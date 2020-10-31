Supposedly conservative media judgement in the US election

The media with few exceptions is all-in for Joe Biden. Biden was chosen for a number of reasons but part of it I think is to pick someone so unelectable that when he won it would be more than just a preference for, but an absolute declaration of how bad Donald Trump is. Biden is the ultimate anti-Trump candidate since there is nothing there to vote for. A choice for fools and idiots. Incomprehensible why anyone would prefer Biden, but there we are. Nevertheless, let’s look at two of the more well known of the magazines one might once have included on the right side of politics.
Let’s start here with the late William F. Buckley’s National Review as he spins in his grave: Hell, No – “The case against Trump in 2020 is a lot like the case against Trump in 2016 but bolstered by the accumulation of evidence and experience.” The entire article lacks any seriously coherent thread, but the shame is on the magazine for even including it in its pages. I will try to find a sample of what he argues that makes at least a veneer of sense.
One of the many perversities of Trump’s presidency is that Donald J. Trump’s core deficiencies as a chief administrator — his ignorance and his laziness — are the chief practical virtues of his presidency. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know, and this has created the opportunity for some of the people in his administration to get some useful things done. For this reason, the conservative advances that have accompanied the Trump presidency (and it won’t do to pretend that these do not exist) mostly have been in the fields in which the president has the least engagement and interest, whereas the catastrophes of the Trump presidency (and it won’t do to pretend that these do not exist) are strongly associated with those few areas of policy in which he takes an active interest or is personally and strongly engaged with ex officio….
The Trump administration has succeeded most where Trump has the least to do with it. The nat-pops may turn up their noses at “Conservative Inc.” but that is who has delivered such benefits as we have received from the Trump administration. All Peter Navarro and the rest of those crackpots has done is bankrupt a lot of farmers and drive up the expenses of beer brewers and manufacturers.
Make of that what you will. The case against Trump must be the Case for Biden. And here we have The Economist stepping up to the plate: Why it has to be Joe Biden.
Our cover this week sets out why, if we had a vote, it would go to Joe Biden. The country that elected Donald Trump in 2016 was unhappy and divided. The country he is asking to re-elect him is more unhappy and more divided. After almost four years of his leadership, politics is even angrier than it was and partisanship even less constrained. Daily life is consumed by a pandemic that has caused almost 230,000 reported deaths amid bickering, buck-passing and lies. Much of that is Mr Trump’s doing and his victory on November 3rd would endorse it all. Mr Biden is Mr Trump’s antithesis. He is not a miracle cure for what ails America. But he is a good man who would restore steadiness and civility to the presidency. Were he to be elected, success would not be guaranteed—how could it be? But he would enter the White House promising the most precious gift that democracies can bestow: renewal.
This election is a political judgement test and like most of the media, The Economist has failed badly. If there is a case for Biden, it has not yet been made. If I hadn’t long ago cancelled my subs to these publications, I would do it again right now.
So the conservative media outlets that have not yet disappeared into the QAnon alternative universe are now only “supposedly conservative”.
NR and TE aren’t remotely conservative.
NR famously did a whole issue called “Against Trump” in 2016. They are never-Trumpers with a double dose of TDS. And The Economist is now far-left. I used to subscribe, but in the 2000’s they swallowed the green scam hook line and sinker, and they went quite Marxist in their economic editorials and etc. I persisted for a while because the foreign news section remained reasonably readable, but even it then went bonkers. I sad they went to the dark side because it used to be good reading.
After almost four years of his leadership, politics is even angrier than it was and partisanship even less constrained.
And whose fault is that?
The Democrats!
The Democrats and their supporters have never for one moment, even before Trump took office, accepted him as president, but instead indulged in an orgy of hatred, lies, protests, violence, looting, vandalism, and vindictiveness.
let’s look at Joe’s creds:-
1. abuser of girls/women
2. corrupt
3. stupid beyond belief
4. senile
5. almost certainly will lead USA into an unnecessary war
6. apologist for Iran
7. high taxer
8. union flunky
9.and there’s more
what’s not to like – apparently?
In 2016 Democrats were divided and unhappy – they only had a choice between Hillary and Bernie.
So the DNC decided that in 2020 Democrats would not have a choice – yet still they remain divided.
The Republicans are less divided in 2020 than they were in 2016 – because of Trump, rather than despite him…
This just proves the conclusion I’ve come to over the last couple of years. Conservativism isn’t fit for purpose. Captured by the left or quite possibly defective from the start. The 20th century has been the testing cauldron for several ideologies. Some like national socialism self-destructed in an orgy of violence. The soviet union fell apart when the money ran out. Multiculturalism and globalization although still being pushed are on their last legs. Conservatism has discredited itself. Now can we get back to what works? Tradition, rule of law, property rights, equality before the law, personal responsibility and accountability both at the individual and government level. But most importantly polocies based in reality and not hopeium and unicorn farts.
On the US election. When Trump wins lots of people will have egg on their faces and will have a lot of explaining to do.
The biggest story of 2020 is blacks rioting and looting.
Who started imprisoning blacks for minor Drug Crimes and abolished Federal Parole in the 1990s?
If you answered Senator Joe Biden, go to the top of the class.
Who was the most anti black DA in the history of California?
If you answered D.A. Kamala Harris, you’re right again.
Now, would someone please explain how Trump has any path to winning Tuesday’s Election, because I can’t see it happening.
Scott Osmond
#3638645, posted on October 31, 2020 at 12:36 pm
Conservatism has discredited itself. Now can we get back to what works? Tradition, rule of law, property rights, equality before the law, personal responsibility and accountability both at the individual and government level. But most importantly polocies based in reality and not hopeium and unicorn farts.
I thought that was what conservatism actually is….
If that’s not it, what then is conservatism??
I lost count of the number of opinion pieces in the Australian this morning that were about why Joe Biden has to win or we’re doomed.
Joe Biden is a good man? Maybe the National Review should ask Thomas Clarence (an actual good man) his opinion on Sleepy?
Creepy Old Dementia Joe (aka Beijing Biden)’s mind might be well and truly addled, but like all Leftards, that hasn’t prevented him from speaking it whenever there is: a). a microphone, or b). a stuffed Aldi-bag full of dirty unmarked Yuan, Rubles, Hryvnia or Greenbacks in the vicinity.
He’d make a good A.L.P. Leader, in that regard.
cuckoo
#3638702, posted on October 31, 2020 at 1:11 pm
I lost count of the number of opinion pieces in the Australian this morning that were about why Joe Biden has to win or we’re doomed.
I think the “doomed” will be those involved in the Deep Swamp – there would be plenty of them in Australia.
If Trump wins and embarks on a draining of the Swamp – the prosecutions and gaolings will extend all round the world – extradition treaties work for criminals at all levels.
The E-communist supported Kevin07, too.
It has for literally decades been shilling the ‘climate apocalypse’.
No surprises this time around then.
All Peter Navarro and the rest of those crackpots has done is bankrupt a lot of farmers and drive up the expenses of beer brewers and manufacturers.
The EU is way ahead of Trump on that and has been distorting world Ag trade for nearly fifty years. Their latest trick is to force crackpot environmental standards onto other farmers to protect the poor people from carbon or whatever else they nominate.
Quite right. His achievements on tax cuts and deregulation have been designed and implemented by Congress, not Trump. Trump struggles to explain the detail of what was done.