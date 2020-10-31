The greatest political show on earth

Posted on 10:35 pm, October 31, 2020 by Steve Kates

This was just today, from Wisconsin. Watch at least ten minutes and if you’ve had enough then you will have seen most of what you need to see but there’s lots more later. There is never a dull moment the whole way though.

I naturally made the whole hour and ten minutes, but that’s me. More energy than any other political rally you will ever see from anyone else. I think he’s tired, but I also think he is convinced they are going to win. But the world is mad enough and there are fools enough everywhere so you never know.

This entry was posted in American politics, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to The greatest political show on earth

  1. Some History
    #3639438, posted on October 31, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Good insights from a Kiwi living in America attending the Arizona rally.

    Anatomy of a Trump Rally

    https://www.kiwiblog.co.nz/2020/10/anatomy_of_a_trump_rally.html

  2. Damon
    #3639448, posted on October 31, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    “there are fools enough everywhere”
    I agree, especially in America, but I believe their innate good sense will prevail.

  3. flyingduk
    #3639460, posted on October 31, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    amazingly, you can still get 2.75 on Sportsbet for the Donald

  4. Damon
    #3639466, posted on October 31, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Having said that, the US is probably the only country on earth in which the whining of a failed Presidential candidate would be tolerated for a full four years.

  5. RobK
    #3639495, posted on October 31, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    The US will pretty much stand or fall on the strength of this election.
    Just see what the UN is peddling now:
    https://www.sciencealert.com/to-avoid-an-era-of-pandemics-we-must-protection-nature-un-warns

    Warning that there are up to 850,000 viruses which, like the novel coronavirus, exist in animals and may be able to infect people, the panel known as IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services) said pandemics represented an “existential threat” to humanity.

    Authors of the special report on biodiversity and pandemics said that habitat destruction and insatiable consumption made animal-borne diseases far more likely to make the jump to people in future.

    “There is no great mystery about the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic – or any modern pandemic,” said Peter Daszak, president of the Ecohealth Alliance and chair of the IPBES workshop that drafted the report.

    “The same human activities that drive climate change and biodiversity loss also drive pandemic risk through their impacts on our agriculture.”

    Save us.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.