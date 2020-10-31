The Unlucky Country. New Zealand

A telling piece by Oliver Hartwich.
What Kiwis need is an honest conversation with themselves. Frankly, if there is one thing New Zealanders are pathologically unable to do, it is an honest national conversation. Not even close.
Our small population size has fostered a social conformity that makes it hard to speak one’s mind. With two-degrees-of-separation, you cannot afford to burn bridges. And given our latent inferiority complex, we don’t publicly admit to our problems.
The international media’s positive obsession with New Zealand plays into all these issues. Most of us no longer dare question if it is grounded in reality and anyone who does is called unpatriotic and petty.
So, at the risk of being torn to pieces, let me do it anyway.
We don’t know how unlucky we are in NZ
Someone got a better version of the article? Every page has large swathes blocked out and pages seem to be missing or at least poorly connected.
I nice summary of the problem here in Oz, too.
NZ has turned into the greens’ utopia – a pristine holiday destination for the world which is populated by dumbed-down serfs trying to keep a roof over the heads by working in menial service jobs.
Oz isn’t much better – we dig shit out of the ground and ship it out. We can’t even economically process it before shipping.
(ps: might try printing that again without the blanks ads over the top.)
Try:
WE DON’T KNOW HOW UNLUCKY WE ARE IN NZ
For those on linkedin (and maybe those not), here is the commentary.
That seems to be a good article. Housing unaffordability is a common problem. Wouldn’t have been helped by the Christchurch situation, I guess.
NZ is so small and remote, it’s always going to struggle. Ardern has a massive mandate to change things if she wants to. It’s easy to identify the problems, less easy to fix them. Best of luck to her.
Ardern doesn’t want to change. She will stand by and pilot NZ into a poverty stricken, socialist utopia as is her plan.
“Social Conformity” is the phrase I’ve been looking for for quite a while to describe NZ society.
staying locked up is a brilliant step in the right direction for NZ