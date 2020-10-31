The Lady Knows Nuance

Alison Mitchell was the first woman to become a regular commentator on BBC’s Test Match Special, from 2007. She was the first woman to call men’s cricket ball by ball on ABC Radio in 2014. In 2018 she joined Channel Seven’s cricket commentary team.
In the early stages of her career as a commentator, she had to counter a presumption that men know about sport in a way that women don’t…
“The number of times where people said to me, ‘Oh, you report on cricket? Do you like cricket?’ — as if that was a strange thing, for a woman to like it enough to actually understand it.”
In fact, Mitchell did her university thesis on the relationship between cricket and television.
“I actually had a 12,000-word document which proved I understood the nuances of the game,” she says.
Speaking of cricket and diversity grifters hailed as “trailblazers,” supporters of the BLM terrorist movement are now trying to force the national team to publicly atone for being white:
Coach Justin Langer wants to seek counsel from Indigenous elders and influential Indigenous figures such as AFL great Adam Goodes and journalist Stan Grant as the side considers whether to perform the gesture that has become symbolic of the global protest against racial discrimination and injustice…
“I was with an Aboriginal elder last night. One of my follow-up questions to him today, we had a long conversation about it last night, I want to understand the history of taking a knee,” Langer said.
“We talk about Barefoot Circles, we’ve talked about a number of things, different initiatives or ways of representing this. I really want to know the significance of that and if that’s the best way to represent it.”
Australian school children used to donate pennies for the poor souls of Africa – usually via Christian charities – and they did more good for black lives than ten thousand of these kowtowing flakes.
We look forward to seeing a bloke being allowed on the Netball Australia commentary team. My guess is AFL and cricket commentary will be bloke-free first.
Mitchell is an excellent commentator. Nothing to do with her being a woman – she knows the game and has a pleasant personality.
Justin Langer, otoh, is a self-important wanker.
“Flakes”? A remarkably restrained, even generous description of those people.
The history of “taking the knee” will be invented on the spot after Justin asks the question.
The inventor will be ignorant of the word “genuflection”.
Langer said ” I want to understand the history of taking a knee”
That should not be too hard since its history is just 4 years old and it surprised me that Langer is not at least as aware of it as I. But asking an Aboriginal elder will not help him – he should try looking up Kaepernick and the NFL as that’s where it started, zero to do with Aborigines. Pity it did not finish there.
Key criterion is that the commentator knows what they are talking about. The next would be they are entertaining.
Langer is a boring flog.
As for men commentating netball, why would they want to?
Channel 9 used some blokes for netball and the hysterical leftie Victorian netball supporters had hysteria on facebook
They can take a knee If they want. Any government funding should be immediately withdrawn. What is it about Australian sports and entertainment types that as soon as the US does something they need to copy it? Especially as it’s backfired badly with the fans? Football and basket ball over their are shedding atendence and viewers faster than a dog shedds hair.
If they take a knee I won’t be watching. Why the fuck does this woke bullshit have to infest every part of what is an innocent and simple pastime? That is, watching or playing sport.
These people are losing it and me.
I’ve noticed that men’s sport must now include a woman commentator.
But every time I see women’s sport all the commentators are women.
As for men commentating netball, why would they want to?
Watch and you might notice.
AND Rachel Heyho Flint is an awesome commentator BTW.
Women’s Beach volleyball isn’t so much recommendaable for the skill as for the …. er, check South Pacific.
In fact, Bruce Pascoe is currently researching the history of the kneel. When the Chinese circumnavigated the coastline of Australia during the 14th century they visited Aboriginal cities, where, upon meeting the joint kings and queens in the democratic constitutional republics, they were required to kneel. This is recorded not only in the annals of the voyagers, but in libraries that survived the centuries on the Australian continent, as well, of course in Tasmania and the TSI. These libraries are the main source of material for Mr Pascoe’s research. The Chinese are funding the research to help bring Australians together.
For my sins, I used to cycle past the netball courts in Moore Park of an evening heading back from Centennial Park, around twenty years ago – never seen so many hot young wymminses concentrated in such a small area, evah.
Felt like I’d died and gone to Heaven.
Luke Darcy is known as a Eddie McGuire’s radio sidekick and a former Western Bulldogs AFL player (famous for his “say that again” meme which originated from his interview regarding the Essendon supplements saga – I think it was an interview of Dean Robinson (Sinc would probably recall better). He was also involved in netball broadcasting, but I’m not sure if he was a play-by-play commentator at all.
You reckon? I think she’s a competent TV commentator who says the obvious stuff well and is therefore able to keep things going (which is an important skill admittedly) but I’ve never heard her say anything really insightful.
I think Langer will take both knees if required.
“Taking the knee” would have to be one of the most craven acts of genuflection.
Anyone who expects me to do it can get buggered.
Just don’t do it.
I used to enjoy watching women’s cricket. I saw them go down on one knee today for no worthwhile reason.
I switched it off.
If the men do it I will dump them too.
New woke indigenous jersey seemed to propel the Wannabes to new depths of hopelessness versus the ABs. Might need to consult with the elders on the need for some more diversity and inclusiveness training in the back line and in the pack. Far kin hopeless is an understatement.