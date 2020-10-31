Liberty Quote
Your degree of disquiet over the week’s revelations probably depends on how comfortable you are with being bullshitted by those in authority.— Mick Ellis
Queensland Election Thread 2020
This entry was posted in Elections, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
If you haven’t voted yet, you have half an hour to vote LNP.
The people will be the losers.
MH first in two threads today !
People get the governments they deserve.
Indeed they do.
Good, hard and without vaseline.
Awaiting Cardi to report in.
I’ve lived and worked for years in both Brisbane and North Queensland. I generally found Queenslanders to be parochial, simple minded, distrustful, addicted to government handouts and with lousy taste in beer. They have an uncanny knack of consistently electing rogues, child molesters, crooks, fraudsters and spivs to represent them at local, State and Federal levels.
Western Australians by contrast are far more pragmatic, outward looking (over 40 percent of Australia’s exports don’t come from WA for nothing) and have little faith in politicians who consistently rate lower than used car salesmen whether it’s Perth, the Pilbara or the Kimberley. There’s no better people in Australia.
Awww watching Sky think I am going to vomit. Whoever put that together about the chook, well… Words escape me.
There’s a reason the Gold Coast is in Queensland.
Newman nails it, The LNP Primary was not enough before COVID-19 and they didn’t prosecute the cases of bureaucratic bastardry enough. Hear hear, Freckless should have been dumped months ago.
You will never go broke underestimating the intelligence of the average Australian voter.
LNP currently ahead
https://www.abc.net.au/news/
over 40 percent of Australia’s exports don’t come from WA for nothing
WA exports in 2018/19 wer 36.5% on a balance of payments basis.
QLD 22.4%; c. 5% higher than NSW and about double VIC, the sick man of Australia.
40% of exports from their significant manufacturing base?
The Sky coverage is intolerable, courtesy of a labore homosexual (BIRM).
Chook raffle.
Whilst I like birds I wouldn’t want to choose between these two.
NSW not so great either, I admit.
I should draw chickens on my next state ballot paper.
I heard 90% of all exports come from ports. They should secede.
Nice, Chrisifuli on Sky. He should be the next leader.
Actually, now I think of it, Palaszczuk, Frecklington, Berejiklian and McKay would all be great names for chook breeds. I wonder which would be best of show?
The Crissafoolee laying in …
ONP significant drop in votes
Gladyschlocklian gets my vote, Bruce
Steven Miles is the strangest dude.
In the worst way.
Ka-Ching. Lucky Pauline has an income for the next few years.
I thought it was Gladisgiglian?
Freckleface won’t win…no surprises there….when you run on a Labor lite platform…you get what you deserve.
Sad…because QLD needs a change of government.
PHON’s state wide vote has halved at this early stage.
Steven Miles is the strangest dude.
In the worst way.
He can’t tie a tie, for starters.
Littleproud trying to blame it on Covid…Covid…Covid.
There’s no better people in Australia.
I concur. And I’m not biased!
On the plus side, tonight is one night that Vic’s can rail against another states stupidity and reasonably get away with it. Let the games begin.
Calling it now, absolutely no chance for the LNP. In fact looking worse than what I thought it would be. They’ll need a Hiace at this rate for transport to Parliament…
Toowoomba North and Toowoomba South both LNP retain.
Nice, Chrisifuli on Sky. He should be the next leader
He might want to change his webpage name.
https://www.davidcrisafullimp.com
“Rockdoctor
#3639147, posted on October 31, 2020 at 8:15 pm”
Yep, the LNP are going backwards. Serves them right. Freckleface has been inept…much like Matthew Guy was in Victoria two years ago.
Oh well…the Liberals in QLD and Victoria are now the permanent parties of opposition.
Hausfraus everywhere.
Sad.
“mh
#3639150, posted on October 31, 2020 at 8:16 pm
Toowoomba North and Toowoomba South both LNP retain.”
Nice to know that racist’s vote doesn’t count.
Oh well.
See you all back here in 4 years.
I wonder if the borders will be open then?
Go Toowoomba!
Unique, how nice it must be to need a permit to fish the biggest, most sparsely populated coastline in Australia.
Come 2024 Labor are going to be caught between a Green rock and a mining hard place.
