems are protesting outside of the French embassy in London? Really? We need nothing less than the Reconquista of Europe.
Yep, it’s time.
Vigano returns…
Entire letter.
Wow. Vigano is really out there nowadays…
😎
Vigano should become a cat regular. He’d get well with most people here and unlike me, he’d readily forgive imbecility, blowharding, bignoting and general stupidity.
In a less serious note, some of his stuff is a little out there, but the general thrust of where this bullshit is heading isn’t. He’s also pretty accurate in writing the letter to a dude who is possibly the only person standing in between light and darkness.
Yeah, I agree with your summary, JC.
I’ll bounce it again tomorrow.
There’s so much of this stuff it is difficult to know which one to be more outraged over.
Anyone know of a state CHO who has shown they’re up to the job they hold?
Peculiar timing. I’ll say nothing more.
It must have been one helluva quake.
It’s bumped #Trumpmeltdown into 2nd place on Twitter’s trend window.
Editorial from Friday Courier Mail. Unfortunately I dont think too many voters even read newspapers anymore.
Queensland needs a change in direction
THIS election should be an easy win for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Having just presided over Queensland’s world-leading response to a pandemic that continues to devastate almost every other jurisdiction on the planet, Ms Palaszczuk and her Labor Party should be following in the footsteps of Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand and Michael Gunner in the Northern Territory and sail to victory tomorrow.
And she still might. Thankful Baby Boomers could swarm to Labor en masse in a vote of gratitude that pollsters have not managed to discern, delivering Labor the few seats it needs to ensure an unexpected majority.
But despite Labor having the momentum in the final week of this election campaign, every single insider instead expects tomorrow to be a closely fought battle unlikely to deliver a clear winner on the night.
That alone is an indictment on Premier Palaszczuk’s almost six years in power. And that is why The Courier-Mail today advocates a vote for change – for a more disciplined approach to how taxpayer money is managed, for fresh ideas and a proper understanding of the importance of our regions. And for an end to the endless stream of ideological follies Queensland can ill-afford.
Prior to this year’s pandemic, the biggest achievement of this Labor government over its two terms in office had been in attracting some millionaires – at great but undisclosed taxpayer expense – to make some movies here. It was all Ms Palaszczuk wanted to talk about.
But the state’s economy was meanwhile at a standstill. Business was frustrated. And Queenslanders knew it.
Every three months for the past decade, The Courier-Mail has asked 1000 Queenslanders if they think the state is heading in the right or wrong direction. In February, this sentiment index was at its worst since the eve of the 2012 election when Labor was thrown from office in a landslide. The baseball bats were out. The state was ready for a change.
This is the real record of a government that tomorrow could be handed the keys to the state for four more years by voters grateful for the past seven months.
Queensland simply cannot afford another four years of the same approach to government.
Three key tentpoles hold up Labor’s case for re-election: Ms Palaszczuk’s leadership qualities in successfully “keeping Queensland safe” from the COVID-19 pandemic, the party’s “economic plan” to rebuild the state’s economy, and a scare campaign that claims Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington plans to cut jobs in the public sector.
On the first, it is true that Premier Palaszczuk deserves credit for the big and tough decisions she has made to keep Queenslanders safe from the pandemic, particularly in those crazy and uncertain early days. But she has also repeatedly pointed out that she is only acting on the advice of the state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young – and that, as Premier, she “will always act on the health advice”. You simply cannot have it both ways. By the Premier’s own admission, Queenslanders are safe today because of the expertise and strength of one woman: Dr Young.
On the second, you know something is bunkum when even those charged with believing in it openly mock it. And so it is with Labor’s “economic recovery plan” to rebuild Queensland’s postpandemic economy. The plan is nothing more than a 58-page glossy document of motherhood statements and reheated announcements – a prop for ministers to hold awkwardly tucked under their arm in front of their chest at press conferences. Inside the William/George Street bubble, they joke about it. It is a PR puff piece, not a plan; and certainly nothing like a State Budget, which won’t be brought down until after the election.
Third, Labor’s appalling scare campaign over LNP “cuts” should be called out for being just as much a mistruth as Clive Palmer’s claims that Labor itself plans to introduce a death tax. The only evidence? That the LNP Newman Government made cuts when in power eight years ago.
That Labor has built its reelection campaign after two full terms in office around the spooky music of an LNP leader beaten fair and square almost a full six years ago says much about the Palaszczuk government’s failings.
The LNP attempted to put that scare campaign to bed yesterday with costings that calculated its promises at just over $5bn, offset by an estimated $3.4bn in savings. However, only $20m is set aside for Ms Frecklington’s trademark New Bradfield Scheme. There are also some pretty big question marks over the $1.5bn in savings the LNP thinks it can make through “better procurement” and an efficiency dividend on all departments except for Health. And the LNP is even then only able to balance its books through using almost half of the $4 billion in new borrowings made by Labor that the Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander has been criticising as “an election slush fund”.
Regardless, the total spend is a far cry from the “$26bn in unfunded promises” claimed by Labor – the supposed evidence for the need for forced job cuts.
Beyond that, there is no evidence that Ms Frecklington as premier would repeat the overreach of Campbell Newman. As a junior assistant minister when the LNP squandered its historic majority, she has learned the lessons the hard way.
As leader, Ms Frecklington has made her fair share of missteps. Her decision to dine with property developers at party fundraisers – regardless of whether they donated themselves
– demonstrated at best political naivety. Preferencing Labor last was meanwhile a shameless attempt to improve the chances of minor parties such as the Greens – a decision that fertilises the prospect of a confidencesapping minority government.
But Ms Frecklington has shown real leadership skills with internal issues when it mattered this term. When she stared down an attempted putsch led by forces within the party’s organisational wing earlier this year, she gave a brief glimpse of the strong leader she could prove to be.
Nineteen years ago, then-Labor premier Peter Beattie’s election campaign jingle proudly boasted that Queensland was “heading in the right direction”. Beyond her handling of the pandemic, Premier Palaszczuk today cannot claim the same.
As the state’s biggest newspaper, we advocate for Queensland’s interests. And what Queensland needs now is change. We need a more disciplined approach to economic management, a better grasp of the importance of regional jobs towards our shared prosperity – and an end to the ideological follies that do nothing but distract our leaders from their most important job: serving you.
Mmm hmmm the Brisbane Courier Mail gives a default endorsement to the LNP by saying ALP is so bad it has to go.
Unable to think up any strong policy direction or particular strengths of the leader of the LNP, the Courier Mail points out Deb Frecklington’s singular achievement: She’s kept everybody else out of the top job.
They don’t mention she did this not by exhibiting leadership and ‘staring down all-comers’ but by playing the wymmynses card and wailing ‘misoginyyyyyyyyyy’ when talk turned to overthrowing her coz of lack of leadership.