The Lady Knows Nuance

Alison Mitchell was the first woman to become a regular commentator on BBC’s Test Match Special, from 2007. She was the first woman to call men’s cricket ball by ball on ABC Radio in 2014. In 2018 she joined Channel Seven’s cricket commentary team.

In the early stages of her career as a commentator, she had to counter a presumption that men know about sport in a way that women don’t…

“The number of times where people said to me, ‘Oh, you report on cricket? Do you like cricket?’ — as if that was a strange thing, for a woman to like it enough to actually understand it.”

In fact, Mitchell did her university thesis on the relationship between cricket and television.

“I actually had a 12,000-word document which proved I understood the nuances of the game,” she says.