It’s said that Ian Fleming personally trained the raw young Connery on how to move, gesture and carry himself in the suave manner befitting the author’s idealised version of a British secret agent – like Fleming himself, in other words. Connery went on to rival John Wayne for elegance in motion. A genuine cinematic great.