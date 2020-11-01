A glimpse of the future if Donald Trump loses

A possible future from the pen of Leo Champion.
Hot off the press, published 15 minutes ago.
In the late twenty-second century, civilized society has migrated into towering networks of arcology-skyscrapers – urbanization taken to its logical extreme and controlled by a neo-Puritan cult of social justice.
Inside the arkscrapers, a blue-checkmarked aristocracy enforces virtue through reality-TV demagogues devoted to punishing sins of antisocial thought and identity treason. On the abandoned streets below, the descendants of twenty-first century deplorables live in neofeudalist anarchy, feral gangs scavenging in the ruins between fortified tenement precincts while cannibal tribes raid from the sewers below.
Diana Angela is a scion to the upper class of the arkscraper corporation-state, heir to a Google vice-presidency, and outwardly as virtuous as they come – all the better to conceal her secret life as an assassin on the streets.
Leo is not a beginner. His Amazon page. Nine titles.
In the 22nd century, seriously, it’s happening now.
By the 22nd century we’ll be in the post-neofeudal world.
That would have made for a more interesting scenario.
In here before the 23rd century kids comment on how quick our collapse will be.
In America there could be a senario that the general population would agree to a Chinese takeover. This would allow the ‘cleaning out’ of these cretins. But how to get back civilisation again?
Not happening, The Don will show the way.
”The descendants of twenty-first-century deplorables live in neofeudalism anarchy, feral gangs scavenging in the ruins between fortified tenement precincts while cannibal tribes raid from the sewers below…”
Up to now, I have always thought that karma, aside from being a bitch, was really just limited to the hangover from the night before..
Now hopefully at least we have to look forward to Dan the hunchback’s moment of Schadenfreude
[ I suspect that Dan will prove to be just too dangerous a simpleon, much too naive to be allowed to survive the on coming cull].
There is a movie about it called Elysium.