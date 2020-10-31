The greatest political show on earth

This was just today, from Wisconsin. Watch at least ten minutes and if you’ve had enough then you will have seen most of what you need to see but there’s lots more later. There is never a dull moment the whole way though.
I naturally made the whole hour and ten minutes, but that’s me. More energy than any other political rally you will ever see from anyone else. I think he’s tired, but I also think he is convinced they are going to win. But the world is mad enough and there are fools enough everywhere so you never know.
Good insights from a Kiwi living in America attending the Arizona rally.
Anatomy of a Trump Rally
https://www.kiwiblog.co.nz/2020/10/anatomy_of_a_trump_rally.html
“there are fools enough everywhere”
I agree, especially in America, but I believe their innate good sense will prevail.
amazingly, you can still get 2.75 on Sportsbet for the Donald
Having said that, the US is probably the only country on earth in which the whining of a failed Presidential candidate would be tolerated for a full four years.
The US will pretty much stand or fall on the strength of this election.
Just see what the UN is peddling now:
https://www.sciencealert.com/to-avoid-an-era-of-pandemics-we-must-protection-nature-un-warns
Save us.