Western Australia accounted for 48% of Australia’s merchandise exports in 2019-20. WA’s GSP per capita of $109,565 in 2018-19 was 42% above Australia’s GDP per capita of $77,347. WA’s largest export market in 2019-20 was China ($98.5b or 54%), followed by Japan ($22.7b or 12%) and the United Kingdom ($13.0b or 7%). WA held majority shares of Australia’s exports to the United Kingdom (83%), China (65%), Singapore (59%) and Hong Kong (53%) in 2019-20.
Go Toowoomba!
Numbers is a Toowoomba outliar.
QLD to have four more years of Labor…I suspect Labor will be able govern in their own right. They’re already on their way to picking up some LNP seats.
Wow, that POS Les Walker is well ahead in Mundingburra. They deserve what they are about to get, 4 years of nothing by a guy that is low rent. They’ll work out very quickly when Brisbane does them no favours unlike when Les could pork barrel with the Council funds as a Councillor…
The Gliberal National Agrarian Socialist Pardee loses to a big fat arse the size of a large planet upscreechee slag (again).
Grate effort, imbeciles. 😡 🤬
Read all about it: WA Economic Profile.
PHON will be the biggest disappointment in QLD. With no effective lnp and PHON gutted that’s fucking it. And if scomo doesn’t pick up a piece of coal he’s fucked nationally. Until conservatives start acting like Trump they’re gonna keep dying by a 1000 cuts.
“Until conservatives start acting like Trump they’re gonna keep dying by a 1000 cuts.”
Yep…but conservative politicians in this country are cucks. Frecklington is a prime example of “cuck”.
The Great Predictorator strikes again.
PHON rooted in the heartland.
Cripple fight.
That’s what you get when you force people to vote. It should be voluntary and then the parties and candidates would have to work harder to get you to come out and vote.
Until conservatives start acting like Trump they’re gonna keep dying by a 1000 cuts.
No good sending the choirboy into the bordello and praying for a result. Fucking conservatives need to get comfy with getting down and dirty.
Note, getting fucked by progressive libertarians is not getting down and dirty.
I heard 90% of all exports come from ports. They should secede.
When Kep Enderby (aka Crap Endlessly) was involved with trade issues in the Whitless government, he gave us the resounding insight that “Traditionally, most of Australia’s imports come from overseas”.
Still, he did better than the education minister, who memorably promised not to rest until all Australian children were above average.
That’s what you get when you force people to vote. It should be voluntary and then the parties and candidates would have to work harder to get you to come out and vote.
2nded.
It’s as you were in Queensland with everyone retaining what they already held. Why did they bother to have an election…
Wallabies taking it up the Freckle, down 0-26 at the moment, a bit like PHONs vote
Queensland is turning into the ACT, Labor and Greens fighting it out for seats with the LNP irrelevant.
Poor old Pauline, her 15 minutes is well and truly up.
He seems to be semi-retarded.
You can see why he was made deputy.
Looks like Trad is getting the arse.
No big win for good government though: she’s being boned by the Greens.
“That’s what you get when you force people to vote. It should be voluntary and then the parties and candidates would have to work harder to get you to come out and vote.”
Hear hear.
Most? Where did the remainder come from? 😵
Think I am going to ditch Sky. Looking at the results tracker online things seem a little more in play still in some seats. One thing though Freckless is toast.
Well it seems as if Queensland voters agree with Palacechook that we southerners are dangerous so I will be looking elsewhere to park my tourist dollars.
Speers smugly thinks SE QLD now represents the electoral mainstream.
He’s not necessarily wrong, but it should be noted that SE QLD is a net consumer of wealth, not a producer.
That’s why our state/country is in mortal peril.
The only thing worth drinking to tonight.
I could never work out how she got the leadership job in the first instance.
I vowed about six months ago that I would never ever go to Disasterstan or Queersland again in my life*.
*Unless in a B52, delivering lots of high impact ordnance goodness.
The only thing worth drinking to tonight.
Just a minute….
Grace Grace is battling a strong swing to the Greens in McConnel.
So she could lose big time to a big fat stupid upscreechee cow.
That’s why.
Poor old Pauline, her 15 minutes is well and truly up.
She’s been cannon fodder for years while the sneering, Christian conservatives have been praying for a pure as the driven snow Messiah to out principle the competition.
She was only a holding pattern at the pointy end of the stick.
One thing though Freckless is toast.
I could never work out how she got the leadership job in the first instance.
Tim Mander was deemed too masculine to take on Palaszczuk head on.
The Mander is indistinguishable from a 10 year old girl – and he’s considered too masculine?
WTF?
The Mander is indistinguishable from a 10 year old girl – and he’s considered too masculine?
That’s the reality of politics as viewed by the party mandarins.
Say, how are those scales going, Spurgeon?
A Pentatonic minor…go!
;0)
Spurgeon Monkfish III
#3639216, posted on October 31, 2020 at 8:47 pm
Yup, not much to disagree with this statement. Mander only started piping up when the kid Chrisifulli started injecting himself.
Early days, but looks like the Greens will be edged out by the preferences of right-thinking LNP supporters who ignored LNP’s stupid htv .
Frecklington will have to work hard to play the “misogyny” card when she’s being beaten by Pony Girl.
But I’m sure she’ll manage it.
Rog – thanks for reminding me. There’s not much else left in this world. If Fatty Trump doesn’t triumph next week then seemingly all will be lost.
I’ll just have to head off to the North Pole. 🙃
Forget about Greens winning seats.
This Labor win is a tragedy for Queensland.
“Tim Neilson
#3639242, posted on October 31, 2020 at 8:57 pm
Frecklington will have to work hard to play the “misogyny” card when she’s being beaten by Pony Girl.
But I’m sure she’ll manage it.”
Yep….she’s only got herself to blame.
FFS, what is wrong with you pussy-whipped Queenssslanders?
Do you enjoy taking it up the arse from an ugly Socialist sheila wearing a strap-on?
A bunch of fucking limp-wristed fag green-lefty socialists the lot of you!
For most of us here, it will be bittersweet news that the ghastly Trad is on the way out. Great news, if it wasn’t for the prospect that she’ll be replaced bye a Green.
The Palace Chook, on the other hand, will be unreservedly happy. With Trad gone, the Chook may even have some sway in the ALP.
The breakdown on the ABC site doesn’t look too bad for the LNP. The totals are assuming the ALP picks up most of the seats in doubt.
The media won the election for the Labor Party. Kung Flu hysteria has demonstrated how easily Australia voters can be manipulated if the TV networks have made them fearful of what amounts to a flu bug that won’t affect 90% of the population.
FFS, what is wrong with you pussy-whipped Queenssslanders?
Do you enjoy taking it up the arse from an ugly Socialist sheila wearing a strap-on?
A bunch of fucking limp-wristed fag green-lefty socialists the lot of you!
Hey! Some of us decamped to NSW in the interim, though that is not much better… Matt Kean shudder.
Trad get her cabinet position?
Hanson correctly attributed ALP success to ScoMao’s generational theft.
Life imprisonment for every member of the federal parliament is too leanient a punishment for the tyranny they have caused.
The bigger tragedy is that the result is shaping to be Labor with Green support.
Winter is coming.
SM III
Crap Endlessly wasn’t the brightest star in the heavens. He is probably lying in his grave, still trying to work it out.
Littleproud is a tyrant. Jones is playing him like a fiddle. Littleproud is demonstrating why the Nationals are awful.
A sweeping victory for Qld ALP. Well, to the victors go the spoils…. Green energy and the welfare state it is then.
We’ll have to watch with interest how our Socialists react to a Donald Trump’s Presidential victory. I’m sure China is watching avidly too.
The role for freckles was to lose. I’ll give her this, she did it well. Don’t blame me, I didn’t vote for Labor, Greens or LNP. To my fellow Queenslanders, when the debt bomb explodes, when you are sitting in the dark, when the next petty dictate comes down to you who voted for this I hope the chains of leftist misery sit lightly on you.
In other news, the Woke Wallabies in their natty green outfits are being smashed by the All Blacks. Meanwhile, Rugby Australia remains concerned about whether the Wallabies should take a knee before matches, how long the knee position should be held, and should they be insisting that all venues have transgender change rooms.
How depressing. QLD is a real life idiocracy.
The Campbell Newman effect lives on.
Woah! Iiiiiiit’s U.P.G.R.A.Y.E.D.D.
Currently looking like Kate Jones’ yummy mummy seat of Cooper is going Green.
FMD. From Campbell Newman to Marxist in 8 years.
How fast the fall